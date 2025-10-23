Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025 OUT: Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF at results.uoc.ac.in

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 23, 2025

University of Calicut Result 2025 Released: The University of Calicut announced the revaluation results of various semesters for UG and PG courses on its official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Get the direct link here to check the UOC result according to your register number.

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the Revaluation results for the exams held in April 2025 for various courses like LLB, BBA LLB (Honours). University of Calicut Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

UOC Result 2025

As per the latest update, the University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check University of Calicut Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University 2nd Semester result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there

Step 4: Select your course and click on the result. 

Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Calicut University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) Revaluation Result of Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Fifth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) Unitary Degree Course (3 Year) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

First Semester Bachelor Of Laws(LLB)Unitary Degree Course One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Tenth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Sixth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Fifth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Third Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Second Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One-Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

First Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2023

October 22, 2025

Click here

Sixth Semester B.Voc Hotel Management Regular/Improvement/Supplementary Examination April 2025

October 22, 2025

Click here

Fifth Semester B.Voc Hotel Management Regular/Improvement/Supplementary Examination November 2024

October 22, 2025

Click here

Calicut University: Highlights

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, is located in  Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.

Calicut University Highlights

University Name

Calicut University,

Established

1968

Calicut University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

