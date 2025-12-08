NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Schedule Revised, Download Advance Exam City Slip at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

Key Points
- The National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025.
- Registered candidates should check the updated schedule.
- Candidates should check their exam city slip on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.
NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised NTA Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exam 2025 July session schedule. Candidates who registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. The agency has released the exam city slip which candidates can check online.
Official Notice: Advance City Intimation Slip for the Candidates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exams-reg.
NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Exam 2025 Revised Dates
Check the list of exams rescheduled according to the latest notice of NTA:
|Course Code
|Course Name
|Existing Exam Date
|Revised Exam Date
|cec25_ed14
|Basic Concepts in Education
|11 December 2025
|15 December 2025
|ntr25_ed70
|Basic Instructional Methods
|11 December 2025
|16 December 2025
|ntr25_ed94
|Student Psychology
|13 December 2025
|16 December 2025
How to download NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 city slip?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the exam city slip online:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
- Click on ‘Advance City Intimation for SWAYAM Exam (July 2025) is LIVE!’ link
- Press on ‘Advance City Intimation for SWAYAM (July 2025)’
- Enter your login details and click on submit
- NTA SWAYAM 2025 July exam city slip will appear
- Review and download it
DIRECT LINK - NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Exam City Slip
In case, any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination, she/he can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at swayam@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ of NTA for latest updates.
