CAT 2025 DILR Important Questions with Answers, Download PDF

CAT DILR Questions: The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT) is known for its unpredictability and complexity. Scoring well in this section requires not just mathematical skills but also sharp analytical reasoning. Practising CAT DILR previous year questions is a valuable approach to grasp the structure, difficulty, and strategies required for this section. Here’s an in-depth guide on how to decode CAT DILR through past question papers and use them effectively in your preparation. CAT DILR Exam Pattern 2025 The CAT DILR section usually comprises 20 questions split across 4 sets, with each set containing 4 to 6 questions. These sets are divided between Data Interpretation (DI) and Logical Reasoning (LR): Data Interpretation (DI): Focuses on analysing data presented in various formats, such as tables, bar graphs, pie charts, or Venn diagrams. DI questions test your ability to process and interpret complex data.

Logical Reasoning (LR): Involves puzzles, arrangements, games, and other scenarios that demand a systematic approach to deducing answers based on a set of rules or conditions. CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Exam Pattern Section Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Total Number of Questions 20 Maximum Marks 60 Time Allotted 40 minutes Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking Benefits of Solving Previous Year Questions Practising the previous year's questions offers several benefits: Familiarity with Question Types: CAT DILR questions vary each year, but understanding the structure helps in predicting possible patterns.

Assessment of Difficulty Levels: CAT DILR questions range from easy to highly complex. Working through past papers allows you to gauge the complexity of questions and manage time accordingly.

Identification of Key Topics: Sets often revolve around core topics like seating arrangements, tabular data, or scheduling, which frequently reappear with slight variations.

Time Management Practice: Solving past questions under timed conditions improves speed and efficiency, which is crucial given the section’s high time demands.

CAT DILR Previous Year Questions Set 1[CAT 2022 Slot 1] There are 15 girls and some boys among the graduating students in a class. They are planning a get-together, which can be either a 1-day event, or a 2-day event, or a 3-day event. There are 6 singers in the class, 4 of them are boys. There are 10 dancers in the class, 4 of them are girls. No dancer in the class is a singer. Some students are not interested in attending the get-together. Those students who are interested in attending a 3-day event are also interested in attending a 2-day event; those who are interested in attending a 2-day event are also interested in attending a 1-day event. The following facts are also known: 1. All the girls and 80% of the boys are interested in attending a 1-day event. 60% of the boys are interested in attending a 2-day event.

2. Some of the girls are interested in attending a 1-day event, but not a 2-day event; some of the other girls are interested in attending both. 3. 70% of the boys who are interested in attending a 2-day event are neither singers nor dancers. 60% of the girls who are interested in attending a 2-day event are neither singers nor dancers. 4. No girl is interested in attending a 3-day event. All male singers and 2 of the dancers are interested in attending a 3-day event. 5. The number of singers interested in attending a 2-day event is one more than the number of dancers interested in attending a 2-day event. Question 1. How many boys are there in the class? Question 2. Which of the following can be determined from the given information? I. The number of boys who are interested in attending a 1-day event and are neither dancers nor singers.

II. The number of female dancers who are interested in attending a 1-day event. (a) Neither I nor II (b) Both I and II (c) Only I (d) Only II Question 3. What fraction of the class are interested in attending a 2-day event? (a) 7/10 (b) 9/13 (c) 7/13 (d) 2/3 Question 4. What BEST can be concluded about the number of male dancers who are interested in attending a 1-day event? (a) 5 or 6 (b) 4 or 6 (c) 5 (d) 6 Question 5. How many female dancers are interested in attending a 2-day event? (a) 0 (b) 2 (c) Cannot be determined (d) 1 Answer 1. 50 Answer 2. (d) Answer 3. (c) Answer 4. (a) Answer 5. (a)

Set 2[CAT 2023 Slot 1] Faculty members in a management school can belong to one of four departments – Finance and Accounting (F&A), Marketing and Strategy (M&S), Operations and Quants (O&Q) and Behaviour and Human Resources (B&H). The numbers of faculty members in F&A, M&S, O&Q and B&H departments are 9, 7, 5 and 3 respectively.

