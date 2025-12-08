Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: 1715 Vacancies Announced - Check Eligibility & Apply Online Dates Here

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam, under Govt. of Assam has invited online applications for the posts of Constable in the Assam Police. A total of 1,715 positions are to be filled out of which 1052 posts are for Constable (UB) & 663 posts of Constables (AB) across the state. The online application process will commence from December 16, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 16, 2026. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Examination followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Written Test and Oral/Viva-Voce. In this article candidates will get the complete details about the Assam Police application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualificatin, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification for the Constable Recruitment drive including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below- Starting of online application December 16, 2025 Last date of application January 16, 2026 Assam Police Recruitment 2025 Vacancies Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1,715 positions are to be filled in different departments across the Assam Police. Below are the details of the department wise posts- Constable (UB) in Assam Police 1052 Constable (AB) in Assam Police 663 Assam Police 2025 Notification PDF Candidates are advised to download and read the official advertisement PDF properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Assam Police 2025 Download PDF What is the Assam Police 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

Constable (UB): H.S. or Class XII passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Constable (AB): H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Applicants having educational qualification of Higher Secondary and above may apply for both Armed

Branch & Unarmed Branch. In such cases, the applicant has to clearly mention his/her preferences for the posts.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. Pay Scale