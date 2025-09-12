In today’s fast-paced and digital world, knowing basic computer skills is essential — especially if you're preparing for government competitive exams. Whether it’s for SSC, Banking, Railways, or State government jobs, computer awareness is a key section in many exams. One of the most commonly asked topics in this section are computer shortcut keys. Through this topic, candidates’ basic knowledge about computers and their ability to operate them efficiently is tested. Knowing Computer shortcut keys, especially related to windows and Ms Excel, makes work easier and helps wrap it up quicker. So, to help you out, here we have listed down the important computer shortcut keys that are often asked in competitive exams and are necessary in daily life.
Computer Shortcut Keys
Before delving deeper into Computer Shortcut keys, it is necessary to understand what they mean. Shortcut keys are a combination of two or more keys that perform a specific task, which usually requires a mouse. They save time and effort by allowing quick access to various functions.
Shortcut Keys for Government Exams
Shortcut keys for Windows, MS Excel and Other apps are often asked in the computer awareness or general knowledge sections of competitive exams. Learning these shortcut keys is not only important for clearing the exam but also for making your life easier for daily tasks, especially if you are working in the corporate sector.
MS Excel Shortcut Keys for Competitive Exams
MS Excel is commonly used in office jobs, and that’s why exams often include Excel-based shortcut questions. Here are the most important shortcut keys which have been repeatedly asked in the Government Exams.
|Description
|Windows
|Mac OS
|Copy
|Ctrl + C
|Command + C or Ctrl + C
|Paste
|Ctrl + V
|Command + V or Ctrl + V
|Cut
|Ctrl + X
|Command + X or Ctrl + X
|Undo
|Ctrl + Z
|Command + Z or Ctrl + Z
|Redo
|Ctrl + Y
|Command + Y or Ctrl + Y or Command + Shift + Z
|Remove Cell Contents
|Delete
|Delete
|Bold
|Ctrl + B
|Command + B or Ctrl + B
|Italic
|Ctrl + I
|Command + I or Ctrl + I
|Underline
|Ctrl + U
|Command + U or Ctrl + U
|Fill cells down
|Ctrl + D
|Command + D or Ctrl + D
|Fill cells right
|Ctrl + R
|Command + R or Ctrl + R
|Insert cells
|Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign (+)
|Ctrl + Shift + Equal sign (=)
|Delete cells
|Ctrl + Hyphen (-)
|Command + Hyphen (-) or Ctrl + Hyphen (-)
|Save
|Ctrl + S
|Command + S or Ctrl + S
|Save As
|F12
|Command + Shift + S or F12
|Ctrl + P
|Command + P or Ctrl + P
|Close Window
|Ctrl + W or Ctrl + F4
|Command + W or Ctrl + W
|Quit Excel
|Alt + F4
|Command + Q
MS Excel Important Questions
After going through several SSC, Banking and Railway previous year question papers, we have jotted down some important questions and answers below.
Question 1: What keys close workbook?
1. Ctrl+F4
2. Ctrl+T
3. F11
4. Ctrl+Spacebar
Answer: 1. Ctrl+F4
Question 2: How do you insert a worksheet?
1. Shift + F11
2. Ctrl+ -
3. Ctrl ++
4. F1
Answer: 1. Shift + F11
Question 3: Which key is used for strikethrough selection?
1. Shift + F11
2. Ctrl+T
3. F11
4. Ctrl + 5
Answer: 4. Ctrl + 5
Question 4: In Excel which shortcut key is used to hide the selected columns?
1. Ctrl+0
2. Ctrl+1
3. Ctrl+2
4. Ctrl+3
Answer: 1. Ctrl+0
Question 5: Which key is used to select the entire row?
