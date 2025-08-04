Word of the Day: Quibble; Meaning, Origin, Antonyms and Synonyms

Improve your English every day with our "Word of the Day"! English being one of the most spoken languages in the world, a bigger vocabulary can prove to be a huge advantage, whether you are a student or a working professional.

Here we will teach you a new word daily, covering its meaning, background, and how to use it correctly. You'll also learn its synonyms and antonyms to expand your word power.

Are you ready to boost your vocabulary with new words each day?

Word of the Day: August 4, 2025

Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Word of the Day: Quibble

to express disagreement with or argue against something unimportant.

Type

Verb / Noun

Meaning of Quibble

As a verb, quibble means to argue or raise objections about a trivial matter.

As a noun, the word refers to a small or petty objection or criticism.