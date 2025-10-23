ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download at icarcounseling.com

Key Points
- Candidates can download the seat allotment PDF at icarcounselling.com
- Complete the document verification by universities by October 28, 2025
- Round 2 seat allotment to be released on November 1, 2025
ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification released, the round 2 UG, PG, and PhD seat allotment result will be available for download from 5 PM onwards.
Candidates who have applied for the ICAR counselling process can download the seat allotment result at icarcounseling.com. Those allotted seats in the first round of counselling must complete the round 1 document verification by October 28.
ICAR will conduct a total of four counselling rounds, followed by a mop-up/Final allotment round. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the ICAR Round 1 counselling can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds.
ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result
ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates participating in ICAR round 1 counselling can check the round 1 schedule below
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment round 1
|
October 23, 2025 (5 PM onwards)
|
End of Document Verification by Universities
|
October 28, 2025 (11:50 PM)
|
End of re-submission of documents by candidates
|
October 29, 2025 (12 Noon)
|
End of verification of resubmitted documents
|
October 29, 2025 (6 PM)
|
End of seat acceptance fee submission
|
October 29, 2025 (11:50 PM)
Steps to Download ICAR Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result
The Round 1 seat allotment result for ICAR counselling will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
