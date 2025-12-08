CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Computer Application exam becomes easier when you practice with CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Papers. These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, important topics, and question trends. With the availability of Computer Application Class 10 PYQ PDFs, students can strengthen their problem-solving skills and enhance their overall board exam preparation. Download the PDFs and start practising to score high in the CBSE Board Exam 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper – Overview Table
|
Category
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Subject
|
Computer Application (Language & Literature)
|
Exam Year
|
2026
|
Resource Type
|
Previous Year Question Papers (Last 5 Years)
|
Format Available
|
PDF Download
|
Includes
|
Solved Papers, Marking Scheme, Important Questions
|
Purpose
|
Improve exam preparation, understand pattern, boost writing skills
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Paper - Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Previous Year Question Papers help students understand the latest exam pattern and important question types. Practicing these papers boosts speed, accuracy, and confidence for scoring high in the board exam.
How Previous Year Papers Help in Scoring High Marks
Practising CBSE Class 10 Computer Application previous year question papers is one of the most effective ways to boost your board exam score. Here’s how these papers help:
-
Understand the Exam Pattern: PYQs give a clear idea of the marking scheme, types of questions, and chapter-wise weightage.
-
Identify Important Topics: Repeated questions highlight high-weightage chapters that require extra attention.
-
Improve Speed and Accuracy: Regular practice builds confidence and helps you complete the paper within the given time.
-
Enhance Problem-Solving Skills: Solving different question formats—MCQs, short answers, and application-based questions—improves conceptual clarity.
-
Reduce Exam Stress: Attempting PYQs familiarizes students with the difficulty level, making the real exam less stressful.
-
Self-Assessment Tool: You can evaluate your preparation level and work on weak areas before the final exam.
