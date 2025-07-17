Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SBI PO Cut Off 2025, Check Prelims and Mains Previous Year Cutoff Marks Category-wise

SBI PO cut off is released after the exam is conducted. Candidates preparing for the upcoming SBI PO 2025 exam must have an idea about the cutoff marks as it will help in analysing and strategizing their preparation. Check out SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains, Final and Interview stages.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 17, 2025, 17:35 IST

SBI PO Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India releases the SBI PO Cut Off along with the announcement of the result. The cut-off marks are the minimum percentile that candidates must secure to progress further in the recruitment process. Only those who clear the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Therefore, aspirants must have a thorough understanding of the SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off marks and the factors influencing them to set realistic targets and tailor their preparation accordingly. In this article, we have discussed the SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains, and Final stages across all categories.

SBI PO Cut Off 2025

The cut-off marks represent the minimum scores that candidates must attain to qualify for the next round of the selection process. The SBI PO Cut Off 2025 will be released by the State Bank of India after the conclusion of the exam. It is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August to fill 541 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The officials determine cut off marks by considering various factors such as the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of candidates who appeared.

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off

Having a clear understanding of the previous years' cut-off marks is highly beneficial for candidates, as it allows them to assess their exam readiness and refine their preparation strategies. It also helps them to estimate the SBI PO expected cut off and set a safe target score. To assist you, we have provided the category-wise SBI PO previous year cut-off marks for both male and female candidates.

SBI PO Cut Off 2024

The cut off for SBI Probationary Officer exam serves as a benchmark for shortlisting candidates at each stage of the recruitment process. Released separately for the Prelims, Mains, and Final selection rounds, these cut-off scores vary by category and depend on multiple factors. Candidates who meet or exceed the prescribed cut off will move ahead in the selection process. Reviewing the SBI PO 2024 cut off helps aspirants understand the competitive trends and prepare more strategically for the upcoming SBI PO bank exam.

 

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2024

The SBI PO Prelims Cut Off are the minimum marks required to qualify for the Mains exam.

Category

Cut Off Marks

UR

61.75

SC

55

ST

49

OBC

60.50

EWS

60.25

VI

47.50

HI

19.75

LD

49.75

D&E

9.50

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2024

The Mains cut off for SBI PO 2024 determines which candidates are eligible to proceed to the final interview round. It is calculated out of the total marks for both objective and descriptive papers.

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 250)

UR

87.50

SC

75

ST

75

OBC

75

EWS

87.50

VI

75

LD

75

SBI PO Final Cut Off 2024

The officials announce SBI PO Final Cut Off based on the combined marks obtained in the Mains exam and the interview. This is the deciding cut-off for final selection into the Probationary Officer post. It is released after the completion of all recruitment stages and differs for all categories.

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

46.24

SC

32.50

ST

33.36

OBC

40.96

EWS

36.85

LD

42.04

VI

33.63

SBI PO 2024 Interview Qualifying Marks

The cut off marks for the Interview stage are given out of 50. This is the last stage of the recruitment process. Check the category-wise marks for SBI PO Interview in the table below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting authority issued cut off marks separately for Prelims, Mains, Final and Interview stages. You can check the category-wise SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off marks below.

SBI PO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off

The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on November 1st, 4th, and 6th, for the lakhs of candidates who successfully registered themselves. The cutoff for the General, OBS and EWS categories were the same (59.25). 

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2023

Category

Cut-Off Marks

GEN

59.25

SC

53

ST

47.50

OBC

59.25

EWS

59.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023

The SBI PO Mains cut off is given out of 250. As per the result and merit list pdf released by SBI, the cutoff for the General category was 70, while the SBI PO cutoff for OBC category was 62.25.

Category

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

70

SC

57.50

ST

57.50

OBC

62.25

EWS

70

LD

57.50

VI

57.50

HI

58

D & E

58.25

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Final

 As compared to FY 2024, the final cut off marks were relatively lower. The cut off marks for general category was 44.60 closely followed by OBC category at 39.73. Take a look at the category-wise SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off below.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

44.60

SC

37.15

ST

36.45

OBC

39.73

EWS

36.03

LD

33.68

VI

29.20

HI

32.25

D & E

32.98

SBI PO 2023 Interview Qualifying Marks

Refer to the table below to know the qualifying marks for SBI Probationary Officer Interview round.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

How to Download SBI PO Cut Off PDF

To download the official SBI PO Cut Off PDF, candidates can follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the “Current Openings” section under the “Join SBI” tab.
  • Find the “SBI PO Recruitment” notification and select the relevant phase (Prelims/Mains/Final).
  • Click on the Cut Off PDF link provided alongside the result or scorecard link.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Factors Influencing SBI Probationary Officer Cutoff

Several critical factors influence the SBI PO Cut Off every year. Understanding these can help candidates better predict the expected cut-off and plan their exam strategy:

  • Number of Vacancies
  • Number of Applicants
  • Difficulty Level of the Exam
  • Category of the Candidate
  • Candidate Performance

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News