TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download at icarcounseling.com

Oct 23, 2025, 08:49 IST

ICAR counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result to be announced online today, October 23. Candidates can download the allotment result through the link on the official website. 

Key Points

  • Candidates can download the seat allotment PDF at icarcounselling.com
  • Complete the document verification by universities by October 28, 2025
  • Round 2 seat allotment to be released on November 1, 2025

ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment:  The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification released, the round 2 UG, PG, and PhD seat allotment result will be available for download from 5 PM onwards. 

Candidates who have applied for the ICAR counselling process can download the seat allotment result at icarcounseling.com. Those allotted seats in the first round of counselling must complete the round 1 document verification by October 28. 

ICAR will conduct a total of four counselling rounds, followed by a mop-up/Final allotment round. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the ICAR Round 1 counselling can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds.

ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates participating in ICAR round 1 counselling can check the round 1 schedule below

Activity

Dates

Seat allotment round 1

October 23, 2025 (5 PM onwards)

End of Document Verification by Universities

October 28, 2025 (11:50 PM)

End of re-submission of documents by candidates

October 29, 2025 (12 Noon)

End of verification of resubmitted documents

October 29, 2025 (6 PM)

End of seat acceptance fee submission

October 29, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Steps to Download ICAR Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result

The Round 1 seat allotment result for ICAR counselling will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

