TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration Commence, Check Exam Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 23, 2025, 16:44 IST

DNB December 2025 Final Theory exam registration now live at natboard.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the December 2025 exams can check the exam schedule and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration Commence
DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration Commence
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Candidates can apply for DNB Final theory exam on the official website natboard.edu.in
  • Last date to apply for DNB final theory exam 2025 is November 16, 2025
  • DNB December 2025 final theory exam admit card to be released on December 12

DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

NBEMS will be conducting the DNB final theory exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the exams through the direct link given below

DNB Application December 2025 - Click Here

DNB December 2025 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the DNB December 2025 exams can check the schedule for the exams below. 

Activity

Dates

Availability of the Information Bulletin

October 23, 2025

Online Submission of the Application Form (Theory & Practical exam and ONLY practical exam)

October 23 to November 16, 2025

Test City intimation to the candidates

December 4, 2025

Admit Card

December 12, 2025

Date of Theory Examination

December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025

DNB Exam December 2025 Registration Process

The link for candidates to register for the DNB December 2025 final theory exams is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the DNB exam link

Step 3: Click on the application link

Related Stories

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

DNB December 2025 Exam Details

The DNB December 2025 final theory exam will be held  in the computer based mode across designated exam centres. The admit cards for the exams will be released by officials nu December 12, 2025.

Theory Examination Dates DNB Final (Broad Specialty)

Paper

Day

Date

Exam Time

1

Thursday

December 18

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

2

Friday

December 19

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

3

Saturday

December 20

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

4

Sunday

December 21

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Provisional Result II Released, Check PDF at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News