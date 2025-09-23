West Bengal School Holiday September 24 and 25: Schools Closed Amidst Heavy Rainfall

West Bengal School Holiday September 24 and 25: As per the latest notification issued by the West Bengal School Education Department, schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on September 24 and 25 due to heavy rainfall and the forecast of continued rains in the coming two days.

The official notification regarding the school holiday was issued by the Secretary of the School Education Department. School holidays will apply to all government, government-aided, private and sponsored institutions. Schools will remain shut for primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools except for the schools in hill areas.

The government has issued the notification for the school holiday after taking into consideration the safety of students, teachers and staff members amidst the continuous rainfall experienced in the state. Students and parents must keep in touch with school authorities for further updates.