SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI PO Prelims exam on August 4th and 5th to fill 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for the release of the official cut-off marks. The expected cut-off marks are influenced by various factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance.

SBI PO cutoff represents the minimum score required to qualify for each stage of the selection process. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off will be eligible to proceed to the next round. Since the official SBI PO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, you can check the expected category-wise cut-off to estimate your chances of qualifying. These projections are made based on exam trends, difficulty level, and previous year trends. Scroll down to check the SBI PO expected cut off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and other categories.

SBI PO Cut Off 2025 The State Bank Of India releases cut off marks after the release of result and merit list pdf. As the cut off marks are yet to be announced, you can check the expected cutoff to gauge your chances of passing the SBI PO Prelims exam. SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2025 Based on multiple factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, and previous year cut-off trends, the SBI PO expected cut off is projected to range between 50 and 65, depending on the candidate’s category. You can check the category-wise SBI PO passing marks in the table below. It is important to note that these are tentative marks and the actual cut-off may differ once officially released by SBI. Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 100) UR 60 to 65 SC 55 to 60 ST 50 to 55 OBC 59 to 64 EWS 59 to 64 VI 47 to 50

SBI PO Previous Year Question Paper SBI PO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off The officials release cut-offs separately for the Prelims and Mains exams. Take a look at the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 in the table below to estimate this year's cut-off marks. This year's SBI PO Prelims Cut Off is likely to be around the same, with no major fluctuations expected. SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 Category Prelims Cutoff General 61.75 EWS 60.25 OBC 60.5 SC 55 ST 49 VI 47.5 HI 19.75 LD 49.75 D&E 9.50 Factors Affecting SBI PO Expected Cut Off SBI evaluates various factors when deciding the cut off marks. Listed below are a few factors that we have taken into consideration while estimating the SBI PO Expected Cut Off: