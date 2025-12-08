Which Is The Longest Underwater Mountain Range On Earth?

Did you know that the longest mountain range on Earth is hidden deep beneath the ocean? Mountains are vast parts of our world. They are prominent landforms that rise high above the ground. Mountains can be formed in different ways. Additionally, mountains often have interesting nicknames. For example, K2 is known as the "Savage Mountain". Nanga Parbat has been called the "Killer Mountain". These names show how dangerous these tall peaks can be to climbers. However, do you know which mountain range is the longest in the world? In this article, we'll take a look at the longest underwater mountain range on Earth and its amazing facts. What Is The World's Longest Underwater Mountain Range? The Mid-Ocean Ridge (MOR) is the longest underwater mountain range on Earth, stretching over 65,000 kilometres (40,000 miles) around the globe. This massive, mostly submerged chain of volcanoes and valleys runs through all the major oceans, like the seam on a baseball. It is a divergent plate boundary where Earth's tectonic plates slowly pull apart. As magma rises to fill the gap, new oceanic crust is continuously formed. This process, called seafloor spreading, makes the MOR system geologically very "young".

The MOR is unique because it's the largest single volcanic feature on the planet. It hosts hydrothermal vents (like "black smokers") where hot, mineral-rich water jets out. This heat supports incredible, unique ecosystems. The fauna includes endemic species like giant tube worms, clams, and shrimp that rely on chemosynthesis (not sunlight) for food. Other nicknames for parts of the system include the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and East Pacific Rise. 10 Lesser-known Facts About the Mid-Ocean Ridge It makes up about 23% of Earth's total surface area.

The system is mainly volcanic, meaning it hosts most of the world's volcanic activity.

The entire MOR system is wider than the Himalayas, Andes, and Rockies combined.

Spreading rates range from very slow (1 cm/year) to fast (up to 20 cm/year).

The MOR is home to hydrothermal vents, which support life independent of sunlight.

It's responsible for the formation of new oceanic crust and the recycling of old crust.

In slow-spreading regions, the ridge has a central rift valley similar in size to the Grand Canyon.

Iceland is one of the few places where the ridge rises above sea level.

It has been the source of the Earth's strongest known earthquakes.

Hydrothermal vents often form chimney-like structures made of mineral deposits.

List of Countries it Runs Through The Mid-Ocean Ridge (MOR) system is the longest mountain range on Earth, running through the middle of all major oceans (Atlantic, Indian, Pacific, and Southern). Since over 90% of it is deep underwater, it doesn't run through continents or countries in the traditional sense. However, the ridge extends across the territories of several nations, where its peaks rise above sea level, forming volcanic islands. The most prominent example, where the ridge is clearly visible on land and divides the country, is: Iceland (which sits directly atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge). Other countries whose islands are formed by, or situated very close to, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge section of the MOR system include: Portugal (Azores)

Norway (Jan Mayen, Bouvet Island)

United Kingdom (Ascension Island, Saint Helena, Tristan da Cunha, Gough Island)

Brazil (Saint Peter and Paul Rocks, Fernando de Noronha)