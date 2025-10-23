TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 Released at southindianbank.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 23, 2025, 17:06 IST

South Indian Bank has released the Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the SIB admit card using their registration details. The hall ticket contains the exam date, exam centre, and shift details. The exam is scheduled for November 1 and 2, 2025

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025: The South Indian Bank has released the South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, southindianbank.com. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Junior Officer/Business Promotion Officer Recruitment 2025 can now download their SIB admit card 2025 by providing their application ID.
The SIB Junior Officer/Business Promotion Officer Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 OUT

SIB has activated the link to download the Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official website, southindianbank.com. Candidates can download it after visiting the careers section of the official website. The admit card contains details such as the registration number, candidate's name, category, photograph, signature, examination centre name, address, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025.

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025: Overview

South Indian Bank has released admit card for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2. The admit card link was activated on October 23, 2025. Check the table below for South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

South Indian Bank (SIB)

Post Name

Junior Officer / Business Promotion Officer

Admit Card Release Date

23rd October 2025

Exam Dates

1st and 2nd November 2025

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Admit Card Download Link

Available at southindianbank.com

Credentials Required

Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

How to Download South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SIB Admit Card from official website

  • Visit the official website, southindianbank.com
  • On the homepage click on the “Careers” section.
  • Now locate the link titled “Download Junior Officer Admit Card 2025”.
  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Click on “Submit”.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify all the details mentioned in it.
  • Download and print it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the SIB Admit Card

Before downloading the SIB Admit Card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct and in case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the official. Below we have provided the list of details

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Reporting Time
  • Exam Center Address
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Instructions for Exam Day

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News