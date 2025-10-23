Current Affairs One Liners Oct 23, 2025: Who Recently Became Japan's First Female PM?

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Oct 23, 2025, 16:07 IST

Current Affairs One-Liners October 23, 2025: Jagran Josh presents today's One-Liner Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. In this section, you can find questions related to Japan's first female PM, the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, JAIMEX–25, etc., which are very important from an exam PoV.

Today's Current Affairs One-Liners 23 Oct 2025: Jagran Josh offers a concise overview of today's current events, ideal for competitive exam preparation and general knowledge. This section highlights key topics such as Japan's first female Prime Minister, the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, and JAIMEX–25, all crucial for exam success.

  1. Which athlete was recently awarded the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army? Neeraj Chopra
  2. India was recently re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau of which organization? International Convention Against Doping in Sport
  3. President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the statue of whom at Kerala Raj Bhavan? Former President KR Narayanan
  4. Which Indian Navy ship participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX–25)? INS Sahyadri
  5. Who recently became Japan's first female Prime Minister? Sanae Takaichi
  6. In which state will the 5th edition of the Khelo India University Games be organized? Rajasthan
  7. India and the United Kingdom recently launched which new scientific fellowship program? Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program
  8. Coal India Limited and IIT Madras have signed an MoU for the establishment of which center? Center for Sustainable Energy 

