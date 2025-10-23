IIT JAM 2025: Application Fee Payment Deadline Extended to Oct 25 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Key Points
- IIT Bombay has extended the deadline for JAM 2026 application fee payment to October 25, 2025.
- Candidates can pay the fee online at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
- The extension was done due to an overwhelming student response and high registrations.
IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 application fee payment to October 25, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to pay the online application fee at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The extension was done due to the overwhelming response from the students with exceedingly high registrations.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
IIT JAM 2026 application fee payment deadline extended
|
Exam name
|
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jam2026.iitb.ac.in
|
Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Papers
|
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Economics (EN)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
|
Advanced degrees offered
|
M.Sc.
M.Sc. (Tech.)
MS (Research)
M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree
Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.
M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree
Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD)
|
Admit card release date
|
January 5, 2026
|
Registration mode
|
Online
|
Registration deadline
|
October 25, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Application fee
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 1000
All others: INR 2000
|
Admitting institutions
|
22 IITs
|
Total programmes
|
89
DIRECT LINK - IIT JAM 2026 Registration
IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to IIT JAM 2026 application here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
IIT JAM 2026 Application Fee revised deadline
|
October 25, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Application Fee previous deadline
|
October 20, 2025
|
Admit card release date (tentative)
|
January 5, 2026
