IIT JAM 2025: Application Fee Payment Deadline Extended to Oct 25 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Oct 23, 2025, 19:44 IST

IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay has extended the JAM 2026 application fee payment deadline to October 25, 2025. Candidates can pay the fee online at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay has extended the deadline for JAM 2026 application fee payment to October 25, 2025.
Key Points

  • Candidates can pay the fee online at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • The extension was done due to an overwhelming student response and high registrations.

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 application fee payment to October 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to pay the online application fee at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The extension was done due to the overwhelming response from the students with exceedingly high registrations. 

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IIT JAM 2026 application fee payment deadline extended 

Exam name 

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Exam date 

February 15, 2026

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)

Papers 

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

Advanced degrees offered 

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD)

Admit card release date 

January 5, 2026

Registration mode 

Online 

Registration deadline 

October 25, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Application fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 1000

All others: INR 2000

Admitting institutions 

22 IITs

Total programmes 

89

DIRECT LINK - IIT JAM 2026 Registration

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to IIT JAM 2026 application here: 

Event 

Date(s)

IIT JAM 2026 Application Fee revised deadline 

October 25, 2025

 

IIT JAM 2026 Application Fee previous deadline 

October 20, 2025

Admit card release date (tentative)

January 5, 2026

