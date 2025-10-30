CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Question Chapter-Wise: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers - Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Social Science (2025-26) is one of the best ways to strengthen your exam preparation. The Social Science syllabus covers four major subjects — History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics — each carrying significant weightage in the board exams. Practicing important questions of Class 10 Social Science helps students understand key concepts, improve answer-writing skills, and boost confidence before the final exams. These questions are carefully curated as per the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern, ensuring comprehensive preparation and higher scoring potential.
CBSE Class 10 Important Questions Social Science
History
Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for History (2025-26) helps students understand key historical events, movements, and figures in depth. These questions are designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus to enhance exam readiness and score high in board exams.
Geography
Practicing CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Geography (2025-26) helps students grasp essential topics like resources, agriculture, and industries effectively. These questions follow the latest CBSE syllabus, ensuring better concept clarity and exam preparation.
Chapter 7: Lifelines of the National Economy
Economics
Studying CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Economics (2025-26) enables students to understand key concepts like development, sectors of the economy, and globalization. These questions are based on the latest CBSE syllabus, helping students prepare thoroughly for the board exams.
Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy
Chapter 3: Money and Credit
Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy
Chapter 5: Consumer Rights
Political Science
Preparing with CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Political Science (2025-26) helps students understand key democratic principles, power-sharing, and governance systems. These questions follow the latest CBSE syllabus, ensuring effective revision and strong exam performance.
Chapter 2: Federalism
Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements
Chapter 6: Political Parties
Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy
Note- Students are advised to keep a check on the article, CBSE Class 10 Important Questions will be updated soon for the remaining chapters.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science (2025-26) Important Questions serve as an essential resource for effective board exam preparation. By practicing these chapter-wise questions regularly, students can strengthen their conceptual understanding, enhance answer-writing skills, and build confidence to excel in the final exams.
