Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Download Class 10th English Sample Paper PDF

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Bihar Board 10th English 2026 exam is going to be held on February 23, 2026 (Monday), and students across Bihar have already started their final preparation. English is a scoring subject, and with proper practice, students can easily secure good marks. One of the best ways to prepare effectively is by solving the Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026.

It helps students understand the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. By practicing the Class 10 English sample paper, students can improve their writing skills, time management, and confidence. In this article, students will get an English model paper, download steps, exam details, and preparation benefits.

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 gives students a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. As the exam will be held on February 23, 2026, students should start practicing with this model paper to boost their preparation and confidence.