MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026: Download Official Mizoram Board Class 10th Time Table PDF

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has officially released the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026. Students appearing for the Mizoram Board Class 10 Exam 2026 can download the complete MBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website. This announcement is crucial for all students who are preparing to appear for the Mizoram Board Class 10 Exam in 2026. As per the released timetable, the MBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 19 to March 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the Mizoram Board Class 10 Practical Exams 2026 for Science and Home Science subjects are scheduled for February 11, 2026.

Students can now access and download the complete MBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2026 in PDF format directly from the official website as well as in this article below. This comprehensive timetable provides all the necessary information regarding the schedule of the upcoming examinations. The release of the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026 provides students with ample time to strategize their study plans, revise their syllabus, and prepare thoroughly for both their theoretical and practical examinations.