List of Top 10 Countries with the Best Air Quality

Air quality is now a key measure of environmental and public health worldwide. With pollution, climate change, and urbanization gaining attention, clean air is at a premium. While many countries are dealing with adverse air quality conditions, some countries are able to provide clean, breathable air through sustainable practices, utilization of renewable energy, and stricter rules regarding emissions and pollutants. As we look to 2025, several countries continue to provide some of the world's highest air quality. Not only are they providing a healthier place to live, but they also provide lifestyles that ultimately offer sustainable development and the public good - clean air! This data is based on official records by the World Health Organisation and IQ Air. The following list will highlight the 10 countries we have chosen for producing some of the cleanest air, based largely on the average PM2.5 levels, clean energy use, and population density. These nations provide a look at how effective practices and naturally cleaner characteristics can result in cleaner and safer air for all.

Here is the list of 10 countries that have the best air quality, clean energy usage, and population density: Rank Country Avg. PM2.5 Level (µg/m³) Clean Energy Usage (%) Population Density (people/km²) 1 Finland 4.9 75% 18 2 Iceland 5.1 100% 3 3 New Zealand 5.4 82% 19 4 Canada 5.8 66% 4 5 Norway 6.1 98% 15 6 Estonia 6.3 65% 31 7 Sweden 6.5 84% 25 8 Australia 6.9 24% 3.5 9 Ireland 7.0 37% 72 10 Switzerland 7.2 60% 219 Top 5 Countries with Best Air Quality Here are the top 5 countries with the best air quality explained in detail:

1. Finland Finland consistently rates as the best country in air quality. Its average PM2.5 comes in around 4.9 µg/m³ as it benefits from a rich forest and earth coverage, minimal pollution from industry, and high efficacy in renewable energy (upwards of 75%). Furthermore, strict environmental regulations and clean transportation systems help ensure that Finland's cities and forests are clean and breathable. 2. Iceland Iceland benefits from 100% renewable energy, primarily geothermal and hydro, affording it some of the best air quality on Earth. With an average PM2.5 hovering around 5.1 µg/m³, very low population density, and very little industry, this Nordic Island boasts some of the best air quality on the planet. 3. New Zealand New Zealand is internationally known for its beautiful natural environment, and its air quality is equally beautiful. It has an average PM2.5 of 5.4 µg/m³, 80% clean power, and good environmental protections. The ocean winds and low city pollution combine to make New Zealand's air some of the freshest on the globe.