Assam HS Exam 2026: Final Exams to be Held in February-March; Registrations Begin

Assam HS Exam 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) started the Assam High School (HS) Final Examination 2026 registration on October 23, 2025. All eligible candidates will need to register online and complete the process by November 25, 2025 for the HS examinations. The board will not entertain any subject change or scheme change after submission.

The Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, Ranoj Pegu said, "All Heads of Institutions under ASSEB, Division-II are requested to notify students regarding this schedule so that no eligible student is left out of the form fill up process."

Assam HS Exam 2026 Summary

Candidates appearing for Assam HS final examination will need to check the table to know the important details of the exam: