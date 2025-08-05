Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out for 3727 Vacancies, Check Post Details, Eligibility and More

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Office Assistants for 3737 vacant positions across various government departments. The SSC Office Assistant online application link will be activated on August 25, 2025. To be eligible for BSSC Office Assistant Vacancy 2025 candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 37 years and must have completed class 10 level of education.
BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights
BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of Karyalay Parichari/Office Assistant in the various government departments of Bihar. The BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 has been released on August 4, 2025 and the online application process will start on August 24, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Organisation
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Office Attendant (Office Assistant)
|
Advertisement No.
|
06/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,727
|
Vacancies Reserved for Women
|
1,216
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Pass (Matric/SSC)
|
Age Limit (as on 01-Aug-2025)
|
18-37 (UR), Relaxation as per category
|
Application Start and End Date
|
25-Aug-2025 to 26-Sep-2025
|
Salary Range
|
₹18,000–₹56,900 (Pay Level 1)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Application Fee
|
₹540 (Gen/BC/EWS), ₹135 (SC/ST/Divyang/All Bihar Females)
|
Official Website
BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying online for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 must download and read the official notification pdf. The Official notice contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 PDF.
|
BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025
Eligibility Criteria for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025
Candidates interested in applying for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 must meet all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have passed the 10th class (Matriculation or equivalent) from a recognised board by the closing date of application.
Age Limit (as of 01-Aug-2025)
General (Male): 18–37 years.
BC/EBC/UR (Female): Up to 40 years.
SC/ST: Up to 42 years.
BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
BSSC has released the 3727 vacancies for various categories such as general, OBC, EBC and other reserved categories. Check the table for category-wise vacancy distribution.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
General (UR)
|
1,700
|
EWS
|
374
|
BC
|
238
|
BC-Women
|
102
|
MBC
|
702
|
SC
|
564
|
ST
|
47
