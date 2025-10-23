ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download at icarcounseling.com

ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification released, the round 2 UG, PG, and PhD seat allotment result will be available for download from 5 PM onwards.

Candidates who have applied for the ICAR counselling process can download the seat allotment result at icarcounseling.com. Those allotted seats in the first round of counselling must complete the round 1 document verification by October 28.

ICAR will conduct a total of four counselling rounds, followed by a mop-up/Final allotment round. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the ICAR Round 1 counselling can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds.

ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)