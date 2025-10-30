CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Question Chapter-Wise: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers - Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Social Science (2025-26) is one of the best ways to strengthen your exam preparation. The Social Science syllabus covers four major subjects — History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics — each carrying significant weightage in the board exams. Practicing important questions of Class 10 Social Science helps students understand key concepts, improve answer-writing skills, and boost confidence before the final exams. These questions are carefully curated as per the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern, ensuring comprehensive preparation and higher scoring potential.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions Social Science

History

Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for History (2025-26) helps students understand key historical events, movements, and figures in depth. These questions are designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus to enhance exam readiness and score high in board exams.