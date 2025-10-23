CISCE Exams 2026: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet to Release Soon at cisce.org, Check Details Here

CISCE Exam 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE, ISC Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website at cisce.org to look for updates on the release of the datesheet. According to past year trends, the datesheet is expected to be released within the next two weeks, probably by early November 2025. The schedule will carry the subject-wise exam dates, timings, and practical schedules.

How to Check ICSE Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the official ICSE schedule online when the board releases the date sheet: