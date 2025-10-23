TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Apply at medadmgujarat.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 23, 2025, 14:36 IST

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window extended until October 27. Candidates can enter the choices through the login link available on the official website, medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended
Key Points

  • Last date for the candidates to enter the choices for round 3 allotment is extended to October 27
  • Enter the choices for the allotment in the order of preference for allotment
  • Round 3 allotment result to be issued based on the choices entered for the allotment

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses has extended the last date for candidates to enter choices for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling. According to the official notification issued, the last date for students to enter the choices for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 27, 2025. The link will remain open until 10 AM. 

To enter the choices for Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling, students are required to visit the official website and login for UG MBBS admissions by entering the User ID, Password and 14-digit pin. After logging in, students can enter their choice of courses and colleges for the third round of counselling. 

Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling 2025 choice filling window is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also enter the choice of course and college through the direct link given here. 

Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling - Click Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling

The Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling choice filling link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on UG counselling login

Step 3: Enter the user ID, password and 14-digit PIN

Step 4: Click on the choice filling

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Lock the choices for allotment

