Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out for 3727 Vacancies, Check Post Details, Eligibility and More

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Office Assistants for 3737 vacant positions across various government departments. The SSC Office Assistant online application link will be activated on August 25, 2025. To be eligible for BSSC Office Assistant Vacancy 2025 candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 37 years and must have completed class 10 level of education.

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of Karyalay Parichari/Office Assistant in the various government departments of Bihar. The BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 has been released on August 4, 2025 and the online application process will start on August 24, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.