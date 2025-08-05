RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Piquancy Meaning; August 5, 2025

Expand your English vocabulary with "Piquancy," our Word of the Day for August 5, 2025. Learn its meaning as a verb and noun, discover its origin, see examples in sentences, and explore synonyms like nitpick and antonyms like agree. Boost your word power daily!

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 5, 2025, 12:00 IST

Get better at English every day by using our "Word of the Day"! Given that English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, having a larger vocabulary can be very beneficial for both working professionals and students.

Here, we'll teach you a new word every day, going over its definition, history, and proper usage. In order to increase your word strength, you will also learn its synonyms and antonyms.

Are you ready to boost your vocabulary with new words each day?

Word of the Day: August 5, 2025

Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage in a sentence, synonyms, and antonyms.

Word of the Day: Piquancy

Something that is interesting, exciting, or spicy in taste or tone.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Piquancy

  • Literal meaning: A pleasantly sharp or spicy taste.

  • Metaphorical meaning: Something exciting, lively, or interesting that adds charm or intrigue.

Origin of the Word

The word piquancy comes from the French word piquant, meaning "sharp" or "biting." It originally referred to a sharp flavor but evolved to describe anything that adds excitement or interest, including tone, speech, or events.

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Quibble; August 4, 2025

Use of the Word ‘Piquancy’ in a Sentence

Literal 

  • The piquancy of the sauce gave the dish a delightful kick.

  • I love the piquancy of pickled jalapeños.

Metaphorical

  • Her storytelling had a certain piquancy that kept the audience hooked.

  • The mystery added piquancy to an otherwise dull plot.

Antonyms and Synonyms of ‘Piquancy’

Synonyms

Antonyms

Spiciness

Blandness

Zest

Dullness

Flavor

Boredom

Excitement

Insipidity

Charm

  

Intrigue

  

We hope you liked reading about the meaning, background, applications, synonyms, and antonyms of the term "piquancy." Now apply this word to your daily life and broaden your vocabulary.

Stay tuned for more amazing words that will help you increase your vocabulary.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News