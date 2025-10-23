TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources with Answers, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 23, 2025, 10:51 IST

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources: Solving CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 important questions helps students revise key concepts, manage time effectively, identify weak areas, and build confidence. Practicing these questions ensures better understanding, exam readiness, and higher scoring potential in the 2026 board exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources with Answers
CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources with Answers

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography: CBSE Class 10 Geography is a crucial subject for board exams, and Chapter 2, Forest and Wildlife Resources, plays a significant role in understanding environmental conservation and biodiversity. To score well, students must focus not only on learning concepts from the NCERT textbooks but also on practicing important questions that reflect the exam pattern. 

Solving these questions helps students become familiar with frequently asked questions, enhances problem-solving speed, and builds confidence. This chapter covers vital topics such as types of forests, wildlife protection, conservation strategies, and the role of forests in maintaining ecological balance. Accessing important questions with answers allows students to revise efficiently and prepare strategically for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Check this article for CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions with Answers and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 should be aware of the key details to plan their studies effectively. Understanding the exam pattern, chapters, and preparation tips can help boost confidence and improve performance.

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026

Exam Duration

Approximately 3 hours

Chapter Covered

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Question Types

Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer

Preparation Tip

Focus on NCERT textbook, solve previous years’ questions, practice important questions

Official website

cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Part A (1 Mark Questions)

Q1. Manas Tiger Reserve is located in 

a. Tamil Nadu 

b.Kerala 

c. Assam 

d.Orissa 

Q2. What was the aim of Chipko movement? 

a. Human rights 

b. Political rights 

c. Agricultural expansion 

d. Forest conservation 

Q3. Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation? 

(a) Joint forest management 

(b) Beej Bachao Andolan 

(c) Chipko Movement 

(d) Demarcation of Wildlife Sanctuaries 

Q4. Unclassed forests are mainly found in: 

a)All north-eastern states and parts of Gujrat 

b) Kerala and Tamil Nadu 

c) Punjab and Haryana 

d)west Bengal and Bihar 

Q5. Which is the first project for wildlife conservation in India? 

a. Project Elephant 

b) Project Tiger 

c) Project Crocodile 

d) None of these. 

Q6. The Indian wildlife protection act was implemented in 

a. 1962 

b) 1967 

c) 1970 

d) 1972 

Q7 . Which one of the following is not responsible for the decline in India's biodiversity? a. Mining activities 

b. Hunting and poaching 

c. Forest fire 

d. Afforestation 

Q8. Which of the following National Park is the site dedicated to preservation of one - horned rhinoceros? 

a. Bandhavgarh National Park 

b. Buxa wildlife Reserves 

c. Kaziranga National Park 

d. All of the above. 

Q9. Which of the following is located in the state of Rajasthan? 

a) Corbett National park 

b) Bandhavgarh National park 

c) PeriyarTiger Reserve 

d) Sariska Wild sanctuary 

Q10. The Mundas and Santhals of Chhota Nagpur region worship which one of the following trees? 

a. Mahua

b.Mango

c. Peepal 

d. Tamarind 

Q11. Which of the following conservation strategies do not directly involve community participation? 

(a) Joint forest management 

(b) Beej Bachao Andolan 

(c) Chipko Movement 

(d) Demarcation of Wildlife Sanctuaries 

Q12. Which state has the largest area under permanent forests? 

a) Bihar 

b) Tamil Nadu 

c) Odisha 

d) Madhya Pradesh 

Part B (2 Mark Questions)

Q1. “Forest play a key role in the ecological system” highlight the value of Forest in our life. 

Q2. How many types of Forest are there in India? Explain it. 

Q3. What is biodiversity? 

Q4. Which organization of international level has classified existing plants and animal species of the world? 

Q5. When was national Forest policy introduced? What was its aim? 

Q6. Write any three methodsto conserve ecosystem? 

Q7. Explain any three method of forest conservation adopted by government after independence. 

Part D (3 Mark Questions)

Read the passage and answer the following: 

The trade of tiger skins and the use of their bones in traditional medicines, especially in the Asian countries left the tiger population on the verge of extinction. Since India and Nepal provide habitat to about two –thirds of the surviving tiger population in the world, these two nations became prime targets for poaching and illegal trading. Project Tiger, one of the well published wildly of life campaigns in the world, was launched in 1973.Tiger conservation has been viewed not only as an effort to save an endangered species, but with biotypes of sizeable magnitude. Corbett National Park Uttarakhand, Sunder bans National Park in west Bengal, Bandahavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Sariska wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan, Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam and Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala are some of the tiger reserves of India.

Q1. In your views why tiger was chosen to be protected under a project? 

Q2. Instead of conservation of one species, why the focus has shifted to preservation of biodiversity?

Q3. Why India and Nepal became Prime targets for poaching? 

Part D (4 Mark Questions)

Q1. “Consequences of environmental degradation do not respect national or state boundaries.” Support the statement with examples. 

Q2. List six factors which have led to the decline in India's biodiversity. 

Q3. Write four most important causes of environmental destruction. 

Q4.Write four major reasons for depletion of forest cover. 


ASSERTION REASON QUESTION Directions: 

In the following questions, a statement of assertion is followed by a statement of reason. Mark the correct choice as:

Assertion: We need to conserve our forests and wildlife. 

Reason: Rapid decline in wildlife population and forestry has been observed.

(a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. 

(b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. 

(c) Assertion is true but reason is false. 

(d) Assertion is false but reason is true

Answers 

Part A (1 Mark Questions)

Question No.

Answer

1.

c

2.

d

3.

d

4.

a

5.

b

6.

d

7.

d

8.

c

9.

b

10.

a

11.

d

12.

d

To check all the detailed answers of the important question of CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources, download PDF from the link provided below:

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Importance of Solving CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions

Students can greatly benefit from solving CBSE Class 10 Geography important questions as it enhances their preparation and exam readiness.

  • Exam Familiarity: Helps students understand the type of questions frequently asked in board exams.

  • Time Management: Practicing important questions improves speed and efficiency during exams.

  • Better Understanding: Reinforces key concepts and important topics from the syllabus.

  • Scoring Higher Marks: Focused practice on important questions increases the chances of scoring well.

  • Revision Aid: Serves as an effective tool for quick revision before exams.

  • Identifying Weak Areas: Helps students recognize topics that need more attention and preparation.

Focusing on important questions strengthens students’ preparation and boosts confidence. It helps in mastering key concepts of forests and wildlife resources. Regular practice ensures better performance in the board exams.

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Materials 2025

CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions for Chapter 1 Resources and Development

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News