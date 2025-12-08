Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: 1715 Vacancies Announced - Check Eligibility & Apply Online Dates Here

KARTET Answer Key 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 8, 2025, 12:54 IST

Assam Police Constable Notification 2025 : The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is recruiting for the 1,715 posts of Constable in the Assam Police across the state. The online application process will commence from December 16, 2025. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam, under Govt. of Assam has invited online applications for the posts of Constable in the Assam Police. A total of 1,715 positions are to be filled out of which 1052 posts are for Constable (UB) & 663 posts of Constables (AB) across the state. The online application process will commence from December 16, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 16, 2026.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Examination followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Written Test and Oral/Viva-Voce.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the Assam Police application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualificatin, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification for the Constable Recruitment drive including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Starting of online application December 16, 2025
Last date of application January 16, 2026

Assam Police Recruitment 2025 Vacancies

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1,715 positions are to be filled in different departments across the Assam Police. Below are the details of the department wise posts-

Constable (UB) in Assam Police  1052
Constable (AB) in Assam Police 663

Assam Police 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to download and read the official advertisement PDF properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

What is the Assam Police 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Constable (UB): H.S. or Class XII passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council.
Constable (AB): H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council.
Applicants having educational qualification of Higher Secondary and above may apply for both Armed
Branch & Unarmed Branch. In such cases, the applicant has to clearly mention his/her preferences for the posts.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Pay Scale

Candidates selected finally for the Constable Posts will get as the Pay Scale of Rs. 14000-70000/-
with Grade Pay Rs. 5600/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the Rules. You are advised to check the detailed notification for latest updates in this regard.

How To Apply for the Assam Police 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts through the link available on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://slprbassam.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Assam Police recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents.
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

