Word of the Day: Quibble; Meaning, Origin, Antonyms and Synonyms

Word of the Day: August 4, 2025
Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Word of the Day: Quibble
to express disagreement with or argue against something unimportant.
Type
Verb / Noun
Meaning of Quibble
As a verb, quibble means to argue or raise objections about a trivial matter.
As a noun, the word refers to a small or petty objection or criticism.
Origin of the Word
The word quibble originated in the mid-17th century, possibly as a humorous form of the word "quib," which meant a clever or evasive remark. It developed from the practice of arguing over small details rather than the main issue.
Use of the Word ‘Quibble’ in a Sentence
As a Noun:
-
My only quibble about the movie was that it ended too suddenly.
-
The kids had a small quibble over who got the last cookie.
As a Verb (to complain about small things):
-
Please don't quibble over the color; just pick a shirt!
-
It's frustrating when people quibble over minor points instead of focusing on the big picture.
Synonyms and Antonyms of Quibble
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Nitpick
|
Agree
|
Split hairs
|
Accept
|
Cavil
|
Concede
|
Fuss
|
Approve
|
Object
I hope you enjoyed reading about the definition, history, use, synonyms, and antonyms of the word "quibble." Now use this word in your day-to-day life and expand your knowledge of words.
For more fascinating facts that can help you expand your vocabulary, stay in touch with us.
