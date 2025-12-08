KARTET Answer Key 2025
NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Schedule Revised, Download Advance Exam City Slip at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

Dec 8, 2025, 12:51 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025. Registered candidates should check the updated schedule and their exam city slip on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Key Points

  • Registered candidates should check the updated schedule.
  • Candidates should check their exam city slip on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised NTA Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exam 2025 July session schedule. Candidates who registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. The agency has released the exam city slip which candidates can check online. 

Official Notice: Advance City Intimation Slip for the Candidates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exams-reg.

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Exam 2025 Revised Dates

Check the list of exams rescheduled according to the latest notice of NTA: 

Course Code Course Name Existing Exam Date Revised Exam Date
cec25_ed14 Basic Concepts in Education 11 December 2025 15 December 2025
ntr25_ed70 Basic Instructional Methods 11 December 2025 16 December 2025
ntr25_ed94 Student Psychology 13 December 2025 16 December 2025

How to download NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 city slip?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the exam city slip online: 

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
  2. Click on ‘Advance City Intimation for SWAYAM Exam (July 2025) is LIVE!’ link
  3. Press on ‘Advance City Intimation for SWAYAM (July 2025)’
  4. Enter your login details and click on submit 
  5. NTA SWAYAM 2025 July exam city slip will appear
  6. Review and download it

DIRECT LINK - NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Exam City Slip

In case, any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination, she/he can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at swayam@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ of NTA for latest updates.

