Assam HS Exam 2026: Final Exams to be Held in February-March; Registrations Begin

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 23, 2025, 14:12 IST

Assam HS Exam 2026: Registration for the Assam HS Final Examination 2026 began on October 23, 2025, and closes on November 25, 2025. Eligible candidates can register online at asseb.in.

Key Points

  • The registration window closes on November 25, 2025.
  • Eligible candidates can register online at asseb.in.

Assam HS Exam 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) started the Assam High School (HS) Final Examination 2026 registration on October 23, 2025. All eligible candidates will need to register online and complete the process by November 25, 2025 for the HS examinations. The board will not entertain any subject change or scheme change after submission.

The Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, Ranoj Pegu said, "All Heads of Institutions under ASSEB, Division-II are requested to notify students regarding this schedule so that no eligible student is left out of the form fill up process." 

Assam HS Exam 2026 Summary 

Candidates appearing for Assam HS final examination will need to check the table to know the important details of the exam: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name

Assam HS Final Exam 2026

Exam name 

H.S. Final Examination 2026 (February/March 2026)

Board name 

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

asseb.in

State 

Assam 

Class 

12

Online registration date 

October 22 - November 25, 2025

Categories 

Betterment 

Re-appearance 

Certain Subject 

Compartmental 

Repeat

Assam HS Exam 2026 Important Points

  • The board will not accept any late submissions. Students who miss the deadline will not be permitted to take the exam.
  • A student's registration number is valid for five years from the date of registration. Henceforth, special permission is required for re-registration before completing the form.
  • Only students from Permitted Recognized Streams will be classified as Regular Students (those appearing for the H.S. Final Exam–2026 for the first time). All other candidates will be considered Institutional Private (I.P.) and will be subject to I.P. fees.

