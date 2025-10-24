ICAI CA 2025: September Session Results Expected By Nov 3

Key Points
- ICAI CA September 2025 results are expected by November 3, 2025.
- Scorecards should be released within the first week of November 2025.
- The final date for CA results is not announced yet.
ICAI CA September 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 Result by November 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the final date for CA results is not announced yet, but the scorecards will be released within the first week of November.
Last academic session, ICAI released the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations on October 30, 2024. These exams were held in September, with around 1.3 lakh candidates taking the Foundation exams within India and abroad.
ICAI CA September 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA September 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICAI CA September 2025 Result expected date
|
Board name
|
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26 September session
|
Official website
|
icai.org
|
Stream
|
Chartered Accountant
|
Programmes
|
Foundation
Intermediate
Final
|
Exam dates
|
Intermediate:
Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025
How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICAI CA September 2025 results online:
- Visit the official website at icai.org
- Click on the link for CA September 2025 result
- Press on Foundation, Intermediate and Final link as per your need
- In the log in window, enter your Roll number and Registration number
- ICAI CA September session 2025 results will appear
- Download for further reference
