CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources with Answers, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography: CBSE Class 10 Geography is a crucial subject for board exams, and Chapter 2, Forest and Wildlife Resources, plays a significant role in understanding environmental conservation and biodiversity. To score well, students must focus not only on learning concepts from the NCERT textbooks but also on practicing important questions that reflect the exam pattern. Solving these questions helps students become familiar with frequently asked questions, enhances problem-solving speed, and builds confidence. This chapter covers vital topics such as types of forests, wildlife protection, conservation strategies, and the role of forests in maintaining ecological balance. Accessing important questions with answers allows students to revise efficiently and prepare strategically for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Check this article for CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions with Answers and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Key Highlights Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 should be aware of the key details to plan their studies effectively. Understanding the exam pattern, chapters, and preparation tips can help boost confidence and improve performance. Aspect Details Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 Exam Duration Approximately 3 hours Chapter Covered Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Question Types Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer Preparation Tip Focus on NCERT textbook, solve previous years’ questions, practice important questions Official website cbseacademic.nic.in CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q1. Manas Tiger Reserve is located in a. Tamil Nadu b.Kerala c. Assam d.Orissa Q2. What was the aim of Chipko movement? a. Human rights b. Political rights c. Agricultural expansion d. Forest conservation Q3. Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation? (a) Joint forest management (b) Beej Bachao Andolan (c) Chipko Movement (d) Demarcation of Wildlife Sanctuaries Q4. Unclassed forests are mainly found in: a)All north-eastern states and parts of Gujrat b) Kerala and Tamil Nadu c) Punjab and Haryana d)west Bengal and Bihar Q5. Which is the first project for wildlife conservation in India? a. Project Elephant b) Project Tiger c) Project Crocodile d) None of these. Q6. The Indian wildlife protection act was implemented in

a. 1962 b) 1967 c) 1970 d) 1972 Q7 . Which one of the following is not responsible for the decline in India's biodiversity? a. Mining activities b. Hunting and poaching c. Forest fire d. Afforestation Q8. Which of the following National Park is the site dedicated to preservation of one - horned rhinoceros? a. Bandhavgarh National Park b. Buxa wildlife Reserves c. Kaziranga National Park d. All of the above. Q9. Which of the following is located in the state of Rajasthan? a) Corbett National park b) Bandhavgarh National park c) PeriyarTiger Reserve d) Sariska Wild sanctuary Q10. The Mundas and Santhals of Chhota Nagpur region worship which one of the following trees? a. Mahua b.Mango c. Peepal d. Tamarind

(a) Joint forest management (b) Beej Bachao Andolan (c) Chipko Movement (d) Demarcation of Wildlife Sanctuaries Q12. Which state has the largest area under permanent forests? a) Bihar b) Tamil Nadu c) Odisha d) Madhya Pradesh Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q1. “Forest play a key role in the ecological system” highlight the value of Forest in our life. Q2. How many types of Forest are there in India? Explain it. Q3. What is biodiversity? Q4. Which organization of international level has classified existing plants and animal species of the world? Q5. When was national Forest policy introduced? What was its aim? Q6. Write any three methodsto conserve ecosystem? Q7. Explain any three method of forest conservation adopted by government after independence. Part D (3 Mark Questions) Read the passage and answer the following:

The trade of tiger skins and the use of their bones in traditional medicines, especially in the Asian countries left the tiger population on the verge of extinction. Since India and Nepal provide habitat to about two –thirds of the surviving tiger population in the world, these two nations became prime targets for poaching and illegal trading. Project Tiger, one of the well published wildly of life campaigns in the world, was launched in 1973.Tiger conservation has been viewed not only as an effort to save an endangered species, but with biotypes of sizeable magnitude. Corbett National Park Uttarakhand, Sunder bans National Park in west Bengal, Bandahavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Sariska wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan, Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam and Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala are some of the tiger reserves of India.

Q1. In your views why tiger was chosen to be protected under a project? Q2. Instead of conservation of one species, why the focus has shifted to preservation of biodiversity? Q3. Why India and Nepal became Prime targets for poaching? Part D (4 Mark Questions) Q1. “Consequences of environmental degradation do not respect national or state boundaries.” Support the statement with examples. Q2. List six factors which have led to the decline in India's biodiversity. Q3. Write four most important causes of environmental destruction. Q4.Write four major reasons for depletion of forest cover.

ASSERTION REASON QUESTION Directions: In the following questions, a statement of assertion is followed by a statement of reason. Mark the correct choice as: Assertion: We need to conserve our forests and wildlife.

Reason: Rapid decline in wildlife population and forestry has been observed. (a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. (b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. (c) Assertion is true but reason is false. (d) Assertion is false but reason is true Answers Part A (1 Mark Questions) Question No. Answer 1. c 2. d 3. d 4. a 5. b 6. d 7. d 8. c 9. b 10. a 11. d 12. d