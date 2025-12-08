IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship: Admission, Eligibility And Other Details

IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar actively supports its undergraduate student body by providing financial aid based on need and merit, with a focus on first-year students enrolling in its four-year B.Tech programs. Programs like the Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship and Free Studentship help to make this pledge a reality. A comprehensive review is used to evaluate a student's eligibility for these aids. This evaluation takes into account the student's financial position, which is confirmed by the parental annual income, as well as their merit, which is determined by their past academic records and pertinent admission scores, usually JEE Advanced ranks.
The goal is to guarantee that deserving students from economically disadvantaged groups can continue their studies without experiencing excessive financial hardship. Only 25% of qualifying students receive the very coveted Merit Cum Means Scholarship, which offers a significant cash reward, although these advantages are constrained by strict limitations. Only 10% of students are eligible for the even more limited Free Studentship, which provides a greater level of financial assistance. These carefully chosen honors demonstrate the institute's commitment to promoting academic achievement while giving priority to helping students who exhibit the greatest financial need in a cutthroat setting.
How To Apply For The IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship?
The following steps are often required for B.Tech students applying for the IIT Bhubaneswar Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship and Free Studentship:
-
Check Eligibility and Notification: According to the most recent official notification, confirm that you fulfill the merit (JEE/Class 12th marks) and means requirements (family income limit, currently ₹4.5 lakhs or ₹5 lakhs yearly).
-
Open the Institute ERP and log in: Use your student credentials to access the Institute ERP Site and find the MCM/Free Studentship Online Scholarship Application Form link.
-
Fill Out and Submit Online Form: Carefully complete all online application sections, making sure to accurately enter all personal and financial information before submitting it digitally.
-
Download and print the application: Download the application after submitting it online. To verify the information, the printout must be signed by the student and the parent or guardian.
-
Collect Income Records: As proof of parental income, gather required papers such as copies of the ITR (or comparable income certificates from local authorities) and salary certificates for the previous fiscal year.
-
Send a hard copy to the academic department: By the deadline, send the signed hard copy of the form and all self-attested supporting documentation to the Institute's Academic Section.
IIT Bhubaneswar Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
The Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Free Studentship are the two main financial aid programs offered by the IIT Bhubaneswar scholarship program for B.Tech students. A student's academic merit (previous record/entrance score) and, most importantly, the annual income of their household decide their eligibility.
|
Category
|
Eligibility Criteria (Means & Merit)
|
Quota & Coverage
|
Approximate Fee Component
|
Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
Means: Parental Gross Annual Income must not exceed ₹4,50,000 (₹4.5 lakhs).
|
Quota: Awarded to 25% of the admitted B.Tech students.
|
Tuition Fee Waiver: Full tuition fee waiver is generally provided.
|
Free Studentship
|
Means: Parental Gross Annual Income must not exceed ₹4,50,000 (₹4.5 lakhs).
|
Quota: Awarded to 10% of the admitted B.Tech students.
|
Tuition Fee Waiver: Full tuition fee waiver is generally provided.
|
Remission of Tuition Fee
|
Income < ₹1 Lakh: Students get Full (100%) Remission of the Tuition Fee.
|
Income ₹1 Lakh – ₹5 Lakhs: Students get 2/3rd Remission of the Tuition Fee.
|
Tuition Fee Waiver: Varies (100% or 2/3rd) based on income bracket.
-
SC/ST/PwD Students: Regardless of the income cap for the MCM/Free Studentship, students from SC/ST/PwD categories are entitled to a 100% Tuition Fee Waiver per Government of India regulations.
-
Benefits: The waiver of the significant tuition fee is the main advantage of the MCM Scholarship and Free Studentship.
-
Competitiveness: In order to be chosen, candidates must maintain a high level of academic excellence due to the restricted quota (25% for MCM and 10% for Free Studentship).
