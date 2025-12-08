KARTET Answer Key 2025
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 8, 2025, 14:49 IST

Practising with CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) is key for exam preparation. These PDFs help students understand the latest exam pattern, important topics, and question trends, thereby strengthening problem-solving skills. Download and practice to score high in the CBSE Board Exam 2026.

By Simran Akhouri

Dec 8, 2025, 14:49 IST

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper
Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Computer Application exam becomes easier when you practice with CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Papers. These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, important topics, and question trends. With the availability of Computer Application Class 10 PYQ PDFs, students can strengthen their problem-solving skills and enhance their overall board exam preparation. Download the PDFs and start practising to score high in the CBSE Board Exam 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper – Overview Table

Category

Details

Board Name

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

Class 10

Subject

Computer Application (Language & Literature)

Exam Year

2026

Resource Type

Previous Year Question Papers (Last 5 Years)

Format Available

PDF Download

Includes

Solved Papers, Marking Scheme, Important Questions

Purpose

Improve exam preparation, understand pattern, boost writing skills

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper -  Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Papers help students understand the latest exam pattern and important question types. Practicing these papers boosts speed, accuracy, and confidence for scoring high in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2024

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2022

How Previous Year Papers Help in Scoring High Marks

cbse class 10 previous year question paper

Practising CBSE Class 10 Computer Application previous year question papers is one of the most effective ways to boost your board exam score. Here’s how these papers help:

  • Understand the Exam Pattern: PYQs give a clear idea of the marking scheme, types of questions, and chapter-wise weightage.

  • Identify Important Topics: Repeated questions highlight high-weightage chapters that require extra attention.

  • Improve Speed and Accuracy: Regular practice builds confidence and helps you complete the paper within the given time.

  • Enhance Problem-Solving Skills: Solving different question formats—MCQs, short answers, and application-based questions—improves conceptual clarity.

  • Reduce Exam Stress: Attempting PYQs familiarizes students with the difficulty level, making the real exam less stressful.

  • Self-Assessment Tool: You can evaluate your preparation level and work on weak areas before the final exam.

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 10  Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

