CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Question Chapter-Wise: Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 30, 2025, 11:39 IST

CBSE Class 10 Social Science important questions and answers - The CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Questions Chapter-Wise PDF provides students with a comprehensive set of questions from all four subjects — History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus and exam guidelines, these questions help students focus on important topics, practice effectively, and improve their understanding of key concepts. For details check the article below.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers - Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Social Science (2025-26) is one of the best ways to strengthen your exam preparation. The Social Science syllabus covers four major subjects — History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics — each carrying significant weightage in the board exams. Practicing important questions of Class 10 Social Science helps students understand key concepts, improve answer-writing skills, and boost confidence before the final exams. These questions are carefully curated as per the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern, ensuring comprehensive preparation and higher scoring potential.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions Social Science 

History 

Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for History (2025-26) helps students understand key historical events, movements, and figures in depth. These questions are designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus to enhance exam readiness and score high in board exams.

Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Chapter 2: Nationalism in India

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation

Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World

Geography

Practicing CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Geography (2025-26) helps students grasp essential topics like resources, agriculture, and industries effectively. These questions follow the latest CBSE syllabus, ensuring better concept clarity and exam preparation.

Chapter 1: Resources and Development

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Chapter 3: Water Resources

Chapter 4: Agriculture

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

Chapter 7: Lifelines of the National Economy

Economics 

Studying CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Economics (2025-26) enables students to understand key concepts like development, sectors of the economy, and globalization. These questions are based on the latest CBSE syllabus, helping students prepare thoroughly for the board exams.

Chapter 1: Development

Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy

Chapter 3: Money and Credit

Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy

Chapter 5: Consumer Rights

Political Science 

Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Political Science (2025-26) helps students understand key democratic principles, power-sharing, and governance systems. These questions follow the latest CBSE syllabus, ensuring effective revision and strong exam performance.

Chapter 1: Power Sharing

Chapter 2: Federalism

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

Note- Students are advised to keep a check on the article, CBSE Class 10 Important Questions will be updated soon for the remaining chapters.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Curriculum PDFs

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Questions serve as an essential resource for effective board exam preparation. By practicing these chapter-wise questions regularly, students can strengthen their conceptual understanding, enhance answer-writing skills, and build confidence to excel in the final exams.

