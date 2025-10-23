Top 10 Countries with the Most Snow Leopard Population (2025)

The snow leopard is one of the most elusive and majestic big cats in the world, inhabiting high mountain ranges across Asia. Known as the “ghost of the mountains”, snow leopards are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. Understanding which countries host the largest populations is crucial for conservation efforts. In 2025, the Top 10 countries with the most snow leopards are spread across Central and South Asia, each providing unique habitats that support these incredible predators. Top 10 Countries with Snow Leopard Population (2025) Rank Country Estimated Population (in thousands) Key Regions 1 China 4,500 Tibet, Xinjiang, Sanjiangyuan (Qinghai) 2 Mongolia 1,000 Altai Mountains, South Gobi 3 India 516–524 Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh 4 Nepal 301–400 Chitwan National Park, Sagarmatha National Park 5 Pakistan 250–420 Gilgit-Baltistan, Hindu Kush, Karakoram 6 Kyrgyzstan 250–400 Tien Shan Mountains 7 Tajikistan 180–220 Pamir Mountains 8 Kazakhstan 180–200 Altai Mountains, Tien Shan 9 Bhutan 100–200 Jhomolhari, Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary 10 Afghanistan 200 Hindu Kush, Wakhan Corridor

1. China China has the largest population of snow leopards, estimated at around 4,500 individuals. Most of these cats live in the Tibet Autonomous Region, Xinjiang, and Qinghai’s Sanjiangyuan area. China provides vast, high-altitude habitats and has been actively involved in conservation projects, including protected reserves and anti-poaching programs. This makes China the most important country for global snow leopard survival. 2. Mongolia Mongolia is home to approximately 1,000 snow leopards, primarily in the Altai Mountains and South Gobi regions. The country’s rugged terrain and cold climate make it a perfect habitat for these big cats. Mongolia focuses on community-based conservation and wildlife monitoring, helping to protect snow leopards from illegal hunting and habitat destruction. 3. India

India hosts 516–524 snow leopards, mainly in the Himalayan states of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Ladakh alone accounts for nearly 68% of India’s snow leopard population. India has implemented several protected areas, camera-trap surveys, and anti-poaching programs, ensuring that these cats continue to survive in their natural habitat. 4. Nepal Nepal’s snow leopard population is estimated at 301–400, based on the first-ever national survey. Snow leopards in Nepal are mainly found in Chitwan National Park and Sagarmatha National Park. Nepal’s conservation efforts, including community-based monitoring and habitat preservation, are helping to stabilize and protect this vulnerable species. 5. Pakistan Pakistan has about 250–420 snow leopards, inhabiting the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Hindu Kush, and Karakoram mountains. The country has faced challenges like poaching and climate change, but protected areas and wildlife conservation programs have helped maintain the population.

6. Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan hosts 250–400 snow leopards in the Tien Shan Mountains. The mountainous terrain and sparse human population make it ideal for snow leopards. Conservation in Kyrgyzstan focuses on community engagement, anti-poaching initiatives, and habitat protection. 7. Tajikistan Tajikistan’s snow leopards number 180–220, mostly in the Pamir Mountains. These cats are highly elusive, and Tajikistan works with international organizations to monitor populations, prevent poaching, and maintain the natural ecosystem. 8. Kazakhstan Kazakhstan has an estimated 180–200 snow leopards, primarily in the Altai Mountains and Tien Shan ranges. Conservation programs in Kazakhstan focus on research, habitat protection, and reducing human-wildlife conflict to ensure snow leopards continue to thrive. 9. Bhutan