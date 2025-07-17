SBI PO cut off is released after the exam is conducted. Candidates preparing for the upcoming SBI PO 2025 exam must have an idea about the cutoff marks as it will help in analysing and strategizing their preparation. Check out SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains, Final and Interview stages.

SBI PO Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India releases the SBI PO Cut Off along with the announcement of the result. The cut-off marks are the minimum percentile that candidates must secure to progress further in the recruitment process. Only those who clear the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Therefore, aspirants must have a thorough understanding of the SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off marks and the factors influencing them to set realistic targets and tailor their preparation accordingly. In this article, we have discussed the SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains, and Final stages across all categories. SBI PO Cut Off 2025 The cut-off marks represent the minimum scores that candidates must attain to qualify for the next round of the selection process. The SBI PO Cut Off 2025 will be released by the State Bank of India after the conclusion of the exam. It is scheduled to be held on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August to fill 541 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The officials determine cut off marks by considering various factors such as the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of candidates who appeared.

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Having a clear understanding of the previous years' cut-off marks is highly beneficial for candidates, as it allows them to assess their exam readiness and refine their preparation strategies. It also helps them to estimate the SBI PO expected cut off and set a safe target score. To assist you, we have provided the category-wise SBI PO previous year cut-off marks for both male and female candidates. SBI PO Cut Off 2024 The cut off for SBI Probationary Officer exam serves as a benchmark for shortlisting candidates at each stage of the recruitment process. Released separately for the Prelims, Mains, and Final selection rounds, these cut-off scores vary by category and depend on multiple factors. Candidates who meet or exceed the prescribed cut off will move ahead in the selection process. Reviewing the SBI PO 2024 cut off helps aspirants understand the competitive trends and prepare more strategically for the upcoming SBI PO bank exam.

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 The SBI PO Prelims Cut Off are the minimum marks required to qualify for the Mains exam. Category Cut Off Marks UR 61.75 SC 55 ST 49 OBC 60.50 EWS 60.25 VI 47.50 HI 19.75 LD 49.75 D&E 9.50 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2024 The Mains cut off for SBI PO 2024 determines which candidates are eligible to proceed to the final interview round. It is calculated out of the total marks for both objective and descriptive papers. Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 250) UR 87.50 SC 75 ST 75 OBC 75 EWS 87.50 VI 75 LD 75

SBI PO Final Cut Off 2024 The officials announce SBI PO Final Cut Off based on the combined marks obtained in the Mains exam and the interview. This is the deciding cut-off for final selection into the Probationary Officer post. It is released after the completion of all recruitment stages and differs for all categories. Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 46.24 SC 32.50 ST 33.36 OBC 40.96 EWS 36.85 LD 42.04 VI 33.63 SBI PO 2024 Interview Qualifying Marks The cut off marks for the Interview stage are given out of 50. This is the last stage of the recruitment process. Check the category-wise marks for SBI PO Interview in the table below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Cut Off 2023 The exam conducting authority issued cut off marks separately for Prelims, Mains, Final and Interview stages. You can check the category-wise SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off marks below. SBI PO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on November 1st, 4th, and 6th, for the lakhs of candidates who successfully registered themselves. The cutoff for the General, OBS and EWS categories were the same (59.25).

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2023 Category Cut-Off Marks GEN 59.25 SC 53 ST 47.50 OBC 59.25 EWS 59.25 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023 The SBI PO Mains cut off is given out of 250. As per the result and merit list pdf released by SBI, the cutoff for the General category was 70, while the SBI PO cutoff for OBC category was 62.25. Category SBI PO Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 70 SC 57.50 ST 57.50 OBC 62.25 EWS 70 LD 57.50 VI 57.50 HI 58 D & E 58.25

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Final As compared to FY 2024, the final cut off marks were relatively lower. The cut off marks for general category was 44.60 closely followed by OBC category at 39.73. Take a look at the category-wise SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off below. Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 44.60 SC 37.15 ST 36.45 OBC 39.73 EWS 36.03 LD 33.68 VI 29.20 HI 32.25 D & E 32.98 SBI PO 2023 Interview Qualifying Marks Refer to the table below to know the qualifying marks for SBI Probationary Officer Interview round.

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 How to Download SBI PO Cut Off PDF To download the official SBI PO Cut Off PDF, candidates can follow the steps below: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the “Current Openings” section under the “Join SBI” tab.

Find the “SBI PO Recruitment” notification and select the relevant phase (Prelims/Mains/Final).

Click on the Cut Off PDF link provided alongside the result or scorecard link.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.