Current Affairs Quiz 23 Oct 2025: Which Indian Naval ship participated in JAIMEX–25?

Current Affairs Quiz 23 Oct 2025: Jagran Josh brings this week's important current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to Japan's first female PM, International Convention Against Doping in Sport, JAIMEX–25. 1. India has recently been re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau of which organization? A) International Olympic Committee (IOC) B) International Convention Against Doping in Sport C) World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) D) United Nations Sports Commission 1. B) International Convention Against Doping in Sport India has been re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP10), reaffirming its global commitment to promoting clean sport and ethical athletic practices. The 10th session of COP10 was held from October 20–22, 2025, at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.

2. Who recently became the first female Prime Minister of Japan? A) Yuriko Koike B) Sanae Takaichi C) Seiko Noda D) Yuko Obuchi 2. B) Sanae Takaichi Sanae Takaichi has become the new Prime Minister of Japan, assuming office on October 21, 2025. She is the first female Prime Minister in Japan's history. The 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi is an experienced politician and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). She hails from Nara Prefecture and is known as a close ally (protégé) of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 3. India and the United Kingdom recently launched which new scientific fellowship program? A) Aryabhata Research Fellowship B) Newton Young Scientist Program C) Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program D) Sir C.V. Raman Innovation Scheme 3. C) Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program India and the United Kingdom (UK) have jointly launched the “Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program.” This is a new scientific exchange fellowship program aimed at encouraging young Indian talent in the fields of mathematics and theoretical physics. Under this program, Indian researchers will be able to collaborate with leading British scientists at the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS).