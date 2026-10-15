RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026 Out for 1688 Posts; Apply Online Begins, Check Eligibility Here
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The RRB has released the notification for the NTPC Under Graduate (UG) various posts under CEN07/2026 on 15 October 2026. The application process also started from 15 October and will end on 13 November 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- RRB announced 1688 NTPC UG posts under CEN 07/2026 on 15 October 2026.
- Applications for 1688 posts open from 15 October to 13 November 2026.
- Fee payment deadline is 15 Nov 2026; application modifications till 25 Nov 2026.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced a total of 1688 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) UG posts under CEN 07/2026. The notification was released on the official website at rrb.indianrailways.com on 15 October 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment starting from 15 October onwards till 13 November 2026 at rrbapply.gov.in. The last date for fee payment is 15 November 2026. The candidates will also be provided with the facility to make modifications in their submitted applications between 16 November to 25 November 2026.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The vacancies announced under the CEN 07/2026 are for a total of four posts including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and Trains Clerk. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|
Post Name
|
Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate)
|
Advertisement No.
|
CEN No. 07/2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1688
|
Pay Scale
|
Level 2 and Level 3 (7th CPC)
|
Notification Date
|
15 October 2026
|
Application Dates
|
15 October to 16 November 2026
|
Official Website
|
rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026 PDF
The RRB NTPC UG notification 2026 has been released and the candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment should download the notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application.
|
RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2026. You need to register yourselves first on the portal to apply.
|
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026
To apply for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
-
Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
-
Click on the Apply button given for “CENTRALISED EMPLOYMENT NOTICE (CEN) No. 07/2026 Recruitment for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate)”.
-
Now, Sign In to your account either by using Aadhaar number or RRB Account credentials.
-
After Signing In, fill the application form with all the required information.
-
Upload the remaining documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee as applicable.
-
Preview the application form before final submission.
-
Save a copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.