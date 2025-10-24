What is Defence Procurement Manual 2025? Check Key Features Here

Modernization of the defence forces is necessitated by quick, transparent, and accountable procurements. The Defence Procurement Manual 2025 intends to overcome years-long defence purchase bottlenecks, ensuring India's forces are battle-ready while providing a much-needed impetus to domestic industry and innovation.

Replacing the previous DPM 2009, the manual attempts to overhaul the way operational stores, equipment, services, and repairs are procured for the sustenance and development of the military.

Key Features of Defence Procurement Manual 2025