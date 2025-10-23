CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History (2025-26) Chapter 2: Nationalism in India with Answers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 2 Important Questions – Nationalism in India is one of the most important chapters in the Social Science syllabus. It explores the rise of nationalism during the freedom struggle, highlighting key events, movements, and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. To help students prepare effectively for their board exams, we have compiled CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History Chapter 1 Nationalism in India (2025-26) with answers. These questions cover all major topics from the chapter and are designed according to the latest CBSE exam pattern to enhance your understanding and exam readiness. CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History - Overview Particulars Details Chapter Name Nationalism in India Subject History (Social Science) Class 10 Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic Year 2025–26 Chapter Number 2 Topic Covered Important Questions and Answers Main Themes Rise of Nationalism, Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Role of Gandhi, Women and Peasants in the Freedom Struggle Question Types Very Short, Short, Long Answer Questions Exam Relevance High – Frequently Asked in CBSE Board Exams Study Resource Downloadable PDF with Answers Goal Help students prepare thoroughly and score high marks in the History exam

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History Chapter 2: Nationalism in India Part A - Multiple Choice Questions (1 Mark) 1. Under the presidency of Jawahahar Lai Nehru, the Lahore Congress Session of 1929 formalised the demand of (a) abolition of Salt Tax (b) ‘Puma Swaraj’ or complete independence (c) boycott of Simon Commission (d) separate electorate for the ‘dalits’ 2.Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921? (a) Swaraj Party (b) Justice Party (c) Muslim League (d) Congress Party 3. Who among the following was the author of the famous novel ‘Anandamath’? (a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (b) Abanindranath Tagore (c) Natesa Sastri (d) Rabindranath Tagore 4.Who was the writer of the book ‘Hind Swaraj’? (a) Rabindranath Tagore (b) B.R. Ambedkar (c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Jawahar Lai Nehru 5.Which of the following was the reason for calling off the Non-cooperation Movement by Gandhiji? (a) Pressure from the British Government (b) Second Round Table Conference (c) Gandhiji’s arrest (d) Chauri-Chaura incident 6.. Who set up the ‘Oudh Kisan Sabha’? (a) Alluri Sitaram Raju (b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra (c) Jawaharlal Nehru and Shaukat Ali (d) Mahatma Gandhi 7.The slogan given by Gandhi ji during Quit India movement was (a)Delhi Chalo (b) Do or Die (c) Go back simon (d) Jai Hind 8..The reason for Mahatma Gandhiji’s fast unto death in 1932, was (a) the failure of the Civil Disobedience Movement (b) the public resort to violence during the Civil Disobedience Movement (c) the clash with Dr Ambedkar over his demand for a separate electorate for Dalits which he thought would halt their integration into society

(d) the failure of the Second Round Table Conference 9.Why was Simon Commission sent to India in 1928? (a) To look into the functioning of Indian constitutional system and suggest reforms. (b) To try Indian revolutionary leaders. (c) To frame a new Constitution for India. (d) To persuade Gandhiji to attend the Round Table Conference. 10.Who among the following was the author of the famous novel ‘Anandamath’? (a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (b) Abanindranath Tagore (c) Natesa Sastri (d) Rabindranath Tagore 11.When was the Non-Cooperation programme adopted by the Congress? (a) At Surat in December 1920 (b) At Nagpur in December 1920 (c) At Calcutta in January 1921 (d) At Bombay in December 1920 12. In 1916, Gandhiji travelled to Champaran in Bihar to inspire the peasant to struggle against the:

