JEE Main 2026 Aadhaar Update: How to Fix Mismatch Name During Registration Process? Check Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open registration for JEE Main 2026 this month on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While students await the exact registration date, the NTA has proactively addressed a recurring technical hurdle: the Aadhaar authentication name mismatch. This issue, where a candidate's name on their Aadhaar card does not exactly match their Class 10 certificate, previously caused problems for B.Tech aspirants, and the NTA is providing the same reliable solution used last year.
This early guidance is crucial for candidates, especially since the NTA confirmed the exam schedule: Session 1 will be held from January 21 to 30 and Session 2 from April 1 to 10. To avoid last-minute discrepancies, candidates are strongly advised to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, and category certificates before the application form is released. The method outlined below ensures that candidates facing this specific name mismatch can successfully bypass the authentication barrier and complete their registration.
JEE Main 2026 Aadhaar Authentication: How to Fix Name Mismatch During Registration
The NTA has confirmed that an option will be provided during the online application process for candidates facing a mismatch between their name on the Aadhaar Card and their Class 10 certificate.
Steps to Correct Name Mismatch
Follow these steps when you encounter an issue proceeding with Aadhaar authentication due to a name mismatch:
Confirmation Pop-up: If you receive the following warning message after selecting "Confirm Name as per Aadhaar," you must press the close button:
'Name mismatch during Aadhaar Authentication. To update your Name in Aadhaar Card, please visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. For details please visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. To proceed with Aadhaar Authentication, please enter your name as given in Aadhaar.'
Proceed to Authentication: Upon closing this warning message or pop-up box, a new window will appear on the screen to continue with the Aadhaar authentication process.
Enter Aadhaar Name: At this step, the candidate must enter their name exactly as it is mentioned on their Aadhaar card.
Data Capture: Both the name from the candidate's educational certificate (Class 10) and the name entered from the Aadhaar card will be successfully captured during this process. This allows the candidate to continue with the application form despite the initial discrepancy.
NTA's Advisory for Candidates
The NTA urges all applicants to take proactive measures to ensure a smooth application experience:
Update Documents: Candidates must update their Aadhaar Card along with their UDID Card (for PwD candidates) and category certificate ahead of the JEE Main 2026 application form release.
Prevent Grievances: This step is advised to avoid application discrepancies or grievances that were common in previous years.
This process provides a vital mechanism for B.Tech aspirants to overcome authentication issues and secure their registration for the JEE Mains 2026 examination.
