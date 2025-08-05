CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Largest Cloudbursts in the World: Check Duration and Location

Learn about cloudbursts, their dangers, and why they're hard to predict. Explore a list of the largest cloudbursts ever recorded, including the world record rainfall in Cilaos, La Réunion.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 5, 2025, 19:00 IST

In regions that are hilly or mountainous, a cloudburst is an excessive amount of precipitation in a brief period of time that frequently causes unexpected flooding. When rainfall intensity surpasses 100 mm per hour, natural drainage systems are overloaded, leading to landslides, flash floods, and river overflows.

In the most recent instance, the Khir Ganga's upstream catchment area most likely saw heavy rainfall during a concentrated period of time, which caused a sudden surge in water downstream.

What is Cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a brief, heavy spell of rain that usually occurs over a limited area (10–25 square kilometers) and lasts less than an hour. These are most common in hilly areas during the monsoon season, particularly when damp air is quickly driven upward, as happens when it hits mountain slopes.

The sudden, concentrated downpour that can create flash floods, landslides, and widespread damage makes cloudbursts dangerous, particularly in steep areas where runoff instantly streams into valleys. The process is a serious natural danger for areas like the Himalayas since it is unpredictable due to its abrupt and localized nature.

ALSO READ: Fun in Facts: Top 7 Interesting Things to Know About Our Solar System; Bet You Didn’t Know the Sixth

Largest Cloudbursts in the World

The single largest amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period occurred in Cilaos, La Réunion. Check the list of the largest cloudbursts ever recorded in the world history:

Duration

Rainfall

Location

Date

24 hours

73.62 inches (1,870 mm)

Cilaos, La Réunion

March, 1952

12 hours

45.03 inches (1,144 mm)

Foc-Foc, La Réunion

January 8, 1966

6 hours

32.7 inches (830 mm)

Linzhuang, Henan, China

August 7, 1975

2 hours

19.3 inches (490 mm)

Yujiawanzi, Inner Mongolia, China

July 19, 1975

1 hour

15.0 inches (380 mm)

Smethport, Pennsylvania, United States

July 18, 1942

42 minutes

12.0 inches (304.80 mm)

Holt, Missouri, United States

22 June 1947

20 minutes

8.1 inches (205.74 mm)

Curtea de Argeș, Romania

7 July 1947

15 minutes

7.8 inches (198.12 mm)

Plumb Point, Jamaica

12 May 1916

5 minutes

2.61 inches (66.29 mm)

Hoed Spruit, South Africa

29 November 1911

1 minute

1.5 inches (38.10 mm)

Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe

26 November 1970

Why is it Hard to predict a Clouburst?

Despite the fact that satellites are very helpful in identifying rainfall and large-scale weather systems, their resolution of precipitation is typically lower than that of cloudbursts; hence, they are generally missed. A similar problem with high-resolution cloud simulation is faced by weather forecasting models. Because of the uncertainty in the interplay between the steep topography and moisture convergence, cloud microphysics, and heating-cooling mechanisms at different atmospheric altitudes, it is still difficult to estimate rainfall in hilly places.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Oldest Cities in India: Check City Name and State

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News