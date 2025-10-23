DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration Commence, Check Exam Schedule Here

Key Points
- Candidates can apply for DNB Final theory exam on the official website natboard.edu.in
- Last date to apply for DNB final theory exam 2025 is November 16, 2025
- DNB December 2025 final theory exam admit card to be released on December 12
DNB December 2025 Final Theory Exam Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
NBEMS will be conducting the DNB final theory exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
DNB Final Theory Exam December 2025 registration link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the exams through the direct link given below
DNB Application December 2025 - Click Here
DNB December 2025 Schedule
Candidates eligible to apply for the DNB December 2025 exams can check the schedule for the exams below.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Availability of the Information Bulletin
|
October 23, 2025
|
Online Submission of the Application Form (Theory & Practical exam and ONLY practical exam)
|
October 23 to November 16, 2025
|
Test City intimation to the candidates
|
December 4, 2025
|
Admit Card
|
December 12, 2025
|
Date of Theory Examination
|
December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025
DNB Exam December 2025 Registration Process
The link for candidates to register for the DNB December 2025 final theory exams is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the DNB exam link
Step 3: Click on the application link
Step 4: Click on new registration and enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
DNB December 2025 Exam Details
The DNB December 2025 final theory exam will be held in the computer based mode across designated exam centres. The admit cards for the exams will be released by officials nu December 12, 2025.
Theory Examination Dates DNB Final (Broad Specialty)
|
Paper
|
Day
|
Date
|
Exam Time
|
1
|
Thursday
|
December 18
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
2
|
Friday
|
December 19
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
3
|
Saturday
|
December 20
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
4
|
Sunday
|
December 21
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
