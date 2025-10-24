CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 4: Agriculture, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 4 Agriculture: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 is tentatively scheduled to begin on 7th March 2026, with Phase 2 exams expected around 22nd May 2026. To prepare effectively, students must focus on important topics, especially Chapter 4: Agriculture in Geography. This chapter covers essential concepts like different types of farming, cropping patterns, major food and cash crops, and reforms in Indian agriculture. Practicing the CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 4 Agriculture will help students strengthen their understanding, improve answer-writing skills, and boost confidence for the board exams. Downloading the CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions PDF with answers ensures thorough preparation and helps in revising all key points efficiently.

Q1. Which are the two main beverage crops produced in India? a) Sugarcane and oil seeds b) Tea and coffee c) Jowar and Bajra d) Rice and Wheat Q2. Which of the following crops is grown in drier parts of the black soil of the Deccan Plateau a) Rubber b) Cotton c) Wheat d) Rice Q3. Slash and burn agriculture is a a) Shifting agriculture b) Intensive agriculture c) Commercial agriculture d) None of these Q4. Which of the following crops is the example of zaid season? a) Wheat b) Rice c) Watermelon d) Sugarcane Q5. Rearing of silk warms for production of silk fibre is called a) Intercultural b) Sericulture c) Horticulture d) Pisciculture Q6. Jowar, Bajra and ragi are important ------------grown in India. a) Commercial crops b) Cereals c) Millets d) Cash crops Q7. The Bhoodan-Gramdan movement was initiated by

a) Vinoba Bhave b) Sardar Patel c) Gandhiji d) None of these Q8. In which type of soil does maize grow will? a) Black b) Red soil c) Old alluvial d) None of these Q9. Cultivation of coffee is confined to which of the following hills? a) Nigiri b) Aravali c) Shivalik d) Chhota Nagpur Q10. Which one of the following in NOT the example of plantation crop? a) Wheat b) Tea c) Banana d) Rubber ASSERTION REASON QUESTION: In the following questions, the Assertions (A) and Reason(s) (R) have been put forward. Read both statements carefully and choose the correct answer from the below: (A) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) If both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false (D) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are false. 1.) Assertion (A): Agriculture is not an old economic activity. Reason (R): Farming varies from subsistence to commercial type. 2) Assertion (A): Tea cultivation is a labor – intensive industry. Reason (R): Cultivation can be done throughout the year. Tea bushes require warm and moist frost- free climate. Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q1. “The decline share of agriculture in the GDP is a matter of serious concern.” Explain. Q2. What is commercial farming? Q3. Why is there enormous pressure on land in Intensive Subsistence Farming. Q4. Differentiate between the commercial agriculture and the subsistence agriculture. Q5. What is plantation agriculture? Write some features of the plantation agriculture.

Q6. Why should the production of pulses be increased? Give two reasons. Q7. Describe any four reforms brought in the Indian agriculture after independence through the efforts of the Indian government. OR What initiatives have been taken by government to ensure an increase in agriculture production? Q8. What is Slash and burn agriculture? Q9. What is primitive subsistence farming? Q10. Describe the geographical conditions required for the cultivation of cotton. Q11. Name the cropping seasons of India with examples. Q12. What type of climate is required for the cultivation of wheat? Name any four important wheat producing states of India. Part C (4 Mark Questions) Q13. Describe any five technological and institutional reforms initiated to improve the standard of agriculture in India. Q14. Describe the geographical conditions required for the growth of sugarcane.

Q15. Compare ‘Intensive subsistence farming with that of commercial farming’ practiced in India. Q16. Which are the two staple food crops of India? Compare and contrast the climatic and soil requirements of the two. Q17. Explain the institutional reforms introduced by the government in the interest of farmer. CASE BASED QUESTION Primitive subsistence Farming This type of farming is still practised in few pockets of India. Primitive subsistence agriculture is practised on small patches of land with the help of primitive tools like how dao and digging sticks, and family/ community labour. This type of farming depends upon monsoon, natural fertility of the soil and suitability of other environmental conditions to the crops grown. It is a slash and burn agriculture. Farmers clear a patch of land and produce cereals and other food crops to sustain their family. When the soil fertility decreases, the farmers shift and clear a fresh patch of land for cultivation. This type of shifting allows Nature to replenish the fertility of the soil through natural processes, land productivity in this type of agriculture is low as the farmer does not use fertilizers or other modern inputs