1. Shift + Ctrl
2. Shift + Spacebar
3. Shift + Alt
4. Shift + Fn + F11
Answer: 2. Shift + Spacebar
Windows Shortcut Keys
Computer questions based on Windows are often asked to test candidates' knowledge of operating computers effectively. Here are a few important Windows shortcut keys one must remember.
|
Shortcut
|
Action
|
Win + I
|
Open the Settings menu
|
Win + X
|
Open the Power User menu
|
Win + U
|
Open Ease of Access settings
|
Win + P
|
Open display settings (switch between monitors)
|
Win + H
|
Open dictation for voice typing
|
Win + Shift + S
|
Open the Snipping Tool for screen captures
|
Win + V
|
Open Clipboard history
|
Win + G
|
Open the Xbox Game Bar
|
Win + A
|
Open Action Center (Quick Settings on Windows 11)
|
Win + N
|
Open Notification Center (Windows 11)
|
Win + Ctrl + Enter
|
Activate Narrator
|
Win + B
|
Focus on the system tray
|
Win + Space
|
Switch input language and keyboard layout
|
Ctrl + N
|
Open a new File Explorer window
|
Ctrl + Shift + N
|
Create a new folder
|
F2
|
Rename the selected file or folder
|
Ctrl + Shift + E
|
Expand all folders in the current path
|
Ctrl + D
|
Delete the selected file or folder and move to Recycle Bin
|
Shift + Delete
|
Permanently delete the selected file or folder
|
Alt + Enter
|
Open the properties of the selected item
|
Alt + Left/Right Arrow
|
Navigate backward or forward in File Explorer
|
Ctrl + E
|
Focus on the search bar in File Explorer
|
Ctrl + B
|
Bold the selected text
|
Ctrl + I
|
Italicize the selected text
|
Ctrl + U
|
Underline the selected text
|
Ctrl + K
|
Insert a hyperlink
|
Ctrl + F
|
Open Find dialog to search within the document
|
Ctrl + H
|
Open the Replace dialog
|
Ctrl + Shift + >/<
|
Increase or decrease font size
|
Ctrl + L
|
Align text to the left
|
Ctrl + R
|
Align text to the right
|
Ctrl + E
|
Center-align text
|
PrtScn
|
Copy a full-screen screenshot to the clipboard
|
Alt + PrtScn
|
Capture a screenshot of the active window
|
Win + PrtScn
|
Save a full-screen screenshot to the Screenshots folder
|
Win + Shift + S
|
Open the Snipping Tool for custom screen captures
|
Win + G
|
Open Xbox Game Bar for screenshots and recordings
Windows Shortcut Questions for Government Exams
If you are planning to appear for the upcoming SSC CGL, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk or any other government exams, you must go through the important Shortcut questions for Window shared below:
Question 1: F4 key is used
1. To display the items in the active list
2. To display help
3. To display desktop
4. To display system properties dialog box
ANSWER: 1. To display the items in the active list
Question 2: Which key is used to open the organize favorites dialog box?
1. Alt + E
2. Alt + B
3. Ctrl + E
4. Ctrl + B
ANSWER: 4. Ctrl + B
Question 3: In order to search for a file or a folder the key used is
1. Windows Logo + F
2. F3 Key
3. Both 1 and 2
4. Alt +Enter
ANSWER: 3. Both 1 and 2
Question 4: How will you display the favorites menu using shortcut key?
1. Alt + O
2. Alt + F
3. Ctrl + O
4. Ctrl + F
ANSWER: 1. Alt + O
Question 5: Alt + F4 key is used to
1. Close the active item
2. Quit the active program
3. Close the console
4. All of the above
ANSWER: 4. All of the above
FAQs on Computer Questions
Question 1: Are shortcut keys really asked in government exams?
Answer: Yes, shortcut key questions are regularly seen in exams like SSC CGL, CHSL, IBPS PO/Clerk, RRB NTPC, and State PSCs.
Question 2: What is the shortcut to insert a new worksheet in Excel?
Answer: Shift + F11 inserts a new sheet in Excel.
Question 3: How to remember shortcut keys easily?
Answer: Practice regularly, create a list, and revise daily. Start with 5-10 shortcuts and expand.
