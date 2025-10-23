MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026: Download Official Mizoram Board Class 10th Time Table PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
MBSE Class 10 Exam Routine 2026 - The MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026 has been officially released by the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the MBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the link given below to plan their preparation.

MBSE Class 10 Exam Routine 2026

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has officially released the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026. Students appearing for the Mizoram Board Class 10 Exam 2026 can download the complete MBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website. This announcement is crucial for all students who are preparing to appear for the Mizoram Board Class 10 Exam in 2026. As per the released timetable, the MBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 19 to March 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the Mizoram Board Class 10 Practical Exams 2026 for Science and Home Science subjects are scheduled for February 11, 2026.

Students can now access and download the complete MBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2026 in PDF format directly from the official website as well as in this article below. This comprehensive timetable provides all the necessary information regarding the schedule of the upcoming examinations. The release of the MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026 provides students with ample time to strategize their study plans, revise their syllabus, and prepare thoroughly for both their theoretical and practical examinations.

HSLC Exam Routine 2025 Mizoram Board

The Mizoram Board will conduct Class 10 theory exams from February 19 to March 16, 2026. The single-session exam will take place daily from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The complete schedule for both theory and practical exams is provided below.

DATE & DAY

TIME

SUBJECTS

19.02.2026 (Thursday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

M.I.L. (Mizo /Alternative English/ Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri)

24.02.2026 (Tuesday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

English

02.03.2026 (Monday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

Social Science

06.03.2026 (Friday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

Science (Theory)

11.03.2026 (Wednesday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

Mathematics

16.03.2026 (Monday)

10:00 am -1:00 pm

Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics / Commercial Studies

  MBSE HSLC Practical Exam 2026

11.02.2026 (Wednesday)

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Home Science (Practical)

11.02.2026 (Wednesday) onwards

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Science (Practical)/ Introductory Information Technology (Practical)

MBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026 PDF - Download Here

How to Prepare for Class 10 Boards Exam?

  1. Create a Study Schedule, Divide your syllabus into daily and weekly goals to cover all subjects systematically.

  2. Focus on Important Topics, Prioritize chapters and questions that are frequently asked in previous board exams.

  3. Practice with Sample Papers, Solve past year papers and mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.

  4. Revise Regularly,  Make short notes or flashcards for quick revision of formulas, dates, and key points.

  5. Stay Healthy & Stress-Free,  Take breaks, eat well, and get enough sleep to keep your mind fresh for studies.

It is highly recommended that students download the official date sheet, keep a copy handy, and regularly check the MBSE website for any further updates or announcements.

Also Check - MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026


