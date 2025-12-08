SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
Focus
Quick Links

Winter Storm Warnings in the U.S.: Check Top States at Risk, Safety Tips & Preparedness!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 8, 2025, 02:21 EDT

Discover how major winter storms are hitting the U.S. Check which U.S. states are most vulnerable to up to 20 inches of snow and 65 mph winds. Learn how to prepare and stay safe.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Winter Storm Warnings in the U.S.
Winter Storm Warnings in the U.S.

Each winter, millions of Americans face dangerous weather as snow, ice, and Arctic blasts sweep across the country. Most recently, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm advisories for six states: Alaska, Wyoming, Michigan, South Carolina, and Virginia. It forecasted up to 12 inches of snow between Sunday, December 7, and Monday, December 8, 2025

Moreover, authorities warned residents to “be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.” From Midwest lake-effect snow to powerful Northeast nor’easters, winter storms can shut down roads, cut power, and create life-threatening conditions. Through this guide, learn what winter storms are, where they hit hardest, and what Americans should do before, during, and after severe winter weather.

What Is a Winter Storm?

If you want to know what a winter storm is, then read about the weather system that brings a combination of heavy snow, strong winds, freezing rain, sleet, or dangerously low temperatures. In the U.S., winter storms can vary dramatically depending on the region:

  • Midwest & Great Lakes: This region is known for lake-effect snow and whiteout conditions

  • Northeast: The region is home to powerful northeasters that can shut down entire cities

  • Rockies & Plains: It often experiences blizzards with extreme cold and high winds

  • Western and Alaskan regions: The region gets frequent heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and mountain hazards

How Winter Storms Form in the U.S.?

Winter Storm Warnings in the U.S. Check Top States at Risk, Safety Tips & Preparedness!

(Credits: ABC News)

American winter storms typically develop when Cold Arctic air pushes south from Canada. Further, the moisture from the Atlantic, Great Lakes, or Pacific fuels snow and ice. This makes the Low-pressure systems intensify, and increases snowfall rates and wind speeds. Nor’easters, Alberta Clippers, and Pacific systems all influence U.S. winter weather patterns, making storms common from December to March.

List of 10 States Most Vulnerable to Winter Storms

Northern and mountainous states typically face the highest snow totals and coldest temperatures. While winter weather can strike almost anywhere, these states experience the most severe storms each year:

State

Why It’s Vulnerable to Winter Storms?

Alaska

Highest snow totals and extreme cold and it repeatedly tops snow-risk lists.

Maine

Very high annual snowfall in parts of the state and strong nor’easter exposure.

New Hampshire

Mountainous terrain (Mount Washington) and heavy snowfall concentrations.

Vermont

Frequent heavy snow and ski-area accumulations; appears in snowiest-state lists.

Minnesota

Part of “Blizzard Alley”; heavy snow and extreme cold in the Upper Midwest.

North Dakota

Regular Arctic outbreaks and blizzard conditions across the Plains.

South Dakota

Frequent blizzards across the Plains; often grouped with ND/MN in storm-risk analyses.

Wisconsin

Lake-effect and heavy inland snow; highlighted in snowfall and storm-damage analyses.

Michigan

Major lake-effect snow belts and frequent heavy localised totals.

New York

Upstate NY sees heavy snow due to lake-effect storms and nor’easter impacts.

Source: World Population Review, and Wikipedia

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm in the U.S. with Essential Safety Tips?

Every American should take steps as power can be shut off, travel can be haulted, and create dangerous conditions, during a winter storm: 

Before a Winter Storm

During a Winter Storm

If You Must Travel

Stock food, water, medications, and essentials

Stay indoors unless necessary

Keep an emergency car kit with blankets, snacks, water, scraper, and shovel

Prepare an emergency kit with flashlights, blankets, and batteries

Avoid driving in low visibility or icy conditions

Check official state road updates (511 systems) and weather alerts

Winter-proof your home (insulate pipes, seal drafty windows)

Keep devices charged in case of power outages

Tell someone your route and expected arrival time

Keep vehicles fueled and winter-ready

Use generators safely (never indoors)

Drive slowly; avoid sudden braking

Winter Storm Warnings in the U.S. by NWS 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues warnings when storms could endanger lives. Recently, warnings were activated in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with snow totals reaching up to 20 inches and winds up to 65 mph.

  • Alaska: Hyder 16–20 inches; Skagway & Haines 12–18 inches; winds up to 50 mph

  • Wisconsin & Iowa: Heavy snow moving east, slippery roads, low visibility

  • Wyoming: Sierra Madre & Snowy Ranges; outdoors could be life-threatening

Record-low temperatures are expected across the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic, increasing risks of frostbite, hypothermia, and power outages.

You may also like to read: What the Moon will lool like on December 7, 2025?

Therefore, regardless of location, winter storms pose consistent risks each year. This makes preparedness essential, specifically in the U.S. Recognise NWS warnings, and follow preparation steps to protect lives and property. Stay informed, stay stocked, and stay safe.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags