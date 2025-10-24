TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
ICAI CA 2025: September Session Results Expected By Nov 3

Oct 24, 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 results are expected by November 3, 2025. Scorecards should be released within the first week of November 2025.

Key Points

ICAI CA September 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 Result by November 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the final date for CA results is not announced yet, but the scorecards will be released within the first week of November. 

Last academic session, ICAI released the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations on October 30, 2024. These exams were held in September, with around 1.3 lakh candidates taking the Foundation exams within India and abroad.

ICAI CA September 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA September 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICAI CA September 2025 Result expected date 

Board name 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Academic year 

2025-26 September session 

Official website 

icai.org

Stream 

Chartered Accountant

Programmes 

Foundation

Intermediate

Final 

Exam dates 

Intermediate: 

  • Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
  • Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICAI CA September 2025 results online: 

  1. Visit the official website at icai.org
  2. Click on the link for CA September 2025 result 
  3. Press on Foundation, Intermediate and Final link as per your need 
  4. In the log in window, enter your Roll number and Registration number
  5. ICAI CA September session 2025 results will appear
  6. Download for further reference

