RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026 Out for 1688 Posts; Apply Online Begins, Check Eligibility Here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced a total of 1688 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) UG posts under CEN 07/2026. The notification was released on the official website at rrb.indianrailways.com on 15 October 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment starting from 15 October onwards till 13 November 2026 at rrbapply.gov.in. The last date for fee payment is 15 November 2026. The candidates will also be provided with the facility to make modifications in their submitted applications between 16 November to 25 November 2026.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The vacancies announced under the CEN 07/2026 are for a total of four posts including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and Trains Clerk. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: