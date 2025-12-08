Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Download Class 10th English Sample Paper PDF

KARTET Answer Key 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 8, 2025

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: The Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 helps students prepare effectively for the upcoming board exam on February 23, 2026. It offers practice with the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme, improving confidence, time management, grammar, and overall exam performance.

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Bihar Board 10th English 2026 exam is going to be held on February 23, 2026 (Monday), and students across Bihar have already started their final preparation. English is a scoring subject, and with proper practice, students can easily secure good marks. One of the best ways to prepare effectively is by solving the Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026. 

It helps students understand the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. By practicing the Class 10 English sample paper, students can improve their writing skills, time management, and confidence. In this article, students will get an English model paper, download steps, exam details, and preparation benefits.

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 gives students a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. As the exam will be held on February 23, 2026, students should start practicing with this model paper to boost their preparation and confidence.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Bihar Board Class 10 English Exam 2026

Board Name

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Subject Code

113

Subject Name

English (General)

Exam Date

February 23, 2026 (Monday)

Model Paper Name

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026

Purpose

Exam practice and revision

Mode of Download

Online (PDF Format)

Official Website

biharboardonline.com

1. Walter de la Mare is a _____________ poet. 

(A) Modern 

(B) Augustan 

(C) Classical 

(D) Romantic  

2. The author Joan Lexau, has written _____________ . 

(A) The Pace for Living 

(B) Gillu 

(C) Me and the Ecology Bit 

(D) Acceptance Speech

3. Halku is a character in _____________ . 

(A) Sun and Moon 

(B) Two Horizons 

(C) January Night 

(D) Quality

4. Compost is _____________ . 

(A) a price of cloth 

(B) food item 

(C) a place to live 

(D) manure 

5. The first invadors of the land were _____________ . 

(A) Aryans 

(B) British 

(C) Greeks 

(D) Sakas

6. The writer in ‘Pace for Living’ saw a play in _____________ . 

(A) Dublin 

(B) Sweden 

(C) Africa 

(D) Jerusalem

7. Premchand is the pen name of _____________ . 

(A) Ganpat Rai 

(B) Shyam Rai 

(C) Dhanpat Rai 

(D) Bhojraj Rai 

8. Humayun Kabir delivered his lecture at _____________ University. 

(A)Delhi 

(B) Baroda 

(C) Mumbai 

(D) Patna 

9. Jim asked Mr. Johnson to minimize _____________ . 

(A) use of electricity 

(B) use of dustbins 

(C) use of non-vegetarian food 

(D) pollution  

10. According to Akoulya’s grandmother, the young girls were more : 

(A) wise 

(B) poor 

(C) clever 

(D) intelligent 

11. The ____________ monks were beaten and dishonoured 

(A) Jain 

(B) Buddhist 

(C) Christian 

(D) Bhikkhu  

12. The favourite place for Gillu to lie dawn was the ____________. 

(A) surahi 

(B) table 

(C) bed 

(D) air-cooler

13. Which of the slogans can be associated with ‘Me and the Ecology Bit’_______ 

(A) Save Earth 

(B) Save Mountain 

(C) Save Water 

(D) Save Tree

14. Jim found __________ burning leaves. 

(A) Mr. Smith 

(B) Miss Greene 

(C) Mr. Johnson 

(D) Mr. Williams

For detailed Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026, click on the given below link:

How to Download Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Bihar Board Class 10th English Model Paper 2026:

  • Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the link ‘Model Paper 2026’.

  • Now, select class ‘Matric (10th)’.

  • A new page will be open with a list of model papers for all subjects on the screen.

  • Find the English subject and click on the download option.

  • Download the model paper and start preparing for your examination.

Importance of Solving Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026

Students preparing for the Bihar Board Class 10 English exam can improve their performance by practicing the latest model papers. Students who solve the Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 regularly gain better clarity, confidence, and exam-readiness.

  • Helps students understand the latest exam pattern and question format.

  • Improves time management and writing speed.

  • Boosts confidence before the final board exam.

  • Highlights important topics and frequently asked questions.

  • Enhances grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.

  • Helps in self-evaluation and identifying weak areas.

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 is an important tool for smart and effective exam preparation. Regular practice helps students improve accuracy, speed, and confidence. By solving the model paper, students can maximize their chances of scoring high in the final board exam.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

