NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Provisional Result II Released, Check PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the revised NEET UG round 3 provisional allotment result II. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the official notification issued, candidates can submit any grievances in the round 3 revised allotment PDF until 3 PM today. "Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 03:00 PM of 23.10.2025 through email on the Email id mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’ "

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 Revised Provisional Result II is available on the official website mcc.nic.in.Based on the grievances submitted, the final allotment result will be released. After the final allotment result is issued, the schedule for candidates to report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the documents will be released.