School Holiday September 23 (Today): Schools Closed in Kolkata Due to Heavy Rain

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 23, 2025, 08:36 IST

Schools in Kolkata closed today amidst heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in certain parts in the coming days. Students and parents must contact school authorities for latest updates.

Kolkata School Closed Today, September 23
Kolkata School Closed Today, September 23
Key Points

  • Schools in Kolkata closed today due to heavy rainfall
  • weather conditions expected to worsen in coming days
  • IMD issues alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts

Kolkata Schools Closed Today: Schools in Kolkata will remain closed today, September 23 amidst torrential rains. According to reports, the city has received heavy rainfall overnight due to which the administrators announced a last minute closure of schools considering the safety of students. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding school holidays and the reopening of schools. 

According to the IMD low-pressure areas over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several southern Bengal districts. The southern and eastern parts of the city received inten se rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Son Districts

A low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal which is expected to move towards the northwest causing widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts in south Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal till Wednesday

Also Read: Assam Schools and Colleges Closed Today for Zubeen Garg’s Funeral

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
