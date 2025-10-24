CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources help students prepare effectively for their board exams. This chapter explains the importance, distribution, and conservation of minerals and energy resources in India. Students will find various types of questions, MCQs, short answers, long answers, and map-based questions designed as per the latest CBSE pattern. Practicing these questions will enhance conceptual clarity and boost exam confidence. As the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 is expected to begin on 7th March 2026, students should start revising early and focus on understanding key topics from this chapter. CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions: Key Highlights Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 should focus on mastering key topics from the chapter Minerals and Energy Resources. The table below provides important details and exam highlights for better preparation and revision:

Section Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 Chapter Name Minerals and Energy Resources Subject Geography Exam Date Phase 1: 7th March 2026 (Tentative), Phase 2: 22nd May 2026 (Tentative) Question Types Included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Assertion-Reason Questions, Competency-Based Questions, Short Answer, Long Answer & Map-Based Questions Main Topics Covered Minerals and their types, energy resources, conservation of minerals, conventional & non-conventional sources of energy, map-based identification Exam Focus Concept clarity, application-based understanding, and map skills Additional Resource Download PDF with Important Questions and Answers Official Website cbse.gov.in

Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Geography Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q1.________ is the oldest oil-producing state of India. a) Gujarat b) Tamil Nadu c) Assam d) Maharashtra Q2. Kudremukh is an important Iron Ore mine of (a) Kerala (b) Madhya Pradesh (c) Karnataka (d) Andhra Pradesh Q.3 Large occurrences of minerals in cracks, crevices, faults in igneous and metamorphic rocks are called: (a) Layers (b) Veins (c) Lodes (d) Chamber Q4. Who studies the formation of minerals, their age and physical and chemical composition? a) Geologists b) Geographers c) Ecologists d) Biologists Q5.Minerals need to be conserved because (i) They are renewable (ii) They are depleting rapidly (iii) They are needed for country’s industrial development (iv) Their formation is very fast (a) (i) and (ii) (b) (ii) and (III)

(c) (iii) and (iv) (d) All of the above Q6. Which one of the following minerals is formed by decomposition of rocks, leaving a residual mass of weathered material? (a) Coal (b) Bauxite (c) Gold (d) Zinc Ans. B Q7. _______ provides a strong base for the development of metallurgical industries. a) Ferrous minerals b) Non-ferrous minerals c) Energy minerals d) Precious minerals Q8. Most of India’s mineral reserves are found in (a) Himalayan region (b) Coastal region (c) Peninsular rocks (d) None of the above Q9. Neyveli lignite mines are located in the State of: (a) Kerala (b) Tamil Nadu (c) Karnataka (d) Andhra Pradesh Q10.Which of the following statements are incorrect with regard to placer deposits? (i) they occur as alluvial deposits. (ii) They are corroded by water. (iii) They occur in ocean beds.

(iv) They are found in sands of the valley floors and the base of hills. (a) (i) and (ii) (b) (ii) and (iii) (c) (iii) and (iv) (d) (i) and (iv) Q11. Match the columns Column A Column B (a) Manganese (iv) Madhya Pradesh (b) Copper (ii) Karnataka (c) Mica (i) Electrical industries (d) Limestone (v) Cement (e) Coal (iii) West Bengal (a) a-I,b-ii,c-iii,d-iv (b) a-ii,b-iii,c-I,d-v,e-iv (c) a-v, b-ii, c-iii, (d)-iv, e-i Q12. Balaghat mines in Rajasthan are famous for (a) Iron ore (b) Mica (c) Copper (d) Limestone Q13. Gondwana coal deposits are found in (a) Ganga valley (b) Damodar valley (c) Kaveri delta (d) Narmada valley Q14. Which is the largest bauxite producing state of India? (a) Orissa (b) Goa (c) Sikkim (d) Bihar Q15. Limestone is the basic raw material of

(a) Paper industry (b) Cement industry (c) Sugar industry (d) Textile industry Q16. Low grade brown coal is called (a) Magnetite (b) Bauxite (c) Lignite (d) Limonite Q17. Electricity produced from the heat of the earth’s interior is (a) Geothermal energy (b) Solar energy (c) Hydel energy (d) Nuclear energy Q18. Gold, silver and platinum are examples of _______. a) Ferrous minerals b) Non-ferrous minerals c) Precious minerals d) Non-metallic minerals Q19. The Hazira – Vijaipur – Jagdishpur pipeline . does not pass through this state. (a) Uttar Pradesh (b) Gujarat (c) Madhya Pradesh (d) Maharashtra Q20. In which region of India tidal energy is produced? (a) Gulf of Kuchchh (b) Puga Valley of Ladakh (c) Gulf of Cambay (d) Madhapur near Bhuj Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q21. READ PARAGRPAH CAREFULLY AND ANSWER THE QUESTIONS

