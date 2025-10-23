TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources with Answers, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 23, 2025, 10:24 IST

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources: Solving CBSE Class 10 Geography important questions boosts understanding, exam confidence, and time management skills. It helps students revise effectively, practice case studies, and gain clarity on key topics, ensuring they are well-prepared to score higher marks in Chapter 3: Water Resources.

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources: Solving important questions is a highly effective way for Class 10 students to prepare for the CBSE Geography exam, especially for Chapter 3: Water Resources. These questions are designed to cover all essential concepts, from water conservation techniques to the impact of multipurpose projects and dams. 

By practicing these questions, students can gain clarity on key topics, understand the exam pattern, and improve their problem-solving speed. Additionally, it helps them identify areas where they need more focus and revision. With a mix of 1-mark, 2-mark, 4-mark, assertion-reason, and case-based questions, solving these questions ensures that students are well-prepared, confident, and capable of scoring higher marks in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for detailed information about CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026

Subject

Social Science, Geography

Chapter Covered

Chapter 3: Water Resources

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic Session

2025–26

Question Types

Very Short Answer, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-based Questions

Marks Weightage (Approx.)

20 Marks

Question Pattern

Based on Competency and Case-Study Questions as per latest CBSE guidelines

Official website

cbse.gov.in

Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Geography

Part A (1 Mark Questions)

Q1. Rooftop rainwater harvesting is a technique to rechange: 

Q2. In which of the following regions, people built Guls or Kuls for irrigation 

Q3. How much of the earth’s surface is covered with water? 

Q4. Which one of the following is not an adverse effect of dams? 

Q5. Which state has made rooftop rainwater harvesting structure compulsory to all the houses across the state? 

Q6. On which river has Hirakud Dam been constructed? 

Q7. Which of the following is not a method of water harvesting used in Rajasthan? 

Q8. Tanka is rainwater harvesting technique associated with which of the following states? 

Part B (2 Mark Questions)

Q9. “Multipurpose projects have failed to achieve the purpose for which they were built”. Justify by giving reasons. 

Q10. How does urbanisation and urban lifestyle lead to over-exploitation of water resources? Explain. 

Q11. What is the most important benefits of Hydrological cycle ? 

Q12. Name the river on which the Sardar Sarovar dam is located. 

Q13. Define the term Tankas. 

Part C (4 Mark Questions)

Q14. Mention any Advantages and disadvantages of multipurpose projects. 

Q15. Why is it necessary to conserve water resources in India? Explain. 

ASSERTION REASON QUESTION: 

In the following questions, the Assertions (A) and Reason(s) (R) have been put forward. Read both statements carefully and choose the correct answer from the below:

(A) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are false. 

Q16. Assertion (A) : Today, dams are built not just for irrigation but for electricity generation, water supply for domestic and industrial uses, flood control, recreation, inland navigation and fish breeding. 

Reason (R) : Hence, dams are now referred to as multi-purpose projects where the many uses of the impounded water are integrated with one another. 

Q17. Assertion (A): It was observed that the multi-purpose projects induced earthquakes, caused water-borne disease. 

Reason (R): People had in-depth knowledge of rainfall regimes and soil types and developed wide ranging techniques to harvest rainwater, groundwater, river water and flood water in keeping with the local ecological conditions and their water needs. 

CASE STUDY BASED QUESTION 

In recent years, multi-purpose projects and large dams have come under great scrutiny and opposition for a variety of reasons. Regulating and damming of rivers affect their natural flow causing poor sediment flow and excessive sedimentation at the bottom of the reservoir, resulting in rockier stream beds and poorer habitats for the rivers’ aquatic life. Dams also fragment rivers making it difficult for aquatic fauna to migrate, especially for spawning. The reservoirs that are created on the floodplains also submerge the existing vegetation and soil leading to its decomposition over a period of time. Multi-purpose projects and large dams have also been the cause of many new social movements like the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ and the ‘Tehri Dam Andolan’ etc. Resistance to these projects has primarily been due to the large-scale displacement of local communities. Local people often had to give up their land, livelihood and their meagre access and control over resources for the greater good of the nation. So, if the local people are not benefiting from such projects then who is benefited? Perhaps, the landowners and large farmers, industrialists and few urban centres. Take the case of the landless in a village – does he really gain from such a project?

QUESTIONS

1) Name some movements started against Dam constructions.

2) What are the negative impacts of damming the river?

3) How aquatic fauna affected by making dams on rivers?

Answers 

Part A (1 Mark Questions)

Question No.

Answer

1.

b

2.

b

3.

c

4.

d

5.

c

6.

c

7.

c

8.

d

To Check all the detailed answers of the important question of CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 3: Water Resources, Dowload PDF from the link provided below:

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 3: Water Resources

Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions

Students can check the given information for the benefits of solving CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions:

  • Helps students understand the key concepts of Chapter 3: Water Resources.

  • Improves exam readiness by familiarizing with question types and patterns.

  • Enhances time management skills during the exam.

  • Strengthens analytical and problem-solving abilities.

  • Builds confidence and reduces exam-related stress.

  • Aids in revising the entire syllabus efficiently.

  • Provides exposure to case studies and real-life applications of geography concepts.

Regularly solving CBSE Class 10 Geography important questions not only reinforces key concepts of Water Resources but also builds confidence and exam readiness. It ensures students are well-prepared to tackle any question effectively and score higher marks.

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Materials 2025

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 1: Resources and Development 

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

