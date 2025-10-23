TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
CISCE Exams 2026: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet to Release Soon at cisce.org, Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 23, 2025, 13:45 IST

CISCE will soon release the ICSE and ISC Class 10 and 12 datesheets for 2026 at cisce.org. Based on past trends, expect the release by early November 2025. The schedule will include subject-wise exam dates, timings, and practical schedules.

Key Points

  • CISCE will soon release the ICSE and ISC Class 10 and 12 datesheets for 2026 at cisce.org.
  • Based on past trends, the release can be expected by early November 2025.
  • The schedule will include subject-wise exam dates, timings, and practical schedules.

CISCE Exam 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE, ISC Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website at cisce.org to look for updates on the release of the datesheet. According to past year trends, the datesheet is expected to be released within the next two weeks, probably by early November 2025. The schedule will carry the subject-wise exam dates, timings, and practical schedules.

How to Check ICSE Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the official ICSE schedule online when the board releases the date sheet: 

  1. Visit the official website at cisceboard.org
  2. On the homepage, click on link for ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ in Notice Board tab
  3. Check the PDF for the relevant class(es)
  4. Download for future reference

How to Check ISC Date Sheet 2026?

CISCE Date Sheet 2026: Past Year Trends

According to past year trends, the CISCE has released its exam timetables on the following dates: 

Academic session 

CISCE Date Sheet release date 

2022

March 1, 2021

2023

March 3, 2022

2024

December 1, 2023

2025

November 25, 2024

Following this pattern, the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets are expected to be released in the first week of November 2025. In academic year 2024-25, the ICSE class 10 exams 2025 were held from February 18 to March 27, 2025, while the ISC class 12 exams 2025 were held from February 13 to April 5, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