Tidal Energy Oceanic tides can be used to generate electricity. Floodgate dams are built across inlets. During high tide water flows into the inlet and gets trapped when the gate is closed. After the tide falls outside the flood gate, the water retained by the floodgate flows back to the sea via a pipe that carries it through a power-generating turbine. In India the Gulf of Khambhat, the Gulf of Kuchchh in Gujarat on the western coast and Gangetic delta in Sunderban regions of West Bengal provide ideal conditions for utilising tidal energy. Geo Thermal Energy Geo thermal energy refers to the heat and electricity produced by using the heat from the interior of the Earth. Geothermal energy exists because, the Earth grows progressively hotter with increasing depth. Where thegeothermal gradient is high, high temperatures are found at shallow depths. Groundwater in such areas absorbs heat from the rocks and becomes hot. It is so hot that when it rises to the earth’s surface, it turns into steam. This steam is used to drive turbines and generate electricity. There are several hundred hot springs in India, which could be used to generate electricity. Two experimental projects have been set up in India to harness geothermal energy. One is located in the Parvati valley near Manikarn in Himachal Pradesh and the other is located in the Puga Valley, Ladakh.

Energy is a basic requirement for economic development. Every sector of the national economy – agriculture, industry, transport, commercial and domestic – needs inputs of energy. The economic development plans implemented since Independence necessarily required increasing amounts of energy to remain operational. As a result, consumption of energy in all forms has been steadily rising all over the country. In this background, there is an urgent need to develop a sustainable path of energy development. Promotion of energy conservation and increased use of renewable energy sources are the twin planks of sustainable energy. India is presently one of the least energy efficient countries in the world. We have to adopt a cautious approach for the judicious use of our limited energy resources. For example, as concerned citizens we can do our bit by using public transport systems instead of individual vehicles; switching off electricity when not in use, using power-saving devices and using non-conventional sources of energy. After all, "energy saved is energy produced".

QA.Which projects have been set in India to harness geothermal energy. QB. Which area provide ideal conditions for utilising tidal energy? QC. What should we done for conserve energy? QD. Which sectors need inputs of energy? Q22. Directions: In the following questions, A statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice as: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A (c) A is true, but R is false (d) A is false, but R is true Q1. Assertion (A): Mica is a mineral made up of plates or leaves. Reason (R): Mica deposits are found in the Northern edge of the Chota Nagpur Plateau. Q.2. Assertion (A): Flood gate dams are built across rivers so that water flows into inlet and gets trapped during high tides.

Reason (R): Trapped water flows back via a pipe that carries it through a power generating turbine. Q23. Competency based questions Coal: In India, coal is the most abundantly available fossil fuel. It provides a substantial part of the nation’s energy needs. It is used for power generation, to supply energy to industry as well as for domestic needs. India is highly dependent on coal for meeting its commercial energy requirements. As you are already aware that coal is formed due the compression of plant material over millions of years. Coal, therefore, is found in a variety of forms depending on the degrees of compression and the depth and time of burial. Decaying plants in swamps produce peat. Which has a low carbon and high moisture contents and low heating capacity? Lignite is a low-grade brown coal, which is soft with high moisture content. The principal lignite reserves are in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu and are used for generation of electricity. Coal that has been buried deep and subjected to increased temperatures is bituminous coal. It is the most popular coal in commercial use. Metallurgical coal is high grade bituminous coal which has a special value for smelting iron in blast furnaces. Anthracite is the highest quality hard coal. In India coal occurs in rock series of two main geological ages, namely Gondwana, a little over 200 million years in age and in tertiary deposits which are only about 55 million years old. The major resources of Gondwana coal, which are metallurgical coal, are located in Damodar valley (West Bengal) Jharkhand). Jharia, Raniganj, Bokaro are important coalfields. The Godavari, Mahanadi, Son and Wardha valleys also contain coal deposits. Tertiary coals occur in the north eastern states of Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Remember coal is a bulky material, which loses weight on use as it is reduced to ash. Hence, heavy industries and thermal power stations are located on or near the coalfields.

QA.Which type of coal has a low carbon and high moisture contents? QB. Which of the following type of coal is low grade brown coal? (a) Lignite (b) peat (c) Bituminous (d) Anthracite QA. Which State Neyveli power plant is located? QB. Which are the major Sources of Gondwana coal? Q24. How do minerals occur in sedimentary rocks? Q25. How is energy a basic requirement for the economic development of the country? Explain with examples. Q26. Give three examples of metallic and three examples of non-metallic minerals. Q27. Explain any three steps to be taken to conserve the energy resources. Q28. Make a distinction between hydroelectricity and thermal electricity stating three points of distinction. Q29. How is energy a basic requirement for the economic development of the country? Explain with examples.

Q30. Mention any three characteristics of ferrous group of minerals found in India Q31. How is energy a basic requirement for the economic development of the country? Explain with examples. Part C (4 Mark Questions) Q32. Explain the difference between conventional and non-conventional sources of energy. Name the two most common conventional resources used in rural India. Why the use of these conventional sources is discouraged? Q33. Why is energy needed? How can we conserve energy resources?Explain Q34. Distinguish between Anthracite and Bituminous Coal. Q35. Why is there a pressing need for using renewable energy resources in India? Explain any five reasons. Q36. Explain the importance of conservation of minerals. Highlight any three measures to conserve them. MAP-BASED QUESTIONS On the given outline map of India locate and label the following with appropriate symbols.