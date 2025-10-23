IIT JAM 2025: Application Fee Payment Deadline Extended to Oct 25 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 application fee payment to October 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to pay the online application fee at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The extension was done due to the overwhelming response from the students with exceedingly high registrations.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here: