The natural world is full of fascinating names for animals! Every species has its own special vocabulary. Animals often have different names for males, females, and young. Think about common farm animals. A female horse is called a mare, but the male is a stallion. A baby goat is a kid. Even birds have unique titles. For instance, a male swan is known as a cob. Our house cats are just as interesting. The female cat has a special name, and so does the male. We all love our little toms and kitties. But do you know what a male cat is officially called? It's a ubiquitous name, but many people don't realise it applies specifically to male cats! In this article, we'll look at the proper names for male cats. We will also explore the different terms for neutered and unneutered males.

What Is A Male Cat Called?

The general and widely accepted term for an adult male cat is 'tom'. This name is used regardless of whether the cat has been neutered, although an unneutered male may be specifically called a 'tomcat' or a 'stud'. The term "tom" originates from the popular 18th-century story The History of Tom Kitten. Most people use "tom" or simply "male cat" in everyday conversation.

Additionally, a father cat is called a 'sire', an unneutered male a 'tom' or 'tomcat', and a neutered male a 'gib'. In the context of his own kittens, he's the sire, but to the world, he's a tomcat who fathered them.

Key Terms