Word of the Day: Quibble; Meaning, Origin, Antonyms and Synonyms

Expand your English vocabulary with "Quibble," our Word of the Day for August 4, 2025. Learn its meaning as a verb and noun, discover its origin, see examples in sentences, and explore synonyms like nitpick and antonyms like agree. Boost your word power daily!

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 4, 2025, 17:48 IST

Improve your English every day with our "Word of the Day"! English being one of the most spoken languages in the world, a bigger vocabulary can prove to be a huge advantage, whether you are a student or a working professional. 

Here we will teach you a new word daily, covering its meaning, background, and how to use it correctly. You'll also learn its synonyms and antonyms to expand your word power.

Are you ready to boost your vocabulary with new words each day?

Word of the Day: August 4, 2025

Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Word of the Day: Quibble

to express disagreement with or argue against something unimportant.

Type

Verb / Noun

Meaning of Quibble

As a verb, quibble means to argue or raise objections about a trivial matter.

As a noun, the word refers to a small or petty objection or criticism.

Origin of the Word

The word quibble originated in the mid-17th century, possibly as a humorous form of the word "quib," which meant a clever or evasive remark. It developed from the practice of arguing over small details rather than the main issue.

Use of the Word ‘Quibble’ in a Sentence

As a Noun:

  • My only quibble about the movie was that it ended too suddenly.

  • The kids had a small quibble over who got the last cookie.

As a Verb (to complain about small things):

  • Please don't quibble over the color; just pick a shirt!

  • It's frustrating when people quibble over minor points instead of focusing on the big picture.

Synonyms and Antonyms of Quibble

Synonyms

Antonyms 

Nitpick

Agree

Split hairs

Accept

Cavil

Concede

Fuss

Approve

Object

  

I hope you enjoyed reading about the definition, history, use, synonyms, and antonyms of the word "quibble." Now use this word in your day-to-day life and expand your knowledge of words.

For more fascinating facts that can help you expand your vocabulary, stay in touch with us.

