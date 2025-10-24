CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 History (2025-26) Chapter 3 : The Making of a Global World with Answers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 3 Important Questions - Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE board exams need to focus on key chapters in History to score well. Chapter 3, The Making of a Global World, explores how global trade, industrialisation, and colonization shaped the modern world. To help students revise effectively, we have compiled CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions for Chapter 3 with Answers (2025-26). This resource is ideal for quick revision and exam preparation, and the free PDF download makes it easy to study anytime, anywhere. CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 3 Important Questions Part A - Multiple choice type questions (1 Mark) 1.Active coastal trade linked the Indus valley civilisations as far back as …………… (A) 3000 BCE (B) 2000 BCE (C) 1000 BCE (D) 2500 BCE 2. Reduced role of and the rising importance of the Americas gradually moved the center of world trade westwards.

(A) China (B) Japan (C) Korea (D) None of the above 3.Which was the fabled city of gold? (A) Peru (B) Mexico (C) America (D) El Dorado ‘4. Christopher Columbus accidentally discovered the vast continent that would later become known as the . (A) Americas (B) West Africa (C) American (D) None of these 5. ASSERTION AND REASON QUESTIONS DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true but R is false. (d) A is false but R is true 6. Assertion (A): Indus valley had no active foreign trade. Reason(R): For more than a millennium, cowries, the currency has been found in China and East Africa. 7.Assertion(A): Common food items of today like potatoes, soya, tomatoes, maize, chilies, etc. were not known in India five centuries ago.

Reason(R): Christopher Columbus had not discovered India yet, so they didn’t travel through with voyagers. 8.Assertion (A): In ancient times there was a flow of precious metals from Europe to Asia. Reason(R): Chinese pottery, Indian textiles and spices were sold to Africa and Europe. 9.Assertion (A): From ancient times groups like travelers, traders, priests, and pilgrims have travelled vast distances. Reasons(R): These journeys were for the purposes like knowledge, opportunity,spiritual fulfilment etc 10.Assertion (A): Pre-modern trade and cultural exchange existed between distant regions. Reason(R): Chinese silk was transported through silk routes to western world. Very short answer type questions 1.What is ‘El Dorado’ in South Africa famous for? 2..What do you mean by Dissenter? 3..What kinds ofsilk routes have been identified by historians?

4.What were silk routes? 5.What goods were exported and imported from Silk routes? SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1.Even ‘ready’ foodstuff in distant parts of the world might share common origins.’ Justify the statement with example. 2.How did food travel from one country to another? Give some examples. 3.The pre-modern world shrank greatly in the 16th century.” Explain. 4.What was the effect of potatoes on the lives of poorest in the Europe? 5.What was the most powerful weapon that the Spanish used to conquer America? Long Answer-type Questions 1.Many a times introduction of new crops make the difference between life and death. Explain the statement with the example of introduction of potato crop in Europe. 2..How did Silk Routeslink the world Explain with three suitable examples. 3.Trade and cultural exchange always went hand in hand.” Explain the statement. Trade and internal exchange always went hand in hand.

Source Based Questions 1. Read the sources given below and answer the questions that follows: Precious metals, particularly silver, from mines located in present da Peru and Mexico also enhanced Europe’s wealth and financed its trade with Asia. Legends spread in 17th century Europe about South America’s fabled wealth. Many expeditions set off in search of El Dorado, the fabled city of gold. The Portuguese and Spanish conquest and colonisation of America was decisively under way by the mid-sixteenth century. European conquest was not just a result of superior firepower. In fact, the most powerful weapon of the Spanish conquerors was not a conventional military weapon at all. It was the germs such as those of smallpox that they carried on their person. Because of their long isolation, America’s original inhabitants had no immunity against these diseases that came from Europe. Smallpox in particular proved a deadly killer. Once introduced, it spread deep into the continent, ahead even of any Europeans reaching there. It killed and decimated whole communities, paving the way for conquest. Until the nineteenth century, poverty and hunger were common in Europe. Cities were crowded and deadly diseases were widespread. Religious conflicts were common, and religious dissenters were persecuted. Thousands therefore fled Europe for America. Here, by the eighteenth century, plantations worked by slaves captured in Africa were growing cotton and sugar for European markets. Until well into the eighteenth century, China and India were among the world’s richest countries. They were also pre-eminent in Asian trade. However, from the fifteenth century, China is said to have restricted overseas contacts and retreated into isolation. China’s reduced role and the rising importance of the Americas gradually moved the centre of world trade westwards. Europe now emerged asthe centre of world trade.

(I) emerged as the centre of world trade. (A) Asia (B) Africa (C) Europe (D) None of these (II) Which disease in particular proved a deadly killer. (A) Chickenpox (B) Smallpox (C) Fever (D) None of these (III) Precious metals, particularly , from mines located in present da Peru and Mexico also enhanced Europe’s wealth and financed its trade with Asia. (A) Gold (B) Silver (C) Diamond (D) Iron Ore (IV) The Portuguese and Spanish conquest and colonisation of was decisively under way by the mid-sixteenth century. (A) Africa (B) America (C) Europe (D) Asia 2. Read the sources given below and answer the questions that follows: The silk routes are a good example of vibrant pre-modern trade and cultural links between distant part of the world. The name ‘silk routes’ points to the importance of West bound Chinese silk cargoes along this route. Historians have identified several silk routes, over land and by sea, knitting together vast regions of Asia, and linking Asia with Europe and northern Africa. They are known to have existed since before the Christian era and thrived almost till the fifteenth century. But Chinese pottery also travel the same route as did textiles and spices from India and South East Asia. In return, precious metals- gold and silver flowed from Europe to Asia. Trade and cultural exchange always went hand in hand. Early Christian missionaries always certainly travelled this route to Asia, as did early Muslim preachers a few centuries later. Much before all this, Buddhism a must from eastern India and spread in several directions through intersecting point on the silk routes.

(I) What is meant by the ‘Silk Routes’? (II) Who else travel these routes other than traders? (III) What routes were identified by the historians? (IV) Gold and silver flowed from Europe to . CBSE Class 10 Important Questions History Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World Answers Multiple choice type questions 1. (A) 3000 BCE 2. (A) China 3. (D) El Dorado 4. (A) Americas 5. (B) Irish potato famine 6. (d) A is false but R is true 7. : (c) A is true but R is false. 8. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. 9. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. 10. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Very short answer-type questions 1. ‘El Dorado’ is the fabled city of gold in South America. 2. Dissenter means one who refuse to accept established belief and practices 3. : Historian have identified several silk roots over land and by sea, knitting together was regions of Asia and linking Asia with Europe and northern Africa. 4. Silk route were the vibrant pre-modern trade and cultural links between distant parts of the world 5. Chinese pottery, textile and spices from India were exported to South East Asia and precious metals- gold and silver flowed from Europe to Asia.