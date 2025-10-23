DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration Commence, Check Exam Schedule Here

DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

NBEMS will be conducting the DNB final theory exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the exams through the direct link given below

DNB Application December 2025 - Click Here