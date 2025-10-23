South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 Released at southindianbank.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025: The South Indian Bank has released the South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, southindianbank.com. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Junior Officer/Business Promotion Officer Recruitment 2025 can now download their SIB admit card 2025 by providing their application ID.
The SIB Junior Officer/Business Promotion Officer Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 OUT
SIB has activated the link to download the Junior Officer Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official website, southindianbank.com. Candidates can download it after visiting the careers section of the official website. The admit card contains details such as the registration number, candidate's name, category, photograph, signature, examination centre name, address, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025.
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025: Overview
South Indian Bank has released admit card for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and 2. The admit card link was activated on October 23, 2025. Check the table below for South Indian Bank Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Recruiting Body
South Indian Bank (SIB)
Post Name
Junior Officer / Business Promotion Officer
Admit Card Release Date
23rd October 2025
Exam Dates
1st and 2nd November 2025
Mode of Exam
Online (Computer-Based Test)
Admit Card Download Link
Available at southindianbank.com
Credentials Required
Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
How to Download South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the South Indian Bank Junior Officer Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SIB Admit Card from official website
- Visit the official website, southindianbank.com
- On the homepage click on the “Careers” section.
- Now locate the link titled “Download Junior Officer Admit Card 2025”.
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Click on “Submit”.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Verify all the details mentioned in it.
- Download and print it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the SIB Admit Card
Before downloading the SIB Admit Card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct and in case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the official. Below we have provided the list of details
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Exam Date and Time
- Reporting Time
- Exam Center Address
- Photograph and Signature
- Instructions for Exam Day
