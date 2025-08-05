Ganga River Loses 50% of Its Water, Here's Why

The Ganga River is India's holiest and most important river. It starts in the Himalayas and flows through many states, supporting millions of lives.

People use its water for drinking, farming, and daily needs. It is also deeply respected in religion and culture. But today, the Ganga is in trouble. Recent studies show that the river has lost over 50% of its water.

This is a serious issue for both people and nature. Less water means less support for farming, wildlife, and clean drinking water. The river is drying up fast, and we need to understand why.

Climate change, overuse of groundwater, pollution, and the construction of dams are some of the primary reasons. If we don't act soon, the Ganga may not survive. Saving this river is not just about water—it's about saving a lifeline for India.