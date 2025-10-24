ICAI CA 2025: September Session Results Expected By Nov 3

ICAI CA September 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 Result by November 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the final date for CA results is not announced yet, but the scorecards will be released within the first week of November.

Last academic session, ICAI released the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations on October 30, 2024. These exams were held in September, with around 1.3 lakh candidates taking the Foundation exams within India and abroad.

ICAI CA September 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA September 2025: