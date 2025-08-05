CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out for 3727 Vacancies, Check Post Details, Eligibility and More

The BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 has been released for 3,727 vacancies for 10th-pass candidates in Bihar. The online application process is set to start on August 25 and the last date to apply online will be September 26, 2025. Check the details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 5, 2025, 18:24 IST
BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025
BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Office Assistants for 3737 vacant positions across various government departments. The SSC Office Assistant online application link will be activated on August 25, 2025. To be eligible for BSSC Office Assistant Vacancy 2025 candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 37 years and must have completed class 10 level of education.

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of Karyalay Parichari/Office Assistant in the various government departments of Bihar. The BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 has been released on August 4, 2025 and the online application process will start on August 24, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruiting Organisation

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Office Attendant (Office Assistant)

Advertisement No.

06/2025

Total Vacancies

3,727

Vacancies Reserved for Women

1,216

Educational Qualification

10th Pass (Matric/SSC)

Age Limit (as on 01-Aug-2025)

18-37 (UR), Relaxation as per category

Application Start and End Date

25-Aug-2025 to 26-Sep-2025

Salary Range

₹18,000–₹56,900 (Pay Level 1)

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification

Application Fee

₹540 (Gen/BC/EWS), ₹135 (SC/ST/Divyang/All Bihar Females)

Official Website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying online for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 must download and read the official notification pdf. The Official notice contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025 PDF.

BSSC Office Assistant Notification 2025

PDF Download

Eligibility Criteria for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025

Candidates interested in applying for BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 must meet all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have passed the 10th class (Matriculation or equivalent) from a recognised board by the closing date of application.
Age Limit (as of 01-Aug-2025)
General (Male): 18–37 years.
BC/EBC/UR (Female): Up to 40 years.
SC/ST: Up to 42 years.

BSSC Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

BSSC has released the 3727 vacancies for various categories such as general, OBC, EBC and other reserved categories. Check the table for category-wise vacancy distribution.

Category

Number of Vacancies

General (UR)

1,700

EWS

374

BC

238

BC-Women

102

MBC

702

SC

564

ST

47

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News