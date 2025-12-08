UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 OUT, Download Exam Hall Ticket at upsainikschool.org

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: UP Sainik School has released the admit card for the 2026-27 entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the UP Sainik School entrance test can visit the official website to download the admit cards.

To download the admit cards, candidates must visit the official website and login with their username and password. The UP Sainik School admit card 2026 will include candidate details, exam centre details, exam schedule and exam day guidelines. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam on December 28, 2025, must make sure they download theur admit card before the exam date.

UP Sainik School admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - upsainikschool.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 - Click Here