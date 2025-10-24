What is Defence Procurement Manual 2025? Check Key Features Here

Modernization of the defence forces is necessitated by quick, transparent, and accountable procurements. The Defence Procurement Manual 2025 intends to overcome years-long defence purchase bottlenecks, ensuring India's forces are battle-ready while providing a much-needed impetus to domestic industry and innovation.
Replacing the previous DPM 2009, the manual attempts to overhaul the way operational stores, equipment, services, and repairs are procured for the sustenance and development of the military.
Key Features of Defence Procurement Manual 2025
-
Scope and Value: Regulates revenue procurement (operations, maintenance, repairs) for the entire armed forces and the Ministry of Defence establishments, amounting to about ₹1 lakh crore annually.
-
Indigenisation Promotion: Places emphasis on indigenous suppliers, MSMEs, and start-ups, facilitating guaranteed orders up to 5 years for products developed under indigenisation drives.
-
Ease of Doing Business: Does away with the requirement of No Objection Certificates from the then Ordnance Factory Board, easing vendor choice and procurement.
-
Liquidated Damages Reform: Caps the upper limit of penalty for late deliveries at 10%; for indigenisation schemes, lowered to a mere 0.1% per week (from 0.5% as per past norms).
-
Tender Flexibility: Increases the ceiling for Limited Tender Enquiries to ₹50 lakh, with exceptions for exceptional cases or one-source items—accelerating purchases for scarce items.
-
Technology and Jointness: Introduces additional chapters covering ICT procurement and consultancy services, as well as building jointness and innovation among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
-
Enhanced Maintenance Provisions: Provisions for advance growth provisions (up to 15%) for ship repairs, aviation equipment overhaul, and refits to keep downtime low and ensure readiness.
-
Amended Proprietary Article Certificate: Redefined Article Certificate provisions for proprietary purchases, maintaining two-year validity to speed up acquisition of specialized equipment.
Why DPM 2025 Is a Game-Changer?
-
Modernization: Adapts procurement norms for contemporary warfare, with sharper focus on timelines, accountability, and rapid decision-making.
-
Industry Boost: Empowers MSMEs, private industry, and even academic bodies (IITs, IISc) to participate, nurturing indigenous defence R&D and manufacturing.
-
Transparency and Accountability: Aims to make all defence purchases fair and audit-friendly, reducing scope for delays and corruption.
-
Operational Readiness: Provides the Army, Navy, and Air Force with timely and assured access to essential supplies in support of prolonged operations.
Engaging Insights
-
The manual marks a shift towards 'Aatmanirbharta'—self-reliance in defence, reflecting India's strategic plan to decrease reliance on overseas suppliers.
-
While the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) manages capital acquisitions, DPM 2025 regulates revenue procurement: the core of day-to-day functioning and maintenance.
-
Early implementation of these standards can impact future procurement practices for other government agencies and render defence reform a template for wider governance.
DPM 2025 marks a milestone in India's journey of defence modernisation. Prioritising indigenisation, streamlining vendor rules, and focusing on operational readiness, it charts the course for a quicker, more equitable, and clearer procurement regime. As defence requirements develop in sophistication and urgency, this manual is a roadmap to resilience, responsibility, and nation-first innovation a step that holds the promise of long-term strength for India's armed forces.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation