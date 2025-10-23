CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources with Answers, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources: Solving important questions is a highly effective way for Class 10 students to prepare for the CBSE Geography exam, especially for Chapter 3: Water Resources. These questions are designed to cover all essential concepts, from water conservation techniques to the impact of multipurpose projects and dams. By practicing these questions, students can gain clarity on key topics, understand the exam pattern, and improve their problem-solving speed. Additionally, it helps them identify areas where they need more focus and revision. With a mix of 1-mark, 2-mark, 4-mark, assertion-reason, and case-based questions, solving these questions ensures that students are well-prepared, confident, and capable of scoring higher marks in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Key Highlights Check the following table for detailed information about CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Particulars Details Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Subject Social Science, Geography Chapter Covered Chapter 3: Water Resources Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic Session 2025–26 Question Types Very Short Answer, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-based Questions Marks Weightage (Approx.) 20 Marks Question Pattern Based on Competency and Case-Study Questions as per latest CBSE guidelines Official website cbse.gov.in Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Geography Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q1. Rooftop rainwater harvesting is a technique to rechange:

Q2. In which of the following regions, people built Guls or Kuls for irrigation Q3. How much of the earth’s surface is covered with water? Q4. Which one of the following is not an adverse effect of dams? Q5. Which state has made rooftop rainwater harvesting structure compulsory to all the houses across the state? Q6. On which river has Hirakud Dam been constructed? Q7. Which of the following is not a method of water harvesting used in Rajasthan? Q8. Tanka is rainwater harvesting technique associated with which of the following states? Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q9. “Multipurpose projects have failed to achieve the purpose for which they were built”. Justify by giving reasons. Q10. How does urbanisation and urban lifestyle lead to over-exploitation of water resources? Explain. Q11. What is the most important benefits of Hydrological cycle ?

Q12. Name the river on which the Sardar Sarovar dam is located. Q13. Define the term Tankas. Part C (4 Mark Questions) Q14. Mention any Advantages and disadvantages of multipurpose projects. Q15. Why is it necessary to conserve water resources in India? Explain. ASSERTION REASON QUESTION: In the following questions, the Assertions (A) and Reason(s) (R) have been put forward. Read both statements carefully and choose the correct answer from the below: (A) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are false. Q16. Assertion (A) : Today, dams are built not just for irrigation but for electricity generation, water supply for domestic and industrial uses, flood control, recreation, inland navigation and fish breeding.

Reason (R) : Hence, dams are now referred to as multi-purpose projects where the many uses of the impounded water are integrated with one another. Q17. Assertion (A): It was observed that the multi-purpose projects induced earthquakes, caused water-borne disease. Reason (R): People had in-depth knowledge of rainfall regimes and soil types and developed wide ranging techniques to harvest rainwater, groundwater, river water and flood water in keeping with the local ecological conditions and their water needs. CASE STUDY BASED QUESTION In recent years, multi-purpose projects and large dams have come under great scrutiny and opposition for a variety of reasons. Regulating and damming of rivers affect their natural flow causing poor sediment flow and excessive sedimentation at the bottom of the reservoir, resulting in rockier stream beds and poorer habitats for the rivers’ aquatic life. Dams also fragment rivers making it difficult for aquatic fauna to migrate, especially for spawning. The reservoirs that are created on the floodplains also submerge the existing vegetation and soil leading to its decomposition over a period of time. Multi-purpose projects and large dams have also been the cause of many new social movements like the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ and the ‘Tehri Dam Andolan’ etc. Resistance to these projects has primarily been due to the large-scale displacement of local communities. Local people often had to give up their land, livelihood and their meagre access and control over resources for the greater good of the nation. So, if the local people are not benefiting from such projects then who is benefited? Perhaps, the landowners and large farmers, industrialists and few urban centres. Take the case of the landless in a village – does he really gain from such a project?