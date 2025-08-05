Fun in Facts: Top 7 Interesting Things to Know About Our Solar System; Bet You Didn’t Know the Sixth

Our solar system is full of secrets, some known, while some are unknown. Scientists are working hard to find the unknown secrets. However, here we are going to talk about some of the lesser-known secrets that might amaze you. The Milky Way galaxy consists of 8 planets and many dwarf planets, with the Sun acting as its anchor. Let’s explore some interesting facts about this solar system, which might prove to be intriguing and amazing, both at the same time No Surface to stand on Uranus If you eventually manage to get to the gas planets, you may be a little surprised when you get off the spaceship. This is due to the fact that Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are primarily large spheres of hydrogen and helium with a rocky core rather than solid surfaces. Hence, there is no ground to stand on, just some gases.

Is it Mars or Earth’s South Pole Bring your large coat if you're going to Mars in the near future. The temperature there is about -60°C on average, which is the same as the South Pole (without the penguins). Some scientists have proposed methods to warm Mars in the aim of making it more habitable. One of these plans is to construct enormous mirrors that will reflect the Sun's rays and accelerate the warming of Mars. The Frozen Ring of Saturn The most spectacular ice rink in the Solar System is found on Saturn. Its rings of water are frozen into ice due to its extreme distance from the Sun. It is one of four planets with rings surrounding it; the other gas planets also have rings. The remaining ones, however, were not found until probes went to investigate them in the 1970s. Saturn's rings were the first to be visible from Earth via telescope.

This Moon has more Water than Earth Forget Mediterranean vacations. Visit Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon, if you want to see expansive ocean views. If this moon were orbiting the Sun instead of Jupiter, it would have been considered a planet as it is larger than some planets like Mercury. ALSO READ: Top 7 Oldest Cities in India: Check City Name and State Learn to Play Guitar You may learn how to play the guitar, write a book, or pass your driving test in three months, but completing a revolution around the sun? Yes, it is possible. It is also the duration of time Mercury takes to orbit around the Sun. Since Mercury is the planet nearest to the Sun, its orbit is the shortest in the Solar System. The next time someone asks till when will you be completing a project, respond that it will be in about a Mercurian year.

Take a Round of the Sun in 206 Days Even though long-haul travels to the opposite side of the globe can be exhausting, they are nothing in comparison to the time it would take to orbit the Sun. You would need to get ready for a 206-day trek in order to embark on this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hopefully, there will be stops along the route to refuel your plane. There are more Dwarf Planets than you Imagined You may have heard the term "dwarf planet" for the first time in 2006, when Pluto was demoted to one (RIP). But in reality, there are six in our solar system. Until very recently, we only knew about five planets: Pluto, Ceres, Makemake, Haumea, and Eris. In 2015, a spacecraft made its maiden visit to Ceres, the first dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, a new dwarf planet known as 2015 TG387 has recently been found and is referred to as "The Goblin."