NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Schedule Revised, Download Advance Exam City Slip at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised NTA Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exam 2025 July session schedule. Candidates who registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. The agency has released the exam city slip which candidates can check online.

Official Notice: Advance City Intimation Slip for the Candidates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exams-reg.

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Exam 2025 Revised Dates

Check the list of exams rescheduled according to the latest notice of NTA: