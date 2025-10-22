CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History (2025-26) Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions - The chapter “The Rise of Nationalism in Europe” is one of the most significant topics in the Class 10 History syllabus. It helps students understand how the ideas of nationhood, unity, and identity emerged in Europe after the French Revolution. This chapter explores the key events, political changes, and revolutionary movements that shaped modern Europe. To help students prepare effectively for their board exams, we have compiled a set of CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History Chapter 1 (2025–26). These questions cover all essential topics, including the French Revolution, the unification of Germany and Italy, and the impact of nationalism across Europe. You can download the PDF for quick revision and better exam preparation as per the latest CBSE guidelines.

Class 10 History Important questions with answers PDF - Overview Particulars Details Chapter Name The Rise of Nationalism in Europe Subject History (Social Science) Board CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Session 2025–26 Book India and the Contemporary World – II Type of Questions Included Very Short, Short, Long Answer, and Source-based Questions Difficulty Level Easy to Moderate Exam Weightage Approx. 6–8 Marks Resource Important Questions with Answers – Free PDF Download Purpose For quick revision and exam preparation as per latest CBSE guidelines Part A (1 Mark Question) In 1789 France was a full-fledged territorial state under the rule of which of the following- (A) The Federal Republic (B) An absolute Monarch (C) A Democratic Ruler (D) None of these Monarchy is a type of govt. of the . (A) Liberals (B) Absolutists(C) People D) None Habsburg Empire ruled over- (A) Australia (B) England (C) Austria/ Hungary (D) None The concept of modern state was based upon – (A) Monarchy (B) Conservatives (C) Powers in Sovereign control (D) None was the measure of cloth. (A) Elle B) Zollverein (C) Magyar (D) None Who was the chief commander of the Prussian Army? (A) William – 1 (B) Otto von Bismarck (C) Mazzini D) None When France Sneezes rest of Europe catches cold’ said by whom? (A) Australian prince (B) Austrian queen C) Duke Metternich (D)None The Greek struggle for Independence begins from . (A) 1831 (B) 1841 (C) 1821 D) 1861 The meaning of Volksgeist - (A) Spirit of the nation (B) Music (C) Sports (D) People In Frederic Sorrieus “UTOPIAN” vision- (A) The people of the world are grouped as distinct nations. (B) Identified through their flag. (C) Had national costume. (D) All of the Above Frederic Sorrieu belongs to which of the following countries- (A) England (B) Germany (C) France (D) Italy Which one of the following attributes stands for ‘Willingness to make peace’? (A) Breastplate with eagle (B) Olive branch around the sword (C) Broken chain (D) All the above ‘When France Sneezes rest of Europe catches cold’ said by whom? (A) Australian prince (B) Austrian queen C) Duke Metternich (D)None In Galicia the Aristocracy spoke (A) French (B) English C) Polish (D) German . Three wars over seven years with Austria, Denmark, Germany and France, ended in (a) Danish victory (b) Prussian victory (c) French victory (d) German victor

ASSERTION AND REASON BASED MCQs Direction: in the following question, A statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of reason(R). Mark the correct choice as. (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Assertion (A)- In the year after 1848, the autocratic monarchies of central and eastern Europe Introduce the changes that had already taken place in Western Europe before 1815. Reason(R) - Napoleon won over Europe once again. (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation. (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Assertion (A)- French revolution lead to the transfer of sovereignty from the monarchy to a body of French citizens.

Reason(R)- French people were given certain rights like the ideas of La Patrie and le Citoyen (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Assertion (A)- Serfdom and bonded labor were abolished both in the Habsburg dominions and in Russia. Reason (R)- Monarchs were beginning to realize that the cycles of revolution and repression could Only be ended by granting concessions to the liberal-nationalist revolutionaries. (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation A (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Assertion (A)- Germany, Italy and Switzerland were divided into kingdoms, duchies and cantons whose rulers had their autonomous territories

Reason(R)- They were closely bound to each other inspire of their autonomous rule. (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation A (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Assertion (A) - Eastern and central Europe were under Autocratic Monarchies within the territories of which lived diverse peoples. Reason(R)- They all spoke similar language and belong to same Ethnic groups. (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false R is true Part B (2 Marks Question) CASE-BASED AND SOURCE-BASED MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS In the German regions, a large number of political associations whose members were middle-class professionals, businessmen and prosperous artisans, came together in the city of Frankfurt and decided to vote for an all-German National Assembly. On 18 May, 1848, 831 elected representatives marched in a festive procession to take their places in the Frankfurt Parliament convened in the Church of St Paul. They drafted a constitution for a German nation to be headed by a monarchy subject to a parliament. When the deputies offered the crown on these terms to the deputies offered the crown on these terms to Friedrich Wilhelm IV , kings of Prussia, he rejected it and joined other monarchs to oppose the elected assembly. While the opposition of the aristocracy and military became stronger, the social basis of parliament eroded. The Parliament was dominated by the middle classes who resisted the demands of workers and artisans and consequently lost their support. In the end, troops were called in and the assembly was forced to disband. The issue of extending political rights to women was a controversial one within the liberal movement, in which large numbers of women had participated actively over the years. Women had formed their own political associations, founded newspapers and taken part in political meetings and demonstrations. Despite this, they were denied suffrage rights during the election of the Assembly. When the Frankfurt Parliament convened in the Church of St Paul, women were admitted only as observers to stand in the visitors’ gallery.

(A) People from which classes mainly constituted the members of many political associations in the German region? (i) Middle –class Professionals (ii) Businessmen (iii)Prosperous Artisans (iv) All above classes (B) On 18th may, 1848 Frankfurt Parliament convened at? Choose the correct option. (i)St. Peters’ church (ii) St. Pauls’ church (iii) St. Johns’ church (iv) St. Mary church (C) Who was Otto von Bismarck - (i) The King of Prussia (ii) The prime Minister of Prussia (iii) The President of Prussia (iv) The chief Minister of Prussia (D)What was the role of women in the Church of St. Paul? 2.Read the source given and answer the following Giuseppe Mazzini. Born in Genoa in 1807, he became a member of the secret society of the Carbonari. As a young man of 24, he was sent into exile in 1831 for attempting a revolution in Liguria. He subsequently founded two more underground societies, first, young Italy in Marseilles, and then, young Europe in Berne, whose members were like-minded young men from Poland, France, Italy and the German States. Mazzini believed that God had intended nations to be the natural units of mankind. So, Italy could not continue to be a patchwork of small states and kingdoms. It had to be forged into a single unified republic within could be the basis of Italian liberty. Following his model, secret societies were set up in Germany, relentless opposition to monarchy and his vision of democratic republics frightened the conservatives. Metternich described him as ‘the most dangerous enemy of our social order’.

(A) Giuseppe Mazzini was born in? (i) Berne (ii) Paris (iii) Genoa (iv) Liguria (B)…......................was sent into exile in 1831 for attempting a revolution in Liguria (i) Garibaldi ii) Mazzini (iii) Napoleon (iv) Bismarck. (C) How was Metternich described Mazzini? (D) Which of the following societies was founded in Berne? (i) Young Europe (ii) Young Germany (iii) Young Italy (iv) Young Britain 3. Read the source given and answer the followingIn 1815, Representatives of the European powers- Britain, Russia, Prussia and Austria- who had collectively defeated Napoleon, met at Vienna to draw up a settlement for Europe. The congress was hosted by the Austrian Chancellor Duke Metternich. The delegates drew up the TREATY OF VIENNA of 1815 With the objective of undoing most of the changes that had come about in Europe during the Napoleonic wars. The Bourbon Dynasty, which had been deposed during the French revolution, was restored to power, and France lost the territories it had annexed under Napoleon. Answer the following- (A) Which country’s Army collectively defeated Napoleon - i.Britain, Russia and Japan ii.Russia, Austria and Poland iii.Prussia, Russia and Germany iv.Britain, Russia, Prussia and Austria Answer A :(iv) (B) VIENNA congress was hosted byi.Garibaldi ii Mazzini iii Austrian Chancellor iv None B: (iii)

(C) Which dynasty was restored after 1815 in France? (D) What was the objective of “TREATY OF VIENNA”? 4.Read the source given and answer the followingThe term liberalism derives from the Latin root liber, meaning free. For the new middle classes liberalism stood for freedom for the individual and equality of all before the law, Politically, it emphasized the concept of government by consent. Since the French Revolution, liberalism had stood for the end of autocracy and clerical privileges, a constitution and representative government through parliament. Nineteenth –century liberals also stressed the inviolability of private property. (A) What is the meaning of liber? i.Bonded ii. Free iii. War iv. none of the above (B) For middle class politically, liberalism stood for i.Government by consent ii. Constitution iii. Both(i) and (ii) iv. None of the above

(C) What was the meaning of ‘Liberalism’ for new middle classes? 5. Similar female allegories were invented by artists in the nineteenth century to represent the nation. In France she was christened Marianne, a popular Christian name, which underlined the idea of a people’s nation. Her characteristics were drawn from those of Liberty and the Republic- the red cap, the tricolour and the cockade. Statues of Marianne were erected in public squares to remind the public of the national symbol of unity and to persuade them to identify with it. Marianne images were marked on coins and stamps. Similarly, Germania became the allegory of the German nation. In visual representations, Germania wears a crown of Oak leaves, as the German oak stands for heroism. (A) The female allegory in France was.................... (i) Germania (ii) Mary (iii) Flora (iv)Marianne.