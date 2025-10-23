Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Apply at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses has extended the last date for candidates to enter choices for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling. According to the official notification issued, the last date for students to enter the choices for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 27, 2025. The link will remain open until 10 AM.

To enter the choices for Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling, students are required to visit the official website and login for UG MBBS admissions by entering the User ID, Password and 14-digit pin. After logging in, students can enter their choice of courses and colleges for the third round of counselling.

Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling 2025 choice filling window is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also enter the choice of course and college through the direct link given here.