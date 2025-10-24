UP Police SI City Intimation Slip 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in, Download UPPBPB SI Confidential & ASI City Slip PDF - Link Here

UPPBPB SI City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the city intimation slip for Sub Inspector SI Confidential, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Clerk & Accountant and Computer Operator posts today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website. UPPRB will be conducting the written exam for the Police Sub Inspector and Computer Operator posts on November 01 and 02, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their city intimation after using their login credentials. The hall ticket for these post exams will be released soon on the official website.
As per the official notice released by UPPRPB, the written exam will be conducted in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the notification. A total of 1900+ posts of Sub Inspector SI Confidential, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Clerk & Accountant and Computer Operator are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Download UPPBPB Grade A Admit Card 2025 City Slip
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Sub Inspector SI Confidential, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Clerk & Accountant and Computer Operator can download the city intimation slip through the official website. You can check the detailed notification pdf through the link given below-
|UPPRPB Computer Operator Posts 2025 City Slip PDF
|Download Link
|UPPRPB SI/ASI Posts 2025 City Slip PDF
|Download Link
Steps to Download UP Police City Slip 2025
Candidates will be able to download the city slip after visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link below. Below we have listed the steps to download the same-
Step 1: Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the latest notice then on “०प्र० पुलिस में कम्प्यूटर आपरेटर ग्रेड-ए के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2023 की लिखित परीक्षा के जिला/नगर व दिनांक की सूचना एवं प्रवेश पत्र हेतु लिंक”
Step 3: Click City Slip Button
Step 4: Provide the required deatils such as registration number and password
Step 5: Fill the capcha and click on submit buton
Step 6: The UP Police City Slwill display on your screen; verify the details and download for future reference
