UP Police SI City Intimation Slip 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in, Download UPPBPB SI Confidential & ASI City Slip PDF - Link Here

UPPBPB SI City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the city intimation slip for Sub Inspector SI Confidential, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Clerk & Accountant and Computer Operator posts today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website. UPPRB will be conducting the written exam for the Police Sub Inspector and Computer Operator posts on November 01 and 02, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their city intimation after using their login credentials. The hall ticket for these post exams will be released soon on the official website.

As per the official notice released by UPPRPB, the written exam will be conducted in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the notification. A total of 1900+ posts of Sub Inspector SI Confidential, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Clerk & Accountant and Computer Operator are to be filled through the recruitment drive.