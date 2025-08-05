List of Largest Cloudbursts in the World: Check Duration and Location

In regions that are hilly or mountainous, a cloudburst is an excessive amount of precipitation in a brief period of time that frequently causes unexpected flooding. When rainfall intensity surpasses 100 mm per hour, natural drainage systems are overloaded, leading to landslides, flash floods, and river overflows.

In the most recent instance, the Khir Ganga's upstream catchment area most likely saw heavy rainfall during a concentrated period of time, which caused a sudden surge in water downstream.

What is Cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a brief, heavy spell of rain that usually occurs over a limited area (10–25 square kilometers) and lasts less than an hour. These are most common in hilly areas during the monsoon season, particularly when damp air is quickly driven upward, as happens when it hits mountain slopes.