Prof. Pakrasi, Prof. Qureshi, Prof. Ramaswamy and Prof. Samuel are four members of the school's faculty who were candidates for the post of the Dean of the school. Only one of the candidates was from O&Q. Every faculty member, including the four candidates, voted for the post. In each department, all the faculty members who were not candidates voted for the same candidate. The rules for the election are listed below. 1. There cannot be more than two candidates from a single department. 2. A candidate cannot vote for himself/herself. 3. Faculty members cannot vote for a candidate from their own department. After the election, it was observed that Prof. Pakrasi received 3 votes, Prof. Qureshi received 14 votes, Prof. Ramaswamy received 6 votes and Prof. Samuel received 1 vote. Prof. Pakrasi voted for Prof. Ramaswamy, Prof. Qureshi for Prof. Samuel, Prof. Ramaswamy for Prof. Qureshi and Prof. Samuel for Prof. Pakrasi.

Question 1. Which two candidates can belong to the same department? (a) Prof. Pakrasi and Prof. Samuel (b) Prof. Pakrasi and Prof. Qureshi (c) Prof. Qureshi and Prof. Ramaswamy (d) Prof. Ramaswamy and Prof. Samuel Question 2. Which of the following can be the number of votes that Prof. Qureshi received from a single department? (a) 8 (b) 7 (c) 9 (d) 6 Question 3. If Prof. Samuel belongs to B&H, which of the following statements is/are true? Statement A: Prof. Pakrasi belongs to M&S. Statement B: Prof. Ramaswamy belongs to O&Q. (a) Both statements A and B (b) Only statement B (c) Only statement A (d) Neither statement A nor statement B Question 4. What best can be concluded about the candidate from O&Q? (a) It was either Prof. Pakrasi or Prof. Qureshi. (b) It was Prof. Samuel. (c) It was Prof. Ramaswamy. (d) It was either Prof. Ramaswamy or Prof. Samuel.

Question 5. Which of the following statements is/are true? Statement A: Non-candidates from M&S voted for Prof. Qureshi. Statement B: Non-candidates from F&A voted for Prof. Qureshi. (a) Only statement B (b) Only statement A (c) Both statements A and B (d) Neither statement A nor statement B Answer 1. (b) Answer 2. (c) Answer 3. (a) Answer 4. (d) Answer 5. (a)

Set 3[CAT 2020 Slot 3] XYZ organisation got into the business of delivering groceries to home at the beginning of the last month. They have a two-day delivery promise. However, their deliveries are unreliable. An order booked on a particular day may be delivered the next day or the day after. If the order is not delivered at the end of two days, then the order is declared as lost at the end of the second day. XYZ then does not deliver the order, but informs the customer, marks the order as lost, returns the payment and pays a penalty for non-delivery.

The following table provides details about the operations of XYZ for a week of the last month. The first column gives the date, the second gives the cumulative number of orders that were booked up to and including that day. The third column represents the number of orders delivered on that day. The last column gives the cumulative number of orders that were lost up to and including that day.

It is known that the number of orders that were booked on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of the last month that took two days to deliver were 4, 6, and 8, respectively.

Day Cumulative orders booked Orders delivered on day Cumulative orders lost 13th 219 11 91 14th 249 27 92 15th 277 23 94 16th 302 11 106 17th 327 21 118 18th 332 13 120 19th 337 14 129 Question 1. Among the following days, the largest fraction of orders booked on which day was lost? (a) 15th (b) 16th (c) 13th (d) 14th Question 2. On which of the following days was the number of orders booked the highest? (a) 14th (b) 15th (c) 12th (d) 13th Question 3. The delivery ratio for a given day is defined as the ratio of the number of orders booked on that day which are delivered on the next day to the number of orders booked on that day which are delivered on the second day after booking. On which of the following days, was the delivery ratio the highest?