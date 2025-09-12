Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Computer Shortcut Keys for Government Exams: MS Excel and Windows Shortcut Keys

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 12, 2025, 17:03 IST

Preparing for government exams or simply looking to sharpen your skills to stand out in your office team? If yes, mastering quick shortcut keys for MS Excel and Windows can make you standout. This guide covers the most important MS Excel and Windows shortcut keys frequently asked in competitive exams, along with clear explanations, simple examples, and useful exam tips.

Computer Shortcut Keys

In today’s fast-paced and digital world, knowing basic computer skills is essential — especially if you're preparing for government competitive exams. Whether it’s for SSC, Banking, Railways, or State government jobs, computer awareness is a key section in many exams. One of the most commonly asked topics in this section are computer shortcut keys. Through this topic, candidates’ basic knowledge about computers and their ability to operate them efficiently is tested. Knowing Computer shortcut keys, especially related to windows and Ms Excel, makes work easier and helps wrap it up quicker. So, to help you out, here we have listed down the important computer shortcut keys that are often asked in competitive exams and are necessary in daily life.

Before delving deeper into Computer Shortcut keys, it is necessary to understand what they mean. Shortcut keys are a combination of two or more keys that perform a specific task, which usually requires a mouse. They save time and effort by allowing quick access to various functions. 

Shortcut Keys for Government Exams

Shortcut keys for Windows, MS Excel and Other apps are often asked in the computer awareness or general knowledge sections of competitive exams. Learning these shortcut keys is not only important for clearing the exam but also for making your life easier for daily tasks, especially if you are working in the corporate sector. 

MS Excel Shortcut Keys for Competitive Exams

MS Excel is commonly used in office jobs, and that’s why exams often include Excel-based shortcut questions. Here are the most important shortcut keys which have been repeatedly asked in the Government Exams.

DescriptionWindowsMac OS
Copy Ctrl + C Command + C or Ctrl + C
Paste Ctrl + V Command + V or Ctrl + V
Cut Ctrl + X Command + X or Ctrl + X
Undo Ctrl + Z Command + Z or Ctrl + Z
Redo Ctrl + Y Command + Y or Ctrl + Y or Command + Shift + Z
Remove Cell Contents Delete Delete
Bold Ctrl + B Command + B or Ctrl + B
Italic Ctrl + I Command + I or Ctrl + I
Underline Ctrl + U Command + U or Ctrl + U
Fill cells down Ctrl + D Command + D or Ctrl + D
Fill cells right Ctrl + R Command + R or Ctrl + R
Insert cells Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign (+) Ctrl + Shift + Equal sign (=)
Delete cells Ctrl + Hyphen (-) Command + Hyphen (-) or Ctrl + Hyphen (-)
Save Ctrl + S Command + S or Ctrl + S
Save As F12 Command + Shift + S or F12
Print Ctrl + P Command + P or Ctrl + P
Close Window Ctrl + W or Ctrl + F4 Command + W or Ctrl + W
Quit Excel Alt + F4 Command + Q

MS Excel Important Questions

After going through several SSC, Banking and Railway previous year question papers, we have jotted down some important questions and answers below.

Question 1: What keys close workbook?

1. Ctrl+F4
2. Ctrl+T
3. F11
4. Ctrl+Spacebar

Answer: 1. Ctrl+F4

Question 2: How do you insert a worksheet?

1. Shift + F11
2. Ctrl+ -
3. Ctrl ++
4. F1

Answer: 1. Shift + F11

Question 3: Which key is used for strikethrough selection?

1. Shift + F11
2. Ctrl+T
3. F11
4. Ctrl + 5

Answer: 4. Ctrl + 5

Question 4: In Excel which shortcut key is used to hide the selected columns?

1. Ctrl+0
2. Ctrl+1
3. Ctrl+2
4. Ctrl+3

Answer: 1. Ctrl+0

Question 5: Which key is used to select the entire row?

1. Shift + Ctrl
2. Shift + Spacebar
3. Shift + Alt
4. Shift + Fn + F11

Answer: 2. Shift + Spacebar

Windows Shortcut Keys

Computer questions based on Windows are often asked to test candidates' knowledge of operating computers effectively. Here are a few important Windows shortcut keys one must remember.

Shortcut

Action

Win + I

Open the Settings menu

Win + X

Open the Power User menu

Win + U

Open Ease of Access settings

Win + P

Open display settings (switch between monitors)

Win + H

Open dictation for voice typing

Win + Shift + S

Open the Snipping Tool for screen captures

Win + V

Open Clipboard history

Win + G

Open the Xbox Game Bar

Win + A

Open Action Center (Quick Settings on Windows 11)

Win + N

Open Notification Center (Windows 11)

Win + Ctrl + Enter

Activate Narrator

Win + B

Focus on the system tray

Win + Space

Switch input language and keyboard layout

Ctrl + N

Open a new File Explorer window

Ctrl + Shift + N

Create a new folder

F2

Rename the selected file or folder

Ctrl + Shift + E

Expand all folders in the current path

Ctrl + D

Delete the selected file or folder and move to Recycle Bin

Shift + Delete

Permanently delete the selected file or folder

Alt + Enter

Open the properties of the selected item

Alt + Left/Right Arrow

Navigate backward or forward in File Explorer

Ctrl + E

Focus on the search bar in File Explorer

Ctrl + B

Bold the selected text

Ctrl + I

Italicize the selected text

Ctrl + U

Underline the selected text

Ctrl + K

Insert a hyperlink

Ctrl + F

Open Find dialog to search within the document

Ctrl + H

Open the Replace dialog

Ctrl + Shift + >/<

Increase or decrease font size

Ctrl + L

Align text to the left

Ctrl + R

Align text to the right

Ctrl + E

Center-align text

PrtScn

Copy a full-screen screenshot to the clipboard

Alt + PrtScn

Capture a screenshot of the active window

Win + PrtScn

Save a full-screen screenshot to the Screenshots folder

Win + Shift + S

Open the Snipping Tool for custom screen captures

Win + G

Open Xbox Game Bar for screenshots and recordings

Windows Shortcut Questions for Government Exams

If you are planning to appear for the upcoming SSC CGL, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk or any other government exams, you must go through the  important Shortcut questions for Window shared below:

Question 1: F4 key is used

1. To display the items in the active list
2. To display help
3. To display desktop
4. To display system properties dialog box

ANSWER: 1. To display the items in the active list

Question 2: Which key is used to open the organize favorites dialog box?

1. Alt + E
2. Alt + B
3. Ctrl + E
4. Ctrl + B

ANSWER: 4. Ctrl + B

Question 3: In order to search for a file or a folder the key used is

1. Windows Logo + F
2. F3 Key
3. Both 1 and 2
4. Alt +Enter

ANSWER: 3. Both 1 and 2

Question 4: How will you display the favorites menu using shortcut key?

1. Alt + O
2. Alt + F
3. Ctrl + O
4. Ctrl + F

ANSWER: 1. Alt + O

Question 5: Alt + F4 key is used to

1. Close the active item
2. Quit the active program
3. Close the console
4. All of the above

ANSWER: 4. All of the above

FAQs on Computer Questions

Question 1: Are shortcut keys really asked in government exams?

Answer: Yes, shortcut key questions are regularly seen in exams like SSC CGL, CHSL, IBPS PO/Clerk, RRB NTPC, and State PSCs.

Question 2: What is the shortcut to insert a new worksheet in Excel?

Answer: Shift + F11 inserts a new sheet in Excel.

Question 3: How to remember shortcut keys easily?

Answer: Practice regularly, create a list, and revise daily. Start with 5-10 shortcuts and expand.

