Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Download Class 10th English Sample Paper PDF

Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Bihar Board 10th English 2026 exam is going to be held on February 23, 2026 (Monday), and students across Bihar have already started their final preparation. English is a scoring subject, and with proper practice, students can easily secure good marks. One of the best ways to prepare effectively is by solving the Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026.
It helps students understand the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. By practicing the Class 10 English sample paper, students can improve their writing skills, time management, and confidence. In this article, students will get an English model paper, download steps, exam details, and preparation benefits.
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 gives students a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. As the exam will be held on February 23, 2026, students should start practicing with this model paper to boost their preparation and confidence.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Board Class 10 English Exam 2026
|
Board Name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Subject Code
|
113
|
Subject Name
|
English (General)
|
Exam Date
|
February 23, 2026 (Monday)
|
Model Paper Name
|
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026
|
Purpose
|
Exam practice and revision
|
Mode of Download
|
Online (PDF Format)
|
Official Website
|
biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026
1. Walter de la Mare is a _____________ poet.
(A) Modern
(B) Augustan
(C) Classical
(D) Romantic
2. The author Joan Lexau, has written _____________ .
(A) The Pace for Living
(B) Gillu
(C) Me and the Ecology Bit
(D) Acceptance Speech
3. Halku is a character in _____________ .
(A) Sun and Moon
(B) Two Horizons
(C) January Night
(D) Quality
4. Compost is _____________ .
(A) a price of cloth
(B) food item
(C) a place to live
(D) manure
5. The first invadors of the land were _____________ .
(A) Aryans
(B) British
(C) Greeks
(D) Sakas
6. The writer in ‘Pace for Living’ saw a play in _____________ .
(A) Dublin
(B) Sweden
(C) Africa
(D) Jerusalem
7. Premchand is the pen name of _____________ .
(A) Ganpat Rai
(B) Shyam Rai
(C) Dhanpat Rai
(D) Bhojraj Rai
8. Humayun Kabir delivered his lecture at _____________ University.
(A)Delhi
(B) Baroda
(C) Mumbai
(D) Patna
9. Jim asked Mr. Johnson to minimize _____________ .
(A) use of electricity
(B) use of dustbins
(C) use of non-vegetarian food
(D) pollution
10. According to Akoulya’s grandmother, the young girls were more :
(A) wise
(B) poor
(C) clever
(D) intelligent
11. The ____________ monks were beaten and dishonoured
(A) Jain
(B) Buddhist
(C) Christian
(D) Bhikkhu
12. The favourite place for Gillu to lie dawn was the ____________.
(A) surahi
(B) table
(C) bed
(D) air-cooler
13. Which of the slogans can be associated with ‘Me and the Ecology Bit’_______
(A) Save Earth
(B) Save Mountain
(C) Save Water
(D) Save Tree
14. Jim found __________ burning leaves.
(A) Mr. Smith
(B) Miss Greene
(C) Mr. Johnson
(D) Mr. Williams
For detailed Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026, click on the given below link:
|
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026
How to Download Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026?
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Bihar Board Class 10th English Model Paper 2026:
-
Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com.
-
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Model Paper 2026’.
-
Now, select class ‘Matric (10th)’.
-
A new page will be open with a list of model papers for all subjects on the screen.
-
Find the English subject and click on the download option.
-
Download the model paper and start preparing for your examination.
Importance of Solving Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026
Students preparing for the Bihar Board Class 10 English exam can improve their performance by practicing the latest model papers. Students who solve the Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 regularly gain better clarity, confidence, and exam-readiness.
-
Helps students understand the latest exam pattern and question format.
-
Improves time management and writing speed.
-
Boosts confidence before the final board exam.
-
Highlights important topics and frequently asked questions.
-
Enhances grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.
-
Helps in self-evaluation and identifying weak areas.
Bihar Board 10th English Model Paper 2026 is an important tool for smart and effective exam preparation. Regular practice helps students improve accuracy, speed, and confidence. By solving the model paper, students can maximize their chances of scoring high in the final board exam.
