GATE ECE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026?

After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2026 question paper. Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE ECE 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE ECE 2026 question paper. GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE ECE question paper pattern. The GATE ECE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE ECE exam. The GATE ECE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE ECE exam pattern.

GATE ECE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Electronics and Communication Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Maximum Marks 100 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Question Paper 2025 GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE ECE 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE ECE Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are appearing in the GATE ECE 2024 exam that they must be well-versed with the GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering syllabus. The syllabus of GATE ECE gives valuable insights into the topics that you need to study for the GATE ECE exam. The GATE ECE exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electronics and Communication Engineering subjects, and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Electronics and Communication Engineering for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Vector Analysis

Complex Analysis

Probability and Statistics Electronics and Communication Engineering

Networks, Signals and Systems

Electronic Devices

Analog Circuits

Digital Circuits

Control Systems

Communications

Electromagnetics GATE ECE Subject Wise Weightage In the GATE ECE exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and the remaining 72 % is given to the core Electronics and Communication Engineering syllabus. GATE ECE section-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from the core Electronics and Communication Engineering subject. Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Networks, Signals and Systems 20-22 12-14 Electronic Devices 5-7 3-5 Analog Circuits 6-8 4-6 Digital Circuits 8-10 5-7 Control Systems 5-7 3-5 Communications 13-15 8-10 Electromagnetics 10-12 7-9