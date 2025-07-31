These 10 Companies are Richest in India, with Market Cap equal to Small Country GDP

Explainer

India is a fast-growing economy that is home to some of the most valuable businesses in the world. These businesses, which operate in a variety of industries such as consumer products, finance, and technology, have a major impact on India's economic expansion. India's economy, which is now the fourth largest in the world, is expected to develop significantly and rise to the third position by 2030. One important aspect of this economic progress is the growth of the nation's most valuable businesses, which generate remarkable sales and profits that raise their market valuations and capitalizations and place them among the most valuable businesses. Top 10 Largest Campanies in India The top 10 Indian firms by market valuation are included below along with information on their categories and market capitalization, based on data from companiesmarketcap.com.

Rank Company Industry Market Cap (INR, lakh crore) Headquarters 1 Reliance Industries Oil and Gas 16.378 Mumbai 2 Tata Consultancy Services IT Services 14.385 Mumbai 3 HDFC Bank Banking and Financial Services 13.389 Mumbai 4 Bharti Airtel Telecom 10.129 New Delhi 5 ICICI Bank Banking and Financial Services 8.867 Mumbai 6 Infosys IT Services 7.874 Bengaluru 7 State Bank of India Banking and Financial Services 6.465 Mumbai 8 Hindustan Unilever (HUL) FMCG 5.457 Mumbai 9 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Insurance 5.137 New Delhi 10 ITC Limited Tobacco & FMCG 5.024 Kolkata

1. Reliance Industries Limited (Market Cap: 16.378 Lakh Cr) MD and Chairman: Mukesh D. Ambani

Establishment Year: 1958 Based on market capitalization, Reliance Industries, a conglomerate holding company, is the biggest business in India. It works in a number of industries, such as retail, telecommunications, natural resources, textiles, petrochemicals, and energy. Reliance Industries' broad range of activities and robust market presence are demonstrated by its market valuation. On June 28, 2024, the conglomerate became the first Indian firm to reach the Rs 21 lakh crore mcap milestone. In August 2019, Reliance announced a $15 billion contract with Saudi Aramco, the oil giant. Aramco purchased an equity stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business. But in 2021, the purchase was halted, and both businesses attributed this setback mostly to the Covid-19 epidemic.

2. Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) (Market Cap: 14.385 Lakh Cr) CEO and MD: K. Krithivasan

A division of the Tata Group, TCS works in the information technology industry. By offering a range of business solutions, consulting, and IT services, this company has grown to become the second-largest Indian company in terms of market capitalization. TCS's supremacy in the IT industry is reflected in its market valuation. As part of its various initiatives, TCS sponsors numerous marathons worldwide, from New York City and London to the Indian towns of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Establishment Year: 1977 With the most assets of any private bank in India, HDFC Bank offers a wide variety of financial services and products. It is well-established in both business and retail banking. The market value of HDFC Bank reflects both its strong financial results and its loyal clientele. The market valuation of the bank is a reflection of its extensive service offerings and robust clientele.

On July 1, 2023, the bank amalgamated with its parent firm, HDFC Ltd., to benefit its consumers and stockholders as the Indian economy continues to expand rapidly. By market capitalization, it is currently the biggest bank in India and the seventh largest bank globally. 4. Bharati Airtel (Market Cap: 10.129 Lakh Cr) Current CEO: Gopal Vittal

Establishment Year: 1995 Bharti Airtel is a well-known telecom provider in 18 Asian and African nations. It provides enterprise services, IPTV, DTH, fixed lines, high-speed broadband, and mobile voice and data services. The market value of Bharti Airtel reflects its extensive client base and strong network. Now, the operator has partnered with Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to test high-speed internet utilizing laser technology that uses light beams in rural areas of India.