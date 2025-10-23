JEE Main 2026 Aadhaar Update: How to Fix Mismatch Name During Registration Process? Check Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open registration for JEE Main 2026 this month on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While students await the exact registration date, the NTA has proactively addressed a recurring technical hurdle: the Aadhaar authentication name mismatch. This issue, where a candidate's name on their Aadhaar card does not exactly match their Class 10 certificate, previously caused problems for B.Tech aspirants, and the NTA is providing the same reliable solution used last year.

This early guidance is crucial for candidates, especially since the NTA confirmed the exam schedule: Session 1 will be held from January 21 to 30 and Session 2 from April 1 to 10. To avoid last-minute discrepancies, candidates are strongly advised to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, and category certificates before the application form is released. The method outlined below ensures that candidates facing this specific name mismatch can successfully bypass the authentication barrier and complete their registration.