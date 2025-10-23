Top 10 Countries with the Most Snow Leopard Population (2025)

The snow leopard is one of the most elusive and majestic big cats in the world, inhabiting high mountain ranges across Asia. Known as the “ghost of the mountains”, snow leopards are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. Understanding which countries host the largest populations is crucial for conservation efforts. In 2025, the Top 10 countries with the most snow leopards are spread across Central and South Asia, each providing unique habitats that support these incredible predators.
Top 10 Countries with Snow Leopard Population (2025)
Rank
Country
Estimated Population (in thousands)
Key Regions
1
China
4,500
Tibet, Xinjiang, Sanjiangyuan (Qinghai)
2
Mongolia
1,000
Altai Mountains, South Gobi
3
India
516–524
Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh
4
Nepal
301–400
Chitwan National Park, Sagarmatha National Park
5
Pakistan
250–420
Gilgit-Baltistan, Hindu Kush, Karakoram
6
Kyrgyzstan
250–400
Tien Shan Mountains
7
Tajikistan
180–220
Pamir Mountains
8
Kazakhstan
180–200
Altai Mountains, Tien Shan
9
Bhutan
100–200
Jhomolhari, Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary
10
Afghanistan
200
Hindu Kush, Wakhan Corridor
1. China
China has the largest population of snow leopards, estimated at around 4,500 individuals. Most of these cats live in the Tibet Autonomous Region, Xinjiang, and Qinghai’s Sanjiangyuan area. China provides vast, high-altitude habitats and has been actively involved in conservation projects, including protected reserves and anti-poaching programs. This makes China the most important country for global snow leopard survival.
2. Mongolia
Mongolia is home to approximately 1,000 snow leopards, primarily in the Altai Mountains and South Gobi regions. The country’s rugged terrain and cold climate make it a perfect habitat for these big cats. Mongolia focuses on community-based conservation and wildlife monitoring, helping to protect snow leopards from illegal hunting and habitat destruction.
3. India
India hosts 516–524 snow leopards, mainly in the Himalayan states of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Ladakh alone accounts for nearly 68% of India’s snow leopard population. India has implemented several protected areas, camera-trap surveys, and anti-poaching programs, ensuring that these cats continue to survive in their natural habitat.
4. Nepal
Nepal’s snow leopard population is estimated at 301–400, based on the first-ever national survey. Snow leopards in Nepal are mainly found in Chitwan National Park and Sagarmatha National Park. Nepal’s conservation efforts, including community-based monitoring and habitat preservation, are helping to stabilize and protect this vulnerable species.
5. Pakistan
Pakistan has about 250–420 snow leopards, inhabiting the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Hindu Kush, and Karakoram mountains. The country has faced challenges like poaching and climate change, but protected areas and wildlife conservation programs have helped maintain the population.
6. Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan hosts 250–400 snow leopards in the Tien Shan Mountains. The mountainous terrain and sparse human population make it ideal for snow leopards. Conservation in Kyrgyzstan focuses on community engagement, anti-poaching initiatives, and habitat protection.
7. Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s snow leopards number 180–220, mostly in the Pamir Mountains. These cats are highly elusive, and Tajikistan works with international organizations to monitor populations, prevent poaching, and maintain the natural ecosystem.
8. Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has an estimated 180–200 snow leopards, primarily in the Altai Mountains and Tien Shan ranges. Conservation programs in Kazakhstan focus on research, habitat protection, and reducing human-wildlife conflict to ensure snow leopards continue to thrive.
9. Bhutan
Bhutan is home to 100–200 snow leopards, mainly in areas like Jhomolhari and Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary. Bhutan’s approach emphasizes sustainable conservation, eco-tourism, and local community involvement to protect these elusive cats in high-altitude regions.
10. Afghanistan
Afghanistan has about 200 snow leopards, living mostly in the Hindu Kush and Wakhan Corridor. Political instability and harsh terrain make conservation challenging, but efforts by NGOs and wildlife groups are helping protect these cats from hunting and habitat loss.