(a) Upper caste people (b) Landless agriculture labourers (c) Oppressive plantation system (d) none of them 13.Who visualised and depicted the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ through a painting? (a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (b) Rabindranath Tagore (c) Natesa Sastri (d) Abanindranath Tagore 14.Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921? (a) Swaraj Party (b) Justice Party (c) Muslim League (d) Congress Party Assertion and Reason Questions 15. Assertion (A): Dr B.R. Ambedkar organised Dalits into a Depressed Class Association in 1930. Reason(R): Ambedkar and this association ensured a large number of Dalit participation in Civil Disobedience movement. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 16.Assertion (A): Mahatma Gandhi called off the Rowlatt Satyagraha. Reason(R): Indians were brutally repressed, humiliated and violated with attacks and even bombing. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 17. Assertion (A): Mass processions were a common feature of the Indian national movement. Reason(R): People protested for the benefit of their respective social groups. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 18.Assertion (A): The Indian history was reinterpreted by Britishers at the end of nineteenth century. Reason(R): Many Indian leaders tried to instil pride among Indians by telling about their past in a different light from Britishers.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 19.Assertion (A): Martial law was imposed in Amritsar during the Rowlatt Satyagraha and command was given to General Dyer. Reason(R): General Dyer fired upon a peaceful procession in the streets of Amritsar. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 20. Assertion (A): The Congress under Mahatma Gandhi tried to connect different groups together into one movement. Reasons(R): Unity didn’t come without conflicts. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (2 Marks Questions) 1. Name two main ‘Satyagraha’ movements organized by Mahatma Gandhi successfully in favour of peasants in 1916 and 1917. 2.. Why was the Khilafat movement started? 3.What was the main reason to withdraw the Non-cooperation Movement? 4.Why did Gandhiji launched Quit India Movement? 5.What was Gandhi-Irwin Pact? 6.Why did people start buying mill cloth instead of Khadi? 7.What was the Rowlatt Act? 8.. What were the demands of peasant in Awadh? 9.What was the Inland Emigration Act of 1859? SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (3 Marks Questions) 1.Explain any three facts about the new economic situation created in India by the First World War.

2.What was the role of women in the civil disobedience movement? 3. State the reasons behind the growth of nationalism in India during the second half of the 19th century 4.What were the conditions of the Gandhi-Irwin Pact? 5.Who designed the Swaraj Flag? What were the features of this flag? How was it used as a symbol of defiance? LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTION (5 Marks Questions) 1. Explain the impact of Jallianwala Bagh incident on the people. 2.How did the Civil Disobedience Movement come into force in various parts of the country? Explain with examples. 3. Describe the main features of the ‘Salt March’. Or How did the Salt March become an effective tool of resistance against colonialism? Explain 4. Explain with examples the role of industrialists in the freedom struggle of India. Or Explain the attitude of the Indian merchants and industrialists towards the civil Disobedience Movement.

5.“The plantation workers in Assam had their own understanding of Mahatma Gandhi and the notion of Swaraj”. Support the statement with arguments. Case Based Questions (4 Marks Each) 1.Read the extract and answer the questions given below: Workers too had their own understanding of Mahatma Gandhi and the notion of swaraj. For plantation workers in Assam, freedom meant to the right to move freely in an out of the confined space in which they were enclosed, and it meant retaining a link with the village from which they had come. Under Inland Emigration Act of 1859, Plantation workers were not permitted to leave the tea gardens without permission, and in fact they were rarely given such permission. When they heard of the Non-Cooperation movement, thousands of workers defied the authorities, left the plantations and headed home. They believed that Gandhi Raj was coming and everyone would be given land in their own villages. They, however, never reached their destination. Stranded on the way by a railway and streamer strike, they were caught by the police and brutally beaten up.

(i) For plantation workers in , freedom meant the right to move freely in and out of the confined space in which they were enclosed. (a) Gujarat (c) Punjab (b) Rajasthan (d) Assam (ii) When Inland Emigration Act was came? (a) 1860 (b) 1858 (c) 1859 (d) 1861 (iii) What was the belief of the workers of the plantations? 2.Read the extract and answer the questions given below: Emboldened with this success, Gandhiji in 1919 decided to launch a nationwide Satyagraha against the proposed Rowlatt Act (1919). This Act had been hurriedly passed through the Imperial Legislative Council despite the united opposition of the Indian members. It gave the government enormous powers to repress political activities, and allowed detention of political prisoners without trial for two years. Mahatma Gandhi wanted non-violent civil disobedience against such unjust laws, which would start with a hartal on 6 April.

