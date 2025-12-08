IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship: Admission, Eligibility And Other Details

IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar actively supports its undergraduate student body by providing financial aid based on need and merit, with a focus on first-year students enrolling in its four-year B.Tech programs. Programs like the Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship and Free Studentship help to make this pledge a reality. A comprehensive review is used to evaluate a student's eligibility for these aids. This evaluation takes into account the student's financial position, which is confirmed by the parental annual income, as well as their merit, which is determined by their past academic records and pertinent admission scores, usually JEE Advanced ranks.

The goal is to guarantee that deserving students from economically disadvantaged groups can continue their studies without experiencing excessive financial hardship. Only 25% of qualifying students receive the very coveted Merit Cum Means Scholarship, which offers a significant cash reward, although these advantages are constrained by strict limitations. Only 10% of students are eligible for the even more limited Free Studentship, which provides a greater level of financial assistance. These carefully chosen honors demonstrate the institute's commitment to promoting academic achievement while giving priority to helping students who exhibit the greatest financial need in a cutthroat setting.