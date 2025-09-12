In today’s fast-paced and digital world, knowing basic computer skills is essential — especially if you're preparing for government competitive exams. Whether it’s for SSC, Banking, Railways, or State government jobs, computer awareness is a key section in many exams. One of the most commonly asked topics in this section are computer shortcut keys. Through this topic, candidates’ basic knowledge about computers and their ability to operate them efficiently is tested. Knowing Computer shortcut keys, especially related to windows and Ms Excel, makes work easier and helps wrap it up quicker. So, to help you out, here we have listed down the important computer shortcut keys that are often asked in competitive exams and are necessary in daily life. Computer Shortcut Keys Before delving deeper into Computer Shortcut keys, it is necessary to understand what they mean. Shortcut keys are a combination of two or more keys that perform a specific task, which usually requires a mouse. They save time and effort by allowing quick access to various functions.

Shortcut Keys for Government Exams Shortcut keys for Windows, MS Excel and Other apps are often asked in the computer awareness or general knowledge sections of competitive exams. Learning these shortcut keys is not only important for clearing the exam but also for making your life easier for daily tasks, especially if you are working in the corporate sector. MS Excel Shortcut Keys for Competitive Exams MS Excel is commonly used in office jobs, and that’s why exams often include Excel-based shortcut questions. Here are the most important shortcut keys which have been repeatedly asked in the Government Exams. Description Windows Mac OS Copy Ctrl + C Command + C or Ctrl + C Paste Ctrl + V Command + V or Ctrl + V Cut Ctrl + X Command + X or Ctrl + X Undo Ctrl + Z Command + Z or Ctrl + Z Redo Ctrl + Y Command + Y or Ctrl + Y or Command + Shift + Z Remove Cell Contents Delete Delete Bold Ctrl + B Command + B or Ctrl + B Italic Ctrl + I Command + I or Ctrl + I Underline Ctrl + U Command + U or Ctrl + U Fill cells down Ctrl + D Command + D or Ctrl + D Fill cells right Ctrl + R Command + R or Ctrl + R Insert cells Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign (+) Ctrl + Shift + Equal sign (=) Delete cells Ctrl + Hyphen (-) Command + Hyphen (-) or Ctrl + Hyphen (-) Save Ctrl + S Command + S or Ctrl + S Save As F12 Command + Shift + S or F12 Print Ctrl + P Command + P or Ctrl + P Close Window Ctrl + W or Ctrl + F4 Command + W or Ctrl + W Quit Excel Alt + F4 Command + Q

MS Excel Important Questions After going through several SSC, Banking and Railway previous year question papers, we have jotted down some important questions and answers below. Question 1: What keys close workbook? 1. Ctrl+F4

2. Ctrl+T

3. F11

4. Ctrl+Spacebar Answer: 1. Ctrl+F4 Question 2: How do you insert a worksheet? 1. Shift + F11

2. Ctrl+ -

3. Ctrl ++

4. F1 Answer: 1. Shift + F11 Question 3: Which key is used for strikethrough selection? 1. Shift + F11

2. Ctrl+T

3. F11

4. Ctrl + 5 Answer: 4. Ctrl + 5 Question 4: In Excel which shortcut key is used to hide the selected columns? 1. Ctrl+0

2. Ctrl+1

3. Ctrl+2

4. Ctrl+3 Answer: 1. Ctrl+0 Question 5: Which key is used to select the entire row? 1. Shift + Ctrl

2. Shift + Spacebar

3. Shift + Alt

4. Shift + Fn + F11 Answer: 2. Shift + Spacebar Windows Shortcut Keys Computer questions based on Windows are often asked to test candidates' knowledge of operating computers effectively. Here are a few important Windows shortcut keys one must remember.

Shortcut Action Win + I Open the Settings menu Win + X Open the Power User menu Win + U Open Ease of Access settings Win + P Open display settings (switch between monitors) Win + H Open dictation for voice typing Win + Shift + S Open the Snipping Tool for screen captures Win + V Open Clipboard history Win + G Open the Xbox Game Bar Win + A Open Action Center (Quick Settings on Windows 11) Win + N Open Notification Center (Windows 11) Win + Ctrl + Enter Activate Narrator Win + B Focus on the system tray Win + Space Switch input language and keyboard layout Ctrl + N Open a new File Explorer window Ctrl + Shift + N Create a new folder F2 Rename the selected file or folder Ctrl + Shift + E Expand all folders in the current path Ctrl + D Delete the selected file or folder and move to Recycle Bin Shift + Delete Permanently delete the selected file or folder Alt + Enter Open the properties of the selected item Alt + Left/Right Arrow Navigate backward or forward in File Explorer Ctrl + E Focus on the search bar in File Explorer Ctrl + B Bold the selected text Ctrl + I Italicize the selected text Ctrl + U Underline the selected text Ctrl + K Insert a hyperlink Ctrl + F Open Find dialog to search within the document Ctrl + H Open the Replace dialog Ctrl + Shift + >/< Increase or decrease font size Ctrl + L Align text to the left Ctrl + R Align text to the right Ctrl + E Center-align text PrtScn Copy a full-screen screenshot to the clipboard Alt + PrtScn Capture a screenshot of the active window Win + PrtScn Save a full-screen screenshot to the Screenshots folder Win + Shift + S Open the Snipping Tool for custom screen captures Win + G Open Xbox Game Bar for screenshots and recordings

Windows Shortcut Questions for Government Exams If you are planning to appear for the upcoming SSC CGL, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk or any other government exams, you must go through the important Shortcut questions for Window shared below: Question 1: F4 key is used 1. To display the items in the active list

2. To display help

3. To display desktop

4. To display system properties dialog box ANSWER: 1. To display the items in the active list Question 2: Which key is used to open the organize favorites dialog box? 1. Alt + E

2. Alt + B

3. Ctrl + E

4. Ctrl + B ANSWER: 4. Ctrl + B Question 3: In order to search for a file or a folder the key used is 1. Windows Logo + F

2. F3 Key

3. Both 1 and 2

4. Alt +Enter ANSWER: 3. Both 1 and 2 Question 4: How will you display the favorites menu using shortcut key? 1. Alt + O

2. Alt + F

3. Ctrl + O

4. Ctrl + F