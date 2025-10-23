Assam HS Exam 2026: Final Exams to be Held in February-March; Registrations Begin

Key Points
- Registration for the Assam HS Final Examination 2026 began on October 23, 2025.
- The registration window closes on November 25, 2025.
- Eligible candidates can register online at asseb.in.
Assam HS Exam 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) started the Assam High School (HS) Final Examination 2026 registration on October 23, 2025. All eligible candidates will need to register online and complete the process by November 25, 2025 for the HS examinations. The board will not entertain any subject change or scheme change after submission.
The Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, Ranoj Pegu said, "All Heads of Institutions under ASSEB, Division-II are requested to notify students regarding this schedule so that no eligible student is left out of the form fill up process."
Assam HS Exam 2026 Summary
Candidates appearing for Assam HS final examination will need to check the table to know the important details of the exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Assam HS Final Exam 2026
|
Exam name
|
H.S. Final Examination 2026 (February/March 2026)
|
Board name
|
Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
asseb.in
|
State
|
Assam
|
Class
|
12
|
Online registration date
|
October 22 - November 25, 2025
|
Categories
|
Betterment
Re-appearance
Certain Subject
Compartmental
Repeat
Assam HS Exam 2026 Important Points
- The board will not accept any late submissions. Students who miss the deadline will not be permitted to take the exam.
- A student's registration number is valid for five years from the date of registration. Henceforth, special permission is required for re-registration before completing the form.
- Only students from Permitted Recognized Streams will be classified as Regular Students (those appearing for the H.S. Final Exam–2026 for the first time). All other candidates will be considered Institutional Private (I.P.) and will be subject to I.P. fees.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation