Word of the Day: August 5, 2025
Word of the Day: Piquancy
Something that is interesting, exciting, or spicy in taste or tone.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Piquancy
-
Literal meaning: A pleasantly sharp or spicy taste.
-
Metaphorical meaning: Something exciting, lively, or interesting that adds charm or intrigue.
Origin of the Word
The word piquancy comes from the French word piquant, meaning "sharp" or "biting." It originally referred to a sharp flavor but evolved to describe anything that adds excitement or interest, including tone, speech, or events.
Use of the Word ‘Piquancy’ in a Sentence
Literal
-
The piquancy of the sauce gave the dish a delightful kick.
-
I love the piquancy of pickled jalapeños.
Metaphorical
-
Her storytelling had a certain piquancy that kept the audience hooked.
-
The mystery added piquancy to an otherwise dull plot.
Antonyms and Synonyms of ‘Piquancy’
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Spiciness
|
Blandness
|
Zest
|
Dullness
|
Flavor
|
Boredom
|
Excitement
|
Insipidity
|
Charm
|
Intrigue
