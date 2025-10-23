Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025 OUT: Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF at results.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the Revaluation results for the exams held in April 2025 for various courses like LLB, BBA LLB (Honours). University of Calicut Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number. UOC Result 2025 As per the latest update, the University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2025 Click here How to Check University of Calicut Results 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University 2nd Semester result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in. Step 2: Select the ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there Step 4: Select your course and click on the result. Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check Calicut University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) Revaluation Result of Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Fifth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here First Semester Bachelor Of Laws(LLB)Unitary Degree Course One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Tenth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Fifth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Third Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Second Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One-Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here First Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023 October 22, 2025 Click here Sixth Semester B.Voc Hotel Management Regular/Improvement/Supplementary Examination April 2025 October 22, 2025 Click here Fifth Semester B.Voc Hotel Management Regular/Improvement/Supplementary Examination November 2024 October 22, 2025 Click here