(i) Name the act which is being described in the passage. (a) Satyagraha Act (b) Rowlatt Act (c) Government of India Act (d) East India Company Act (ii) What was Rowlatt Act? (iii) Who opposed this Act? (a) Gandhiji (b) Lord lrwin Gandhiji (c) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (d) Subhas Chandra Bose (iv) was not a provision of this act. (a) Organisation of Rallies (b) Detention of Political prisoners (c) Curb political activities (d) All of these 3.Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who organised the dalits into the Depressed Classes Association in 1930, clashed with Mahatma Gandhi at the second Round Table Conference by demanding separate electorates for the dalits. When the British Government conceded Ambedkar’s demand, Gandhi ji began a fast unto death. He believed that separate electorates for dalits would slow down the process of their integration into society. Ambedkar ultimately accepted Gandhi’s position and the result was the Poona Pact of September 1932. It gave the Depressed Classes (later to be known as the Scheduled Castes) reserved seats in provincial and central legislative councils, but they were to be voted in by the general electorate. The Dalit Movement, however, continued to be apprehensive of the Congress led national movement.

(i) When was the Depressed Classes Association formed and by whom? (a) in 1930, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (b) in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi (c) in 1930, Motilal Nehru (d) in 1932, Jawahar lal Nehru (ii) At the second-round table conference, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had a clash with whom? (iii) When was Poona pact signed? (a) December 1930 (b) April 1933 (c) September 1932 (d) September 1930 (iv) What did Poona Pact offer the depressed classes? MAP BASED QUESTIONS Q.Some features will be marked on the political outline map of India. Children will Identify them with the help of the following information and write their correct names. 1. The city associated with the Jallianwala Bagh incident. 2 . The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in December 1920. 3 .The place where the Indian National Congress session was held in 1927.

4 .The place where Salt law was broken. 5. The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in September 1920. Answers Part A - Multiple Choice Questions (1 Mark) 1. (b) ‘Purna Swaraj’ or complete independence 2. (b) Justice Party 3. (a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay 4. (c) Mahatma Gandhi 5. (d) Chauri-Chaura incident 6. (b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra 7. Ans: (b) Do or Die 8. (c) the clash with Dr Ambedkar over his demand for a separate electorate for Dalits which he thought would halt their integration into society 9. (a) To look into the functioning of Indian constitutional system and suggest reforms. 10. (a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay 11. (b) At Nagpur in December 1920 12. (c) Oppressive plantation system 13. (d) Abanindranath Tagore 14. (b) Justice Party 15. c 16. a 17. c 18. d 19. c 20. b

VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1. Indigo Planters Movement in Champaran, Bihar in 1916. Peasants Satyagraha Movement was organized in Kheda district in Gujarat in 1917 to support peasants in the demand for relaxation of revenue collection. 2. Khilafat movement was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Ali Brothers, Muhammad Ali and Shaukat Ali in response to the harsh treatment given to the Caliph of Ottoman Empire and the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire by the British. 3. Mahatma Gandhi called off the Non-cooperation Movement as the movement had turned violent in many places. The Chauri Chaura incident in 1922 turned into a violent dash and 22 policemen were killed. Gandhiji felt satyagrahis were not ready for mass struggles. 4. Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement in 1942 to force the British to leave India. Several members of the Indian National Congress (INC) were arrested during this movement. 5. The pact which was signed between Gandhiji and Lord Irwin on 5th March 1931. Under this pact Gandhiji consented to participate in a Round Table Conference in London whereas government agreed to release all the political prisoners. 6. Khadi cloth was often more expensive than mass-produced mill cloth and poor people could not afford to buy it 7. Rowlatt Act gave the government enormous powers to suppress political activities and allowed detention of political prisoners without trial for two years. In other words, the Act proposed no appeal, no vakil and no daleel. 8. (i) The peasant movement demanded reduction of revenue. (ii) Abolition of beggar (iii) Social boycott of oppressive landlords. 9. Under the Inland Emigration Act of 1859, plantation workers were not permitted to leave the tea gardens without